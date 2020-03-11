By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes 25S

4.5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes 25S
£ 2.00
£0.08/each

Offer

  • Everyday cleansing can be harsh on skin. Simple Regeneration Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes contain the perfect blend of ingredients to help fight premature ageing. The soft textured face wipes thoroughly yet gently cleanse the skin removing impurities, make-up and dead skin cells. They are made with gentle cleansers, purified water and skin loving ingredients such as Pro-Vitamin B5 and vitamin E. They can be used as a makeup remover which does not irritate skin or leave residue. Your skin is left feeling clean, fresh and hydrated. As with all Simple products, there are no artificial colours, no alcohol, no harsh chemicals and no perfume that can upset your skin. Our face wipes are designed for sensitive skin and loved by all skin types. Our cleansing wipes are dermatologically tested and approved. There are many causes of premature aging, and one of them is the exposure to sun rays without protection. It is important to use skincare products that contain UV filters to combat the sun's damaging rays alongside skin nourishing ingredients that help to restore skin's barrier function. Skin ageing is affected by 3 factors - the genes you were born with, hormonal changes, and your lifestyle. Things like smoking, stress and sun exposure all contribute to the acceleration of wrinkles. Our Simple Regeneration skincare range has been designed to help your skin fight the signs of ageing.
  • For other convenient cleansers, make sure to try our Simple Micellar Wipes and Simple Exfoliating Wipes!
  • Simple Regeneration Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes help to fight the premature signs of ageing whilst cleansing your skin of dirt, make-up and impurities
  • The soft textured wipes thoroughly cleanse the skin removing impurities, make-up and dead skin cells
  • These face wipes are made with gentle cleansers, purified water and skin loving ingredients such as Pro-Vitamin B5 and vitamin E
  • The Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes contain no alcohol, oil, colour, dye, artificial perfume, or harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Perfect for even the most sensitive skin, use our Age Resisting facial wipes to make your skin happy and look youthful
  • Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved to really be the UK's No.1 for Sensitive Skin Wipes

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Fomes Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Glycerin, Glyceryl stearate, Propylene glycol, Pantolactone, Ceteareth-20, Ceteareth-12, Cetearyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium citrate, Citric acid, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Sorbic acid

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality wipes

5 stars

I have only recently started looking after my skin since I turned 40 so skin products are very new to me I had no idea what makes a good wipe im glad to say I don't need look anymore these wipes are amazing they are quite thick for a face wipe they don't leave a sticky residue on your skin love the fact they are not overly fragranced these are definitely a keeper [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these

5 stars

I love these wipe, they clean your makeup off your skin without leaving a greasy residue and make you skin feel soft and clean, I have sensitive skin and they did aggravate my skin at all they were lovely And gentle and the fact they are anti ageing is a fantastic bonus love them xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh feeling

5 stars

I recieved these a month ago, they smell lovely and leave your fash feeling refreshed. As a mum to a newborn baby these have been my best friend they instantly make me feel more awake and people have commented on how fresh I look since using these wipes. Which has been a real boost [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

I've been using these Simple wipes for a little while now and I think they are lovely. The packaging is nice and compact. The wipes are easy to remove 1 at a time and it seals back so they don't dry out. The wipes are strong but still soft on my skin and are not too wet or dry. They left my skin feeling nice, clean and refreshed. They have added green tea extract, mushroom extract, oat-beta glycan plus added pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good wipes - do the job

4 stars

I have been a Simple Wipe customer for many years and decided to try these as I recently had a big birthday and was interested in the Age Resisting properties. I like the wipes, they remove makeup and make your face nice and clean. They are completely unscented which I really like, i don't like any smell on my wipes. I have to say that after using the whole pack I cannot say that I can tell they have anti-aging properties. However I would buy them over the other wipes for as they less scented and do clean really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not too harsh

4 stars

Happy with these face wipes. They were more moist than a lot of others I have tried recently. They are thick and of good quality. You do have to be a bit careful around your eyes as they could be a bit more sensitive. They are more moisturising than a lot of others and do not dry or strip your skin too much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient

4 stars

I like using face wipes as they are so convenient and not as messy as using a separate cleanser with cotton wool. these wipes do the job, they clean make up off your face effectively and also exfoliate. Not sure about the anti aging part yet, maybe this shows after a while of using them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Facial Wipes

5 stars

Brilliant wipes that remove all traces of dirt and make up from your face while protecting against aging. Very easy to use, leaves the skin feeling fresh and clean and not drying. I will be purchasing these all the time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels lovely

5 stars

I really loved these wipes. Firstly, they gently cleaned my skin and I could see the residue on the wipe even though my face didn’t feel dry like it had been Stripped of moisture. Secondly, my skin felt super smooth and clear after cleansing which I really liked and I can see how having smooth skin is age defying. I usually prefer products that smell nice but these wipes have no scent at all but I understand that the lack of perfume is what makes it so natural. It definitely felt mild enough for sensitive skin! Nice product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

I bought these a couple of weeks ago. The wipes are soft and durable. They are gentle on the skin before doing a thorough cleanse with another product. They seemed effective at removing makeup also. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Simple Age Resisting Face Wash 150Ml

£ 2.66
£1.78/100ml

Offer

Simple Age Resisting Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

Offer

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here