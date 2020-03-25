By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Cat Adult Chicken & Whole Grains 3Kg

5(252)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Cat Adult Chicken & Whole Grains 3Kg
£ 12.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Purina ONE Adult is nutritionally tailored for cats aged 1-7 years.
  • Purina ONE® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by Purina vet and nutritionists, Purina ONE® Bifensis® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids. Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Proven to help tartar build-up by up to 40%*
  • *Purina research
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as chicken as the number one ingredient, Purina ONE® Bifensis® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Visible health for today & tomorrow
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • High nutrient absorption thanks to high quality ingredients
  • Helps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin D
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 3KG

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (17%), Maize, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Chicory Root, Maize Grits, Minerals, Digest (with added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on top of back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.
  • See pack for feeding instructions.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0%
Fat content:14.0%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:2.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:33 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:460
-mg/kg:
Vit C:140
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:204
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-
With antioxidants-

252 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

My little fusspot loves this food

5 stars

Tuco now one year old had started out on Purina kitten dry food, which he loved. He has just moved onto the adult variety and loves it just as much. Have tried giving other dry food as an alternative when been unable to get the usual Purina, and our little fusspot just will not entertain anything else. He's thriving on Purina, glossy coat, healthy teeth and his general health is great. The vet has commented quite a few times, just how good our little man looks.

My cats love it!

5 stars

My two cats really love Purina One Chicken&Whole Grain. But i have a question. On the websites Purina One Chicken&Whole Grain founded with different design- light blue color pack. What the difference? Thanks. Oksana

Otis and Hudi are impressed!

5 stars

Purina one is the only dry food my cats will eat, I put a bowl of it down every day and they help themselves in addition to their wet food. I was just happy I'd found something my 2 fussy eaters enjoyed and didn't pay much heed to the benefits purina claim it can have on a cats health but there is no doubt the benefits can be seen, particularly in their coats which seem thicker and are so glossy they shine.

A Happier Cat

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves Purina One. I used to feed him 100% wet food, I weaned him onto 100% Purina One Dry food over several weeks with the Purina 3 Week Challenge and noticed the difference. He used to be a total house cat - only went outside to go to the toilet. Now he goes out every night and doesn't come home until the morning. He is more active and very lively, and loves to play more. I have also noticed that his stools are more solid and his coat is shinier and doesn't cast as much. I feel happier knowing that I am feeding my cat both something that he enjoys eating and that he is much healthier as well.

Neutral

3 stars

My cat ate it but still wanted wet food aswell. She is quite young so i didnt see a difference in her aesthetically but maybe you would with older cats

Happy kitty

5 stars

I received enough purina one for a three week trial with my 2 year old cat Willow. Since swapping over to purina one she has been so much more active, she plays with her toys so much more than she used to, so much so that she's even broken the small toy on a string from her scratching post. she is also fuller for longer, she used to cry hours before she was due her dinner at 16.30 but not anymore. She seems to really enjoy it and is always excited when I open the packet, both myself and willow are very Impressed!

Achieved much more than expected

4 stars

I had a sample of Purina One and have taken part in the 3 week challenge, I wasn't sure that I was going to see any change in my cat from this food but I'm really pleased I have. My cat can be a bit picky with food, particularly her meat so I love that this is a complete food. She immediately took to the biscuit and has keenly eaten it everyday since. Of the changes the 3 week challenge suggests I can't really comment on how it's improved her digestion, she's an outdoor cat so I don't really see her stool to know a change however the change in her fur and eyes is massive. She's only a young cat so she was in a good condition anyway but her fur is so much softer and glossier, I didn't believe a change in food could make this much difference. Her eyes are also very bright. If it can do this much to her in such a short time I'd like to think it will continue to keep her health and build her natural defense system. I definitely think Purina One has converted us! #Freebie

Ready to start my 2 cats on the 3 week challenge ,

2 stars

These 2 are about to take the 3 week challenge , they are healthy but they molt a lot and have dull coats , looking forward to seeing a difference in there coats .

Cat Loves it

5 stars

Cat loves this food - great product and great to try on cats that are fussy eaters

My cat is no longer fussy

5 stars

My cat was very fussy eater and I would spend so much money throwing food away thanks to Purina one my cat is no longer fussy and is much more alert and healthy

1-10 of 252 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

