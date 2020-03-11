Simple Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes 25S

Great quality wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th November 2019 I have only recently started looking after my skin since I turned 40 so skin products are very new to me I had no idea what makes a good wipe im glad to say I don't need look anymore these wipes are amazing they are quite thick for a face wipe they don't leave a sticky residue on your skin love the fact they are not overly fragranced these are definitely a keeper [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2019 I love these wipe, they clean your makeup off your skin without leaving a greasy residue and make you skin feel soft and clean, I have sensitive skin and they did aggravate my skin at all they were lovely And gentle and the fact they are anti ageing is a fantastic bonus love them xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh feeling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st August 2019 I recieved these a month ago, they smell lovely and leave your fash feeling refreshed. As a mum to a newborn baby these have been my best friend they instantly make me feel more awake and people have commented on how fresh I look since using these wipes. Which has been a real boost [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th August 2019 I've been using these Simple wipes for a little while now and I think they are lovely. The packaging is nice and compact. The wipes are easy to remove 1 at a time and it seals back so they don't dry out. The wipes are strong but still soft on my skin and are not too wet or dry. They left my skin feeling nice, clean and refreshed. They have added green tea extract, mushroom extract, oat-beta glycan plus added pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good wipes - do the job 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I have been a Simple Wipe customer for many years and decided to try these as I recently had a big birthday and was interested in the Age Resisting properties. I like the wipes, they remove makeup and make your face nice and clean. They are completely unscented which I really like, i don't like any smell on my wipes. I have to say that after using the whole pack I cannot say that I can tell they have anti-aging properties. However I would buy them over the other wipes for as they less scented and do clean really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not too harsh 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th August 2019 Happy with these face wipes. They were more moist than a lot of others I have tried recently. They are thick and of good quality. You do have to be a bit careful around your eyes as they could be a bit more sensitive. They are more moisturising than a lot of others and do not dry or strip your skin too much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th August 2019 I like using face wipes as they are so convenient and not as messy as using a separate cleanser with cotton wool. these wipes do the job, they clean make up off your face effectively and also exfoliate. Not sure about the anti aging part yet, maybe this shows after a while of using them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Facial Wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th August 2019 Brilliant wipes that remove all traces of dirt and make up from your face while protecting against aging. Very easy to use, leaves the skin feeling fresh and clean and not drying. I will be purchasing these all the time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 I really loved these wipes. Firstly, they gently cleaned my skin and I could see the residue on the wipe even though my face didn’t feel dry like it had been Stripped of moisture. Secondly, my skin felt super smooth and clear after cleansing which I really liked and I can see how having smooth skin is age defying. I usually prefer products that smell nice but these wipes have no scent at all but I understand that the lack of perfume is what makes it so natural. It definitely felt mild enough for sensitive skin! Nice product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]