Purina One Cat Adult Salmon & Whole Grain 3Kg

5(228)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Cat Adult Salmon & Whole Grain 3Kg
£ 12.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Purina ONE Adult is specifically formulated to meet the complete nutritional needs of Adult cats (aged 1-7 years) who need a complete and balanced diet to help stay in the best of health. PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out, so you can enjoy her visibly great condition knowing she's great on the inside too. Purina ONE with BIFENSIS® formula helps support your cat's healthy immune system today and tomorrow.
  • PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by PURINA vets and nutritionists, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Tartar build-up reduction by up to 40%*
  • *Purina Research
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as salmon as the number one ingredient, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • High Nutrient Absorption
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 3KG

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (17%), Maize, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Maize Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Dried Chicory Root, Maize Grits, Dried Beet Pulp, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on top of back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.
  • See pack for feeding instructions.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0%
Fat content:14.0%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:2.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:33 000
Vit D3:1 000
-mg/kg:
Vit E:460
Vit C:140
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:204
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-
With antioxidants-

Safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

228 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good enough but grossly overpriced.

3 stars

Good enough but grossly overpriced.

Brilliant, Luna lives it!

5 stars

I got this product a month ago and I can't believe the difference it has made. Luna's coat is softer and shinier, she eats it all at once as she was a picker. She is also calmer in herself. Its a brilliant food, can't recommend it enough.

My cat seems to love the product

4 stars

My cat seemed to love this food from the first tasting. I opened the bag and she was there immediately sniffing about. The pack is easy to open and resealable, which is great as this helps to keep the product in tip top condition. The food looks and smells high quality and I love the fact that it is all natural with no artificial ingredients. I introduced her to the food over a 7 day period so as not to upset her digestive system. She loves the tasty kibbles. I am hoping that it will help improve her coat, which has become a little tired and dull looking recently. So far I have not noticed a difference but it has only been a couple of weeks, I know that these things take time. I would recommend the food and would buy them again.

My 2 cats love

5 stars

My 2 cats love this food I've been giving them Purina one since they were 1 month old and they eats Evey single bit of it

My Feral Beastie Loves it!

5 stars

Leo was a stray & would eat anything offered to him at that time. Now that he lives with me, he's become really picky with his food & was refusing most types/brands. I decided to try him on dry food & I picked Purina One Bifensis Salmon flavour. Well he adores it, he is wolfing it down. I'm sure he thinks it's a special treat & not just dinner. I'm now going to buy some of the other flavours to give him variety but I'm happy my chubby feral tom is eating well again. I've read comments saying it's expensive but really it isn't when you consider how many portions you get in the bag & that he actually eats it! I'm also happy that it's good for his teeth. I'd recommend that anyone with a finicky cat gives this a try.

I cannot believe the difference in my cat!

5 stars

My cat has been on these biscuits for the last four weeks, having been fed Iams previously. Her energy levels have increased immensely and is now a proud owner of a very shiny coat. She gets very excited when it is biscuit time. We will definitely recommend these to others and will be buying these again.

My cat can not eat this quick enough

5 stars

My cat will eat this all day long if I alow him to

Can't wait for my food!

4 stars

Purina salmon is my cat's favourite food. She prefers to eat these biscuits over wet food. They seem to offer her everything she needs to stay healthy and full of energy.

Fussy Cat

5 stars

Brought the product for my cat after trying different brands and this is the only one she will eat

This is my cats' favourite!

5 stars

My two cats won't eat any other dried food product; we have tried them with other brands and they won't eat them. And it has to be salmon! It seems to be their favourite flavour!

