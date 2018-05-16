Bob Martin Spot On Dewormer For Cats 2 Tube

Product Description
- Wormer for Cat & Kittens Praziquantel
- Treatment of tapeworms affecting cats, including:
- Dipylidium caninum
- Taenia taeniaeformis
- Echinococcus multilocularis
- Please note that this product is only effective against tapeworms and does not treat other parasitic worms, including roundworms.
- Target species: Cat.
- Veterinary Medicinal Product - UK authorised
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: contains 20mg Praziquantel in 0.5ml spot-on solution
Storage
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Store below 25°C. Store in a dry place in the original package. Dispose of waste material in accordance with local requirements.
Preparation and Usage
- For Best Results
- There is no permanent treatment for worms. It is recommended to re-apply the product when signs of tapeworm infestation re-appear or at monthly intervals. It is also important to remove sources of possible re-infection such as fleas and mice.
Name and address
- Bob Martin UK Ltd.,
- Wemberham Lane,
- Yatton,
- Somerset,
- BS49 4BS.
Return to
- Tel. 0844 748 0108
- E-mail Pharmacy@bobmartin.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 0.5ml
