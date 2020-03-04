Felix Good As Favourites Selection In Jelly 12X100g

Loved by one fussy cat
I have two cats. One who will eat anything you put in front of him and one that is very fussy over what he will eat. After trying various different brands and styles, we have found one that he likes. Felix as good as it looks ticked all the boxes for him. He ate all the flavours and we’ve now managed to find our go to cat food.
Purrfect
My cat loves this - he is diabetic and this is a lower carb food than some others. He enjoys the flavours very much.
My cat loved it
I tried this cat food after receiving a sample pack. My cat loved it and never left any which resulted in me replacing his old brand to Felix.
Great stuff!!
Excellent food :) my cat loves this always happy at meal times and never leaves any. Wouldnt buy any other after trying this.
My cat loved this food, she could smell it the minute I opened the packet and she was there for her dinner, it didn’t stick around for long. Easy open box and sachets which is always a bonus.
Excellent product
My little one loves this so much. I give this everyday and she feel so happy, always purring. I want to recommend to everybody who looking for something good
Felix is not just a festive treat
Never got my cat this product before so was very wary how it would be welcomed. My cat absolutely loved it and ate more of this than my previous brand. Will definitely buy this again and try different flavours
Great selection of different tastes
My cat absolutely loves this brand and keep him interested with the different varieties. No waste on his plate!
Cats loved it
Tried this brand with my cats instead of the whiskas that I usually buy. I have 3 cats and they all loved it, I can’t get it in their bowls fast enough! I would definitely recommend this brand as I am going to switch to it myself from now on.
Clean bowl every time.
I mostly feed my cat dry food but like to give him the wet stuff weekends and holidays as a treat (he deserves to enjoy the weekends and holidays too) He loves the Felix wet pouches, have to be his favourite food by a long mile especially the fish one's, he loves them all but the fish one's his favourite.