Purina One Cat Adult Chicken & Whole Grains 3Kg

My little fusspot loves this food 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 28th March 2018 Tuco now one year old had started out on Purina kitten dry food, which he loved. He has just moved onto the adult variety and loves it just as much. Have tried giving other dry food as an alternative when been unable to get the usual Purina, and our little fusspot just will not entertain anything else. He's thriving on Purina, glossy coat, healthy teeth and his general health is great. The vet has commented quite a few times, just how good our little man looks.

My cats love it! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 8th December 2017 My two cats really love Purina One Chicken&Whole Grain. But i have a question. On the websites Purina One Chicken&Whole Grain founded with different design- light blue color pack. What the difference? Thanks. Oksana

Otis and Hudi are impressed! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st September 2017 Purina one is the only dry food my cats will eat, I put a bowl of it down every day and they help themselves in addition to their wet food. I was just happy I'd found something my 2 fussy eaters enjoyed and didn't pay much heed to the benefits purina claim it can have on a cats health but there is no doubt the benefits can be seen, particularly in their coats which seem thicker and are so glossy they shine.

A Happier Cat 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 22nd May 2017 My cat absolutely loves Purina One. I used to feed him 100% wet food, I weaned him onto 100% Purina One Dry food over several weeks with the Purina 3 Week Challenge and noticed the difference. He used to be a total house cat - only went outside to go to the toilet. Now he goes out every night and doesn't come home until the morning. He is more active and very lively, and loves to play more. I have also noticed that his stools are more solid and his coat is shinier and doesn't cast as much. I feel happier knowing that I am feeding my cat both something that he enjoys eating and that he is much healthier as well.

Neutral 3 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 22nd May 2017 My cat ate it but still wanted wet food aswell. She is quite young so i didnt see a difference in her aesthetically but maybe you would with older cats

Happy kitty 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 9th May 2017 I received enough purina one for a three week trial with my 2 year old cat Willow. Since swapping over to purina one she has been so much more active, she plays with her toys so much more than she used to, so much so that she's even broken the small toy on a string from her scratching post. she is also fuller for longer, she used to cry hours before she was due her dinner at 16.30 but not anymore. She seems to really enjoy it and is always excited when I open the packet, both myself and willow are very Impressed!

Achieved much more than expected 4 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 8th May 2017 I had a sample of Purina One and have taken part in the 3 week challenge, I wasn't sure that I was going to see any change in my cat from this food but I'm really pleased I have. My cat can be a bit picky with food, particularly her meat so I love that this is a complete food. She immediately took to the biscuit and has keenly eaten it everyday since. Of the changes the 3 week challenge suggests I can't really comment on how it's improved her digestion, she's an outdoor cat so I don't really see her stool to know a change however the change in her fur and eyes is massive. She's only a young cat so she was in a good condition anyway but her fur is so much softer and glossier, I didn't believe a change in food could make this much difference. Her eyes are also very bright. If it can do this much to her in such a short time I'd like to think it will continue to keep her health and build her natural defense system. I definitely think Purina One has converted us! #Freebie

Ready to start my 2 cats on the 3 week challenge , 2 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st May 2017 These 2 are about to take the 3 week challenge , they are healthy but they molt a lot and have dull coats , looking forward to seeing a difference in there coats .

Cat Loves it 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 21st April 2017 Cat loves this food - great product and great to try on cats that are fussy eaters