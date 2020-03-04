By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Cat Adult Salmon & Whole Grain 800G

5(233)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Cat Adult Salmon & Whole Grain 800G
£ 5.75
£7.19/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Purina ONE Adult is specifically formulated to meet the complete nutritional needs of Adult cats (aged 1-7 years) who need a complete and balanced diet to help stay in the best of health. PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out, so you can enjoy her visibly great condition knowing she's great on the inside too. Purina ONE with BIFENSIS® formula helps support your cat's healthy immune system today and tomorrow.
  • PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by PURINA vets and nutritionists, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as salmon as the number one ingredient, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Tartar build-up reduction by up to 40%*
  • *Purina Research
  • High Nutrient Absorption
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (17%), Maize, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Maize Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Dried Chicory Root, Maize Grits, Dried Beet Pulp, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: in gusset on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h:
  • Cat weight: 2 - 4 kg, Quantity: 35 - 65 g
  • Cat weight: 4 - 6 kg, Quantity: 65 - 100 g
  • Cat weight: 6 - 8 kg, Quantity: 100 - 130 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0%
Fat content:14.0%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:2.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:33 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:460
-mg/kg
Vit C:140
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:204
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-
With antioxidants-

233 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant, Luna lives it!

5 stars

I got this product a month ago and I can't believe the difference it has made. Luna's coat is softer and shinier, she eats it all at once as she was a picker. She is also calmer in herself. Its a brilliant food, can't recommend it enough.

My cat seems to love the product

4 stars

My cat seemed to love this food from the first tasting. I opened the bag and she was there immediately sniffing about. The pack is easy to open and resealable, which is great as this helps to keep the product in tip top condition. The food looks and smells high quality and I love the fact that it is all natural with no artificial ingredients. I introduced her to the food over a 7 day period so as not to upset her digestive system. She loves the tasty kibbles. I am hoping that it will help improve her coat, which has become a little tired and dull looking recently. So far I have not noticed a difference but it has only been a couple of weeks, I know that these things take time. I would recommend the food and would buy them again.

It's simple

3 stars

Cat enjoyed the food but no real changes to her coat or energy

My cat loves fish dislikes chicken

5 stars

Fergie wasnt keen to start with but now really enjoys it and doesn't now eat as much wet food

Very good food

5 stars

My cat health is much more better and he is very active definitely will buy some more

My cat loves your product!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves this product. You product has not only improved my cats health but she has started becoming more active. She is now going out on her own without a family member and exploring the garden more. She is much more confident and active and I cannot thank this product enough. It gives me relief knowing that my cat can be a cat again and can just enjoy her environment rather been scared and shy all the time. She no longer needs that push out the door to go to the garden so she can go and do her business. I am amazed that this was achieved within only a mere 3 weeks when I have been attempting to get her out more for years! Thank you for a fantastic product.

Waiting for meals!

4 stars

My cat loves this food and I know this because she's 3 years old and has never prompted me to do her food until this trial! I think I will be continuing to use this product after the trial ends.

my cat love it so much

5 stars

i got this and he loves it. i got this and he love

My 2 cats love

5 stars

My 2 cats love this food I've been giving them Purina one since they were 1 month old and they eats Evey single bit of it

My Feral Beastie Loves it!

5 stars

Leo was a stray & would eat anything offered to him at that time. Now that he lives with me, he's become really picky with his food & was refusing most types/brands. I decided to try him on dry food & I picked Purina One Bifensis Salmon flavour. Well he adores it, he is wolfing it down. I'm sure he thinks it's a special treat & not just dinner. I'm now going to buy some of the other flavours to give him variety but I'm happy my chubby feral tom is eating well again. I've read comments saying it's expensive but really it isn't when you consider how many portions you get in the bag & that he actually eats it! I'm also happy that it's good for his teeth. I'd recommend that anyone with a finicky cat gives this a try.

1-10 of 233 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

