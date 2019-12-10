By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glenmorangie Orignal Sgle Wky 35Cl - Fruity
£ 15.00
£42.86/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Rare Finesse
  • The finest golden barley and mineral-rich water from the Glenmorangie Distillery's own Tarlogie springs come together in the tallest whisky stills in Scotland to produce a spirit of rare finesse and delicacy
  • Perfect Balance
  • This new spirit is then matured in the finest bourbon oak casks. Our pioneering research into the effect of wood selection on whisky maturation has led to the development of bespoke casks, crafted from slow growth, air-seasoned wood from hand-selected oak trees. The spirit is gently matured in traditional stone built, earth floored warehouses and it is only after ten years that Glenmorangie reaches a perfect balance of sweetness and complexity
  • Alluring Complexity
  • The resulting mature spirit has a soft, alluring mouthfeel, combining beautifully with the hallmark characteristics of Glenmorangie; a light, honeyed sweetness fused with notes of citrus, vanilla and almonds. Indeed a famous French parfumier identified no less than twenty-six distinct aromas in 'The Original'
  • Produced in Scotland since 1843
  • Ten Years Old
  • Glenmorangie is renowned the world over for its elegant and floral spirit; a single malt whisky of exquisite finesse and alluring complexity. Since 1843 it has remained Truly Original
  • In the far North of Scotland, beside the ancient Royal Burgh of Tain, lies the Glenmorangie Distillery. Established in 1843, Glenmorangie is still to this day perfected by the Sixteen Men of Tain. In the Gaelic language Glenmorangie means 'valley of tranquillity', perfectly describing the distillery's peaceful setting on the banks of the picturesque Dornoch Firth
  • Icon of Scotland
  • Glenmorangie is very proud of its roots in the ancient lands of Ross-shire, in particular the eighth century Cadboll Stone lying close to the distillery and Glenmorangie House. An icon of the Picts, the original people of Scotland, it is as intriguing and compelling as Glenmorangie itself, and the inspiration for our emblem
  • Distilled and matured in ross-shire
  • Perfected by the sixteen men of Tain
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Scotland,
  • IV19 IPZ.

Return to

  • Scotland,
  • IV19 IPZ.
  • www.glenmorangie.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

35cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

