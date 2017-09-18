By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiwi Suede & Nubuck Cleaner 200Ml

Kiwi Suede & Nubuck Cleaner 200Ml
£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml
  • Suede & nubuck cleaner

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Cleans and restores suede and nubuck shoes
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons >30%, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

  • Patch test colour fastness before use.

Warnings

  • Warning: Use only as directed. Keep out of the reach of children. Harmful to housepets. Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking. Do not spray near fire, sources of heat or live electrical equipment.
  • Caution: Do not breath spray. Especially in case of asthma avoid inhalation of vapour. Use only in well ventilated areas. Only spray for a few seconds. Larger articles should preferably be sprayed outdoors. Ventilate well after use. Irritating to skin. Toxic to aquatic organisms, may cause long term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Do not empty into drains. Vapours may cause drowsiness and dizziness. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • Irritant
  • Extremely flammable
  • Dangerous for the environment

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • Tel: 0800 353353 (ROI 1800 409176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.kiwicare.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

DESTROYED my suede shoes

1 stars

I used this TERRIBLE product on my suede shoes and it completely destroyed them leaving huge white stains all over them. The company then blamed everyone from the shoe supplier, then the shoe brand then finally me for using there product when there are better products available. AVOID AT ALL COST

Used on my timberlands

5 stars

I was a bit worried at first due to it being cheap that it may not work and it might ruin my boots but it got all the stains out no problem great stuff definitely recommended

