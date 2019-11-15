By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(90)Write a review
Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml
  • Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Aerosol Deodorant 150ml provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and offers incredible underarm care.
  • Dove Invisible Dry antiperspirant deodorant aerosol has been tested on 100 different colours and it’s proven to leave no white marks on any of them. With up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection, you don’t have to worry about underarm wetness either, you can do your thing, knowing that you’ll smell great all day. Its unique formula, with 1/4 moisturising cream, helps underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving you with soft, smooth underarms.
  • The delicate scent keeps you feeling clean and fresh all day too with a 0% alcohol formula to reduce skin irritation. What more could you ask for from a moisturising antiperspirant deodorant?
  • For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients, then hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for two seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms. Invisible Dry is also available in a compressed 75ml size, perfect to slip into your handbag or hand luggage and keep you fresh on the go.
  • Effective protection, beautiful results.
  • Proven to leave no white marks on 100 colours
  • 0% alcohol to help reduce irritation to the skin
  • Provides up to 48 hours of protection
  • Contains 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Clean and fresh scent
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol

90 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

1 stars

I don’t normally have any issues with antiperspirants, I use other Dove AP’s and many other brands, including store own brands. This is the least effective I’ve tried.. Awful. A complete waste of money..

Coconut perfume

1 stars

Having used invisible dry for many years, my latest canister smells totally different. After using for two days I have underarm redness.. There is no warning of the change of perfume to alert those of us with sensitive skin.

Smells awful

1 stars

The smell of this has changed, it is disgusting. They done the same with another deodorant, with the pink lid, changed it to a floral scent, smells awful. Really not happy.

Ingredients change

1 stars

This was the only deodorant that worked well for me. However, I've noticed that they have added 'clean touch' to it & the smell has completely changed. It no longer suits my skin & smells awful. Not happy

Fragrance has changed for the worst

1 stars

Like the previous review, I've used this deodorant for a long time and always liked the smell but recently the smell has changed and it is awful. I actually bought a new aerosol because I was sure it must have been a bad batch! It's getting binned!

Perfume is changed and not in a good way!

1 stars

I used Invisible dry for years and I noticed that the perfume is changed :-( I don’t like the new smell at all! Why changing a good product?

Stain Free Protection

5 stars

I tend to stick to one other leading brand when it comes to anti-perspirant but I was pleasantly surprised when it came to using Dove! The weather has been hotter than usual and this brand has withstood the test of the heat, work, stress and more. Importantly I have felt clean and not sweaty at all and also have noticed no stains on my clothes which is excellent. The fragrance is light and my armpit area feels good using this product. I would definitely use this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Be the best you can be.

5 stars

When it's time for some Sun,Sand and Sea. Every girl needs to pack the estemtials. Dove deodorant softens your skin while keeping you dry. There is no stains on your Summer dress and with 48 hours protection it will keep you going all through the night.  This is definitely the product for me, no disasters, no marks, I feel fresh and confident with what ever I wear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thoroughly tested in the heatwave!

4 stars

I’ve tried a variety of new deodorants recently, just to see if they were better than the brand I’ve been using for years. This is certainly a lot better than some I’ve tried. It smells nice, drys quick, doesn’t leave white marks (on any colour) and my underarms have felt softer since using it. My only reservation is that I did feel very sweaty and wet under my arms when wearing it on really hot days when I was outside. I didn’t get this with my long term brand that I can recall, even on holiday. It could have been the humidity here, I’m not sure. Anyway, that’s why it got 4 stars and not 5. Overall it’s a really good product and I’d quite happily switch to this during the winter months as it’s made my skin lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant

5 stars

Deodorant that does what it says on the tin! I’m a nurse and am on the go all day/night so need a deodorant that keeps me dry and smelling fresh! This does just that. And being able to use it with any colour top I choose without leaving those delightful marks is a fab bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

