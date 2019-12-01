By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Everest Ices Coconut Ice Cream 1 Litre

5(8)Write a review
Everest Ices Coconut Ice Cream 1 Litre
£ 1.59
£0.16/100ml
  • Pack size: 1l

coconut yummyness

5 stars

AMAZING! I first got a taste for coconut ice cream after trying the ben and jerrys vegan coconut ice cream and this just blew me away its perfect, nice fluffy creamy coconut texture. this is never leaving my shopping list again!

Wouldn’t recommend

3 stars

Tastes of coconut, but has a “powder” aftertaste. Wouldn’t buy again.

The taste is amazing

5 stars

The only word to describe this product is DELICIOUS!

Love love love!!!!! Beautiful

5 stars

Love love love!!!!! Beautiful

Our favcourite ice cream

5 stars

We really love this ice cream it's our favourite,lots of coconut in it,"lovely",great value for money!

best coconut ice cream ever

5 stars

The best coconut ice cream ever. Coconut ice cream is very hard to find and sometimes not always coconuty or nice, but this make is so yummy. Any coconut lovers out there, indulge as its just right taste, coconut and creamy and not too sickly but just right

The best coconut ice cream ever!!

5 stars

This is the BEST coconut ice cream I've ever had! You can really taste the coconut and if u leave it a room temperature in few minutes it becomes so creamy and delightful ... It's really a must from now on And on top of that it's even HALAL and CHEAPER than the OTHERS.. I couldn't be more satisfied! Thank you TESCO

Please stock this ice cream

5 stars

This ice cream is creamy and delicious but I am unable to buy it from my local Tesco store in Catford Shopping center.

