Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 12X100g

Finicky cat
My casts came to us as a stray and ate anything that was out in front of her we bought Felix ocean feasts because it was good value for money 40pouches excellent we got the fish ones as she kept being sick with meat she had her favourite flavour salmon all of a sudden she turned her nose up at the salmon maybe ingredients have changed anyway have tried other products but she just keeps turning her nose up believe it or not she will go hungry rather than eat them same with salmon Felix so I am left with the salmon pouches every time and find myself giving them away her fav is plaice now anyone know if I can buy the products individually they have to be the flakes though she is most definitely a felix ocean feasts girl
My cat loved this food.
I received a pack of these free as part of a campaign. My cat absolutely loved them and now does not want his other regular food. The food is easy to serve, but the portion sizes are very small and I am not sure that the packaging is as eco-friendly and recyclable as tin cans.
yummy for my cat
this is our go to cat food, our cat just loves felix and never leaves any on the plate, it's great value and doesnt smell too bad for us humans, so 5 star rating from us and fluff 🐾
Delicious Felix fish in jelly cat food
My two cats loved all of the flavours in Felix as good as it looks ocean feasts. They licked the plate clean. The texture was good and the smell was good too.
fantastic top quality cat food
really top quality cat food, just enough in 1 pouch for 1 meal for my cat, plenty meaty chunks and a fresh fishy smell that my cat sniffed out straight away, changed my usuall brand cat food to this as i cound she was eating it all and seemed to really enjoy it , happy cat i have a feeding time
My cat can be a fussy eater and likes Felix As Goo
My cat can be a fussy eater and likes Felix As Good As It Looks. She prefers the fish flavours and tuna is her favourite.
A tasty treat!
My cat absolutely loved this. I have purchased this brand in the past but not this particular range and it's safe to say that my cat wasn't disappointed. She licked the bowl clean and was eager for more which meant that nothing was wasted. Will definitely be buying again!
Only thing that my cats are guaranteed to eat.
This is the only food my cats will regularly eat. That said they have favourites of the Salmon and Cod flavours. They can tell! On the plus side they do eat more of this that any other food we try them with. It's probably not the best for them but it goes down well.
Nicer than whiskas apparently
Cats enjoyed it more than the whiskas they usually have so that will do me
Great food
Our cats really loved this. Easy to mash and a smell that wasn't overpowering. Plates were licked clean - good sign.