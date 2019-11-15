Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Disappointed 1 stars Review from unilever.com 15th November 2019 I don’t normally have any issues with antiperspirants, I use other Dove AP’s and many other brands, including store own brands. This is the least effective I’ve tried.. Awful. A complete waste of money..

Coconut perfume 1 stars Review from unilever.com 15th November 2019 Having used invisible dry for many years, my latest canister smells totally different. After using for two days I have underarm redness.. There is no warning of the change of perfume to alert those of us with sensitive skin.

Smells awful 1 stars Review from unilever.com 16th October 2019 The smell of this has changed, it is disgusting. They done the same with another deodorant, with the pink lid, changed it to a floral scent, smells awful. Really not happy.

Ingredients change 1 stars Review from unilever.com 14th October 2019 This was the only deodorant that worked well for me. However, I've noticed that they have added 'clean touch' to it & the smell has completely changed. It no longer suits my skin & smells awful. Not happy

Fragrance has changed for the worst 1 stars Review from unilever.com 19th August 2019 Like the previous review, I've used this deodorant for a long time and always liked the smell but recently the smell has changed and it is awful. I actually bought a new aerosol because I was sure it must have been a bad batch! It's getting binned!

Perfume is changed and not in a good way! 1 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 I used Invisible dry for years and I noticed that the perfume is changed :-( I don’t like the new smell at all! Why changing a good product?

Stain Free Protection 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2018 I tend to stick to one other leading brand when it comes to anti-perspirant but I was pleasantly surprised when it came to using Dove! The weather has been hotter than usual and this brand has withstood the test of the heat, work, stress and more. Importantly I have felt clean and not sweaty at all and also have noticed no stains on my clothes which is excellent. The fragrance is light and my armpit area feels good using this product. I would definitely use this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Be the best you can be. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2018 When it's time for some Sun,Sand and Sea. Every girl needs to pack the estemtials. Dove deodorant softens your skin while keeping you dry. There is no stains on your Summer dress and with 48 hours protection it will keep you going all through the night. This is definitely the product for me, no disasters, no marks, I feel fresh and confident with what ever I wear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thoroughly tested in the heatwave! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2018 I’ve tried a variety of new deodorants recently, just to see if they were better than the brand I’ve been using for years. This is certainly a lot better than some I’ve tried. It smells nice, drys quick, doesn’t leave white marks (on any colour) and my underarms have felt softer since using it. My only reservation is that I did feel very sweaty and wet under my arms when wearing it on really hot days when I was outside. I didn’t get this with my long term brand that I can recall, even on holiday. It could have been the humidity here, I’m not sure. Anyway, that’s why it got 4 stars and not 5. Overall it’s a really good product and I’d quite happily switch to this during the winter months as it’s made my skin lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]