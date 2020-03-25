Purina One Cat Adult Salmon & Whole Grain 3Kg

Good enough but grossly overpriced.
Good enough but grossly overpriced.
Brilliant, Luna lives it!
I got this product a month ago and I can't believe the difference it has made. Luna's coat is softer and shinier, she eats it all at once as she was a picker. She is also calmer in herself. Its a brilliant food, can't recommend it enough.
My cat seems to love the product
My cat seemed to love this food from the first tasting. I opened the bag and she was there immediately sniffing about. The pack is easy to open and resealable, which is great as this helps to keep the product in tip top condition. The food looks and smells high quality and I love the fact that it is all natural with no artificial ingredients. I introduced her to the food over a 7 day period so as not to upset her digestive system. She loves the tasty kibbles. I am hoping that it will help improve her coat, which has become a little tired and dull looking recently. So far I have not noticed a difference but it has only been a couple of weeks, I know that these things take time. I would recommend the food and would buy them again.
My 2 cats love
My 2 cats love this food I've been giving them Purina one since they were 1 month old and they eats Evey single bit of it
My Feral Beastie Loves it!
Leo was a stray & would eat anything offered to him at that time. Now that he lives with me, he's become really picky with his food & was refusing most types/brands. I decided to try him on dry food & I picked Purina One Bifensis Salmon flavour. Well he adores it, he is wolfing it down. I'm sure he thinks it's a special treat & not just dinner. I'm now going to buy some of the other flavours to give him variety but I'm happy my chubby feral tom is eating well again. I've read comments saying it's expensive but really it isn't when you consider how many portions you get in the bag & that he actually eats it! I'm also happy that it's good for his teeth. I'd recommend that anyone with a finicky cat gives this a try.
I cannot believe the difference in my cat!
My cat has been on these biscuits for the last four weeks, having been fed Iams previously. Her energy levels have increased immensely and is now a proud owner of a very shiny coat. She gets very excited when it is biscuit time. We will definitely recommend these to others and will be buying these again.
My cat can not eat this quick enough
My cat will eat this all day long if I alow him to
Can't wait for my food!
Purina salmon is my cat's favourite food. She prefers to eat these biscuits over wet food. They seem to offer her everything she needs to stay healthy and full of energy.
Fussy Cat
Brought the product for my cat after trying different brands and this is the only one she will eat
This is my cats' favourite!
My two cats won't eat any other dried food product; we have tried them with other brands and they won't eat them. And it has to be salmon! It seems to be their favourite flavour!