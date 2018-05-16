By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Red Salmon 105G

John West Red Salmon 105G
£ 3.30
£3.15/100g

Product Description

  • Wild Pacific Red Salmon
  • Pure, wild open waters mean pure, wild, fresh salmon. That's why our fresh salmon is caught in the coastal waters of Alaska and Canada, continually ensuring the highest quality red salmon is delivered straight to your table.
  • Eating 0.25g daily long chain omega -3, as part of a healthy lifestyle, helps maintain heart health
  • Rich in omega 3 - this can contains 1g of omega 3 per 100g
  • Pack size: 105g
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Red Salmon (99%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Transfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 daysBest Before End: See End of Can

Warnings

  • THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS BONES

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • www.john-west.co.uk

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 633 kJ/151 kcal
Fat 7.8g
(of which saturates)1.6g
(of which polyunsaturates)1.8g
Carbohydrate 0g
(of which sugars)0g
Protein 20.4g
Salt 0.9g

Safety information

