Bishops Finger Strong Ale 500Ml Bottle

£ 1.25
£2.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • A classic Kentish strong ale, Bishops Finger takes its name from the name of an ancient signpost on the pilgrims way pointing pilgrims to the Shrine of Thomas A Becket at Canterbury Cathedral.
  • One of the oldest names in British beer, this classic British ale is brewed with chalk-filtered mineral water drawn from deep beneath the brewery and Shepherd Neame's signature Kentish hops. Its authenticity is assured by its EU protected geographical indication status.
  • See: Chestnut brown
  • Smell: Roast, Toffee, Berries
  • Taste: Rich, Fruity, Bitter
  • A rich and fruity, chestnut coloured Kentish strong ale
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Hops and Malt

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley malt (gluten)

Alcohol Units

2.7

ABV

5.4% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see neck of bottle

Produce of

Product of England

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame Ltd,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Shepherd Neame Ltd,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.
  • www.shepherdneame.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

