Bishops Finger Strong Ale 500Ml Bottle

- A classic Kentish strong ale, Bishops Finger takes its name from the name of an ancient signpost on the pilgrims way pointing pilgrims to the Shrine of Thomas A Becket at Canterbury Cathedral.
- One of the oldest names in British beer, this classic British ale is brewed with chalk-filtered mineral water drawn from deep beneath the brewery and Shepherd Neame's signature Kentish hops. Its authenticity is assured by its EU protected geographical indication status.
- See: Chestnut brown
- Smell: Roast, Toffee, Berries
- Taste: Rich, Fruity, Bitter
- A rich and fruity, chestnut coloured Kentish strong ale
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Hops and Malt
Allergy Information
- Contains barley malt (gluten)
Alcohol Units
2.7
ABV
5.4% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see neck of bottle
Produce of
Product of England
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
Return to
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
- www.shepherdneame.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019