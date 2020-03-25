By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 12X100g

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • ...Is a range of delicious meals which look and smell so meaty, it looks like food you might have cooked yourself. Specially prepared with tender meaty pieces in a succulent jelly, we are sure your cat will find it irresistible at every mealtime. Also, Felix As Good as It Looks is available in a wide range of fishy and meaty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals are
  • A source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • The right combination of balanced minerals.
  • Contains Vitamins D&E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Once a Felix cat
  • From the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix cats need to grow into big Felix cats. Perfect fuel for the first year's adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat
  • ...to a satisfied senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • A source of essential omega 6 fatty acids
  • Contains Vitamins D&E

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide
  • For an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily needs
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • 3 x with Cod
    • 3 x with Plaice
    • 3 x with Salmon
    • 3 x with Tuna

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives: mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives: mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Plaice 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives: mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives: mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-

81 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Finicky cat

5 stars

My casts came to us as a stray and ate anything that was out in front of her we bought Felix ocean feasts because it was good value for money 40pouches excellent we got the fish ones as she kept being sick with meat she had her favourite flavour salmon all of a sudden she turned her nose up at the salmon maybe ingredients have changed anyway have tried other products but she just keeps turning her nose up believe it or not she will go hungry rather than eat them same with salmon Felix so I am left with the salmon pouches every time and find myself giving them away her fav is plaice now anyone know if I can buy the products individually they have to be the flakes though she is most definitely a felix ocean feasts girl

My cat loved this food.

4 stars

I received a pack of these free as part of a campaign. My cat absolutely loved them and now does not want his other regular food. The food is easy to serve, but the portion sizes are very small and I am not sure that the packaging is as eco-friendly and recyclable as tin cans.

yummy for my cat

5 stars

this is our go to cat food, our cat just loves felix and never leaves any on the plate, it's great value and doesnt smell too bad for us humans, so 5 star rating from us and fluff 🐾

Delicious Felix fish in jelly cat food

5 stars

My two cats loved all of the flavours in Felix as good as it looks ocean feasts. They licked the plate clean. The texture was good and the smell was good too.

fantastic top quality cat food

5 stars

really top quality cat food, just enough in 1 pouch for 1 meal for my cat, plenty meaty chunks and a fresh fishy smell that my cat sniffed out straight away, changed my usuall brand cat food to this as i cound she was eating it all and seemed to really enjoy it , happy cat i have a feeding time

My cat can be a fussy eater and likes Felix As Goo

4 stars

My cat can be a fussy eater and likes Felix As Good As It Looks. She prefers the fish flavours and tuna is her favourite.

A tasty treat!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loved this. I have purchased this brand in the past but not this particular range and it's safe to say that my cat wasn't disappointed. She licked the bowl clean and was eager for more which meant that nothing was wasted. Will definitely be buying again!

Only thing that my cats are guaranteed to eat.

4 stars

This is the only food my cats will regularly eat. That said they have favourites of the Salmon and Cod flavours. They can tell! On the plus side they do eat more of this that any other food we try them with. It's probably not the best for them but it goes down well.

Nicer than whiskas apparently

4 stars

Cats enjoyed it more than the whiskas they usually have so that will do me

Great food

5 stars

Our cats really loved this. Easy to mash and a smell that wasn't overpowering. Plates were licked clean - good sign.

1-10 of 81 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

