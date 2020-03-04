By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Good As Favourites Selection In Jelly 12X100g

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook: CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Our delicious FELIX® As Good As It Looks Adult Cat Favourites Selection in Jelly is packed with irresistible flavours and tempting textures that we're sure they will be your cat's favourite too! In this delicious variety pack your cat can choose from the mouth-watering meat and fish recipes including beef, chicken, salmon and tuna and enjoy a different recipe at every meal. We're sure your cat will love our carefully cooked dishes and as they're available in individual pouches, mealtime is even more convenient than before!
  • Delicious multipack of meat and fish dishes.
  • Complete and balanced nutrition to support the demands of your cat.
  • Supports your cat's natural defences with a combination of vitamins and minerals.
  • Moist and tender cat food with succulent chunks of meat and fish in a rich jelly.
  • Available in 100g pouches for convenience and ease at every mealtime.
  • A variety of 100% nutritionally complete fish and meaty dishes for your cat to enjoy
  • Vitamins D & E help to keep your cat supported in his adult years
  • We include natural sources of omega 6 within our delicious cat food recipes
  • Balanced minerals and vitamins help support natural defences
  • Our easy-to-serve pouches make mealtimes more convenient and extra easy
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Vitamins D & E help to keep your cat supported in his adult years

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base or back of the individual pouches.

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

12 x 100g ℮

    • A variety of 100% nutritionally complete fish and meaty dishes for your cat to enjoy
    • Vitamins D & E help to keep your cat supported in his adult years
    • We include natural sources of omega 6 within our delicious cat food recipes
    • Balanced minerals and vitamins help support natural defences
    • Our easy-to-serve pouches make mealtimes more convenient and extra easy
    • 3 x with Beef
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Salmon
    • 3 x with Tuna

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Loved by one fussy cat

5 stars

I have two cats. One who will eat anything you put in front of him and one that is very fussy over what he will eat. After trying various different brands and styles, we have found one that he likes. Felix as good as it looks ticked all the boxes for him. He ate all the flavours and we’ve now managed to find our go to cat food.

Purrfect

5 stars

My cat loves this - he is diabetic and this is a lower carb food than some others. He enjoys the flavours very much.

My cat loved it

5 stars

I tried this cat food after receiving a sample pack. My cat loved it and never left any which resulted in me replacing his old brand to Felix.

Great stuff!!

5 stars

Excellent food :) my cat loves this always happy at meal times and never leaves any. Wouldnt buy any other after trying this.

My cat loved this food, she could smell it the min

5 stars

My cat loved this food, she could smell it the minute I opened the packet and she was there for her dinner, it didn’t stick around for long. Easy open box and sachets which is always a bonus.

Excellent product

5 stars

My little one loves this so much. I give this everyday and she feel so happy, always purring. I want to recommend to everybody who looking for something good

Felix is not just a festive treat

5 stars

Never got my cat this product before so was very wary how it would be welcomed. My cat absolutely loved it and ate more of this than my previous brand. Will definitely buy this again and try different flavours

Great selection of different tastes

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves this brand and keep him interested with the different varieties. No waste on his plate!

Cats loved it

5 stars

Tried this brand with my cats instead of the whiskas that I usually buy. I have 3 cats and they all loved it, I can’t get it in their bowls fast enough! I would definitely recommend this brand as I am going to switch to it myself from now on.

Clean bowl every time.

5 stars

I mostly feed my cat dry food but like to give him the wet stuff weekends and holidays as a treat (he deserves to enjoy the weekends and holidays too) He loves the Felix wet pouches, have to be his favourite food by a long mile especially the fish one's, he loves them all but the fish one's his favourite.

