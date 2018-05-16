John West Red Salmon 105G

Product Description
- Wild Pacific Red Salmon
- Pure, wild open waters mean pure, wild, fresh salmon. That's why our fresh salmon is caught in the coastal waters of Alaska and Canada, continually ensuring the highest quality red salmon is delivered straight to your table.
- Eating 0.25g daily long chain omega -3, as part of a healthy lifestyle, helps maintain heart health
- Rich in omega 3 - this can contains 1g of omega 3 per 100g
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
Red Salmon (99%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Transfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 daysBest Before End: See End of Can
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS BONES
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
- Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
- www.john-west.co.uk
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|633 kJ/151 kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|(of which saturates)
|1.6g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
Safety information
