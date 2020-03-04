Purina One Cat Adult Salmon & Whole Grain 800G

Brilliant, Luna lives it! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 12th April 2018 I got this product a month ago and I can't believe the difference it has made. Luna's coat is softer and shinier, she eats it all at once as she was a picker. She is also calmer in herself. Its a brilliant food, can't recommend it enough.

My cat seems to love the product 4 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 22nd March 2018 My cat seemed to love this food from the first tasting. I opened the bag and she was there immediately sniffing about. The pack is easy to open and resealable, which is great as this helps to keep the product in tip top condition. The food looks and smells high quality and I love the fact that it is all natural with no artificial ingredients. I introduced her to the food over a 7 day period so as not to upset her digestive system. She loves the tasty kibbles. I am hoping that it will help improve her coat, which has become a little tired and dull looking recently. So far I have not noticed a difference but it has only been a couple of weeks, I know that these things take time. I would recommend the food and would buy them again.

It's simple 3 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 3rd July 2017 Cat enjoyed the food but no real changes to her coat or energy

My cat loves fish dislikes chicken 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 Fergie wasnt keen to start with but now really enjoys it and doesn't now eat as much wet food

Very good food 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 My cat health is much more better and he is very active definitely will buy some more

My cat loves your product! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 My cat absolutely loves this product. You product has not only improved my cats health but she has started becoming more active. She is now going out on her own without a family member and exploring the garden more. She is much more confident and active and I cannot thank this product enough. It gives me relief knowing that my cat can be a cat again and can just enjoy her environment rather been scared and shy all the time. She no longer needs that push out the door to go to the garden so she can go and do her business. I am amazed that this was achieved within only a mere 3 weeks when I have been attempting to get her out more for years! Thank you for a fantastic product.

Waiting for meals! 4 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 My cat loves this food and I know this because she's 3 years old and has never prompted me to do her food until this trial! I think I will be continuing to use this product after the trial ends.

my cat love it so much 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 i got this and he loves it. i got this and he love

My 2 cats love 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 22nd May 2017 My 2 cats love this food I've been giving them Purina one since they were 1 month old and they eats Evey single bit of it