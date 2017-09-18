Kiwi Suede & Nubuck Cleaner 200Ml

DESTROYED my suede shoes
I used this TERRIBLE product on my suede shoes and it completely destroyed them leaving huge white stains all over them. The company then blamed everyone from the shoe supplier, then the shoe brand then finally me for using there product when there are better products available. AVOID AT ALL COST
Used on my timberlands
I was a bit worried at first due to it being cheap that it may not work and it might ruin my boots but it got all the stains out no problem great stuff definitely recommended