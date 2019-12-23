By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Sheen Multi Surface Polish Spring Fresh 300 Ml

£ 1.35
£4.50/litre

Product Description

  • Multi Surface Polish Spring Fresh
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Dust contains hidden nasties such as dead skin cells, dried saliva, and decaying insect waste. These tiny particles are food for dustmites and make the surface in your home unclean.
  • Mr Sheen with dust trap technology is proven to pick up x2 more dust than using a dry paper towel alone. The unique formula acts like 1000's of tiny magnets, attracting hidden nasties with everyspray...
  • ...and because it's Mr Sheen it'll leave your surfaces with that rewarding smear-free shine and fresh-polish fragrance.
  • 2x Better Dust Pick-Up*
  • *vs a dry paper towel

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough

  • For wood, glass, metal and plastic
  • Dusts, cleans & shines
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains 5-15% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Geraniol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamldehyde, Preservative, Chloromethylisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Shake thoroughly before using
  • Hold can upright and spray about 9inches (23cm) from the surface. Apply a light film and polish to a shine with a soft cloth immediately.
  • For small or difficult areas, spray Mr Sheen directly onto cloth.
  • Not suitable for use on un sealed or waxed wooden surfaces. On antique/fine furniture, we recommend you consult a furniture specialist before use.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • MR SHEEN Multi Surface Polish Spring Fresh
  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Chloromethylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames or other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
  • Use only as directed.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • (UK) - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 08457697079
  • (ROI) - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 016617318
  • www.mr-sheen.co.uk

Net Contents

300mg ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Superior & cheap

4 stars

Far superior to anything I can buy here in France and so much cheaper.

