Glenmorangie Orignal Sgle Wky 35Cl - Fruity

- Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Rare Finesse
- The finest golden barley and mineral-rich water from the Glenmorangie Distillery's own Tarlogie springs come together in the tallest whisky stills in Scotland to produce a spirit of rare finesse and delicacy
- Perfect Balance
- This new spirit is then matured in the finest bourbon oak casks. Our pioneering research into the effect of wood selection on whisky maturation has led to the development of bespoke casks, crafted from slow growth, air-seasoned wood from hand-selected oak trees. The spirit is gently matured in traditional stone built, earth floored warehouses and it is only after ten years that Glenmorangie reaches a perfect balance of sweetness and complexity
- Alluring Complexity
- The resulting mature spirit has a soft, alluring mouthfeel, combining beautifully with the hallmark characteristics of Glenmorangie; a light, honeyed sweetness fused with notes of citrus, vanilla and almonds. Indeed a famous French parfumier identified no less than twenty-six distinct aromas in 'The Original'
- Produced in Scotland since 1843
- Ten Years Old
- Glenmorangie is renowned the world over for its elegant and floral spirit; a single malt whisky of exquisite finesse and alluring complexity. Since 1843 it has remained Truly Original
- In the far North of Scotland, beside the ancient Royal Burgh of Tain, lies the Glenmorangie Distillery. Established in 1843, Glenmorangie is still to this day perfected by the Sixteen Men of Tain. In the Gaelic language Glenmorangie means 'valley of tranquillity', perfectly describing the distillery's peaceful setting on the banks of the picturesque Dornoch Firth
- Icon of Scotland
- Glenmorangie is very proud of its roots in the ancient lands of Ross-shire, in particular the eighth century Cadboll Stone lying close to the distillery and Glenmorangie House. An icon of the Picts, the original people of Scotland, it is as intriguing and compelling as Glenmorangie itself, and the inspiration for our emblem
- Distilled and matured in ross-shire
- Perfected by the sixteen men of Tain
- Pack size: 35cl
Alcohol Units
14
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- Scotland,
- IV19 IPZ.
Return to
- Scotland,
- IV19 IPZ.
- www.glenmorangie.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
