By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Lip Care Repair & Protection 4.8G

1.5(14)Write a review
Nivea Lip Care Repair & Protection 4.8G
£ 2.50
£52.09/100g
  • Care for your chapped lips with NIVEA® Soothe & Protect.
  • Experience long-lasting moisture for your lips with this unique caring formula made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural jojoba oil and enriched with Vitamin E.
  • This lip balm also protects your lips against the harmful effects of the sun with SPF 15.
  • #LoveYourLips
  • SPF 15
  • New Formula
  • Natural Oils
  • Pack size: 4.8G

Information

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Octocrylene, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Bisabolol, Aqua, Glycerin, BHT, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Blister. Card - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

6ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

The only lip balm that works

5 stars

This is my favourite lip balm, as it moisturises my lips very well. So far, I haven't found a better product. My lips are always dry and get chapped often, however, when I use this balm, it quickly hydrates them and gets them back to normal. I also play the flute, so it is essential that my lips are hydrated all the time.

What have you done?

1 stars

I was gutted when you stopped the green Nivea lip balm and went to the this white one which worked brilliant but this new formula is awful. It’s not moisturising, just sits on the lips like fat. It makes my lips tingle, doesn’t soothe them at all. Why have you changed a clearly winning formula?? Pls tell me and all the other reviewers that have said the same thing that you are going to revert back to the old formula???

Awful! Please bring back old formula

1 stars

Have gone through 1 of these lip balms per week until just recently as the formula has changed. It is now very thick, sticky, matte and drying, and has a new weird chemical smell. Super disappointed, please bring back the old formula!

Please bring back the old product!

1 stars

I have been using this lip care balm for many years as part of my evening care ritual, I can't imagine going to bed without using it. However, this new formula lip care is unpleasant, does not soften the lips, rather irritates them. I will be switching to another product, unless you bring the old formula back

PLEASE change it back

1 stars

The old formula was perfect for my lips. Better than any other product out there. The new formula? Horrible! It leaves a white greasy wax on your lips and does not absorb! Been trying to find shops that still have stock of the old formula... to no avail. Will not be purchasing again unless it is changed back!

Disaster

1 stars

The new formula is TERRIBLE. I used to love this product, it kept my lips soft and moisturised in all weather. Whatever you've done, you've ruined it. It doesn't absorb, doesn't soothe and certainly doesn't protect, preferring to sit on top of my lips and even collect in the corners, which never used to happen. My lips are now horribly chapped. The new fragrance is unpleasant, too. So, so disappointing. Please change it back!

ABSOLUTELY AWFUL

1 stars

The new formula is a catastrophe. I have used the old formula one for over a decade - it is the only thing I can use on my lips which are very sensitive. The new formula is so think and greasy, it irritates my lips and is absolutely unusable. I have stockpiled a lot of old recipe lip balms (around 200!) which I am still using but do not know what I will do when they run out. PLEASE reconsider changing the formula back again. I will never buy another nivea lipbalm until the new recipe goes.

New Formula is Awful

1 stars

The new formula is awful. It doesn't absorb into your lips, instead it just leaves an oily layer. It is also causing my lips to become very dry and peel. Please bring back the old formula - this new one is definitely not an improvement!

Horrible please revert back to the old

1 stars

This makes my lips feel like I have kissed a frying pan. I loved the old recipe so much I have spent most of my wages on it for the last 10 year. I’m heart broken please help a girl out Nivea. Go back to the original

Revolting!

1 stars

Only ever use Nivea soothe and protect lip balm, but this new formulation is horrible. Will never buy again.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea Lip Care Essential 4.8G

£ 1.70
£35.42/100g

Nivea Lip Hydro Care 4.8G

£ 2.50
£52.09/100g

Derma Intensive Lip Balms Triple Pack

£ 2.00
£13.89/100g

Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera 20G

£ 1.50
£7.50/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here