Nivea Lip Care Repair & Protection 4.8G

The only lip balm that works 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th October 2019 This is my favourite lip balm, as it moisturises my lips very well. So far, I haven't found a better product. My lips are always dry and get chapped often, however, when I use this balm, it quickly hydrates them and gets them back to normal. I also play the flute, so it is essential that my lips are hydrated all the time.

What have you done? 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 24th May 2019 I was gutted when you stopped the green Nivea lip balm and went to the this white one which worked brilliant but this new formula is awful. It’s not moisturising, just sits on the lips like fat. It makes my lips tingle, doesn’t soothe them at all. Why have you changed a clearly winning formula?? Pls tell me and all the other reviewers that have said the same thing that you are going to revert back to the old formula???

Awful! Please bring back old formula 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 13th April 2019 Have gone through 1 of these lip balms per week until just recently as the formula has changed. It is now very thick, sticky, matte and drying, and has a new weird chemical smell. Super disappointed, please bring back the old formula!

Please bring back the old product! 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 31st March 2019 I have been using this lip care balm for many years as part of my evening care ritual, I can't imagine going to bed without using it. However, this new formula lip care is unpleasant, does not soften the lips, rather irritates them. I will be switching to another product, unless you bring the old formula back

PLEASE change it back 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 15th March 2019 The old formula was perfect for my lips. Better than any other product out there. The new formula? Horrible! It leaves a white greasy wax on your lips and does not absorb! Been trying to find shops that still have stock of the old formula... to no avail. Will not be purchasing again unless it is changed back!

Disaster 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 11th February 2019 The new formula is TERRIBLE. I used to love this product, it kept my lips soft and moisturised in all weather. Whatever you've done, you've ruined it. It doesn't absorb, doesn't soothe and certainly doesn't protect, preferring to sit on top of my lips and even collect in the corners, which never used to happen. My lips are now horribly chapped. The new fragrance is unpleasant, too. So, so disappointing. Please change it back!

ABSOLUTELY AWFUL 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th January 2019 The new formula is a catastrophe. I have used the old formula one for over a decade - it is the only thing I can use on my lips which are very sensitive. The new formula is so think and greasy, it irritates my lips and is absolutely unusable. I have stockpiled a lot of old recipe lip balms (around 200!) which I am still using but do not know what I will do when they run out. PLEASE reconsider changing the formula back again. I will never buy another nivea lipbalm until the new recipe goes.

New Formula is Awful 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd December 2018 The new formula is awful. It doesn't absorb into your lips, instead it just leaves an oily layer. It is also causing my lips to become very dry and peel. Please bring back the old formula - this new one is definitely not an improvement!

Horrible please revert back to the old 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st December 2018 This makes my lips feel like I have kissed a frying pan. I loved the old recipe so much I have spent most of my wages on it for the last 10 year. I’m heart broken please help a girl out Nivea. Go back to the original