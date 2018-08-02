By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Relaxed Bath Soak 500Ml

Radox Feel Relaxed Bath Soak 500Ml

  • Unfurl a blanket in the long grass. Savour the warm breeze that carries the sweet scent of lavender. Feel relaxed with Lavender & Waterlilly bath soak using fragrances inspired by nature's finest ingredients. For best results pour the scented bath soak and bath gel under running water before carefully stepping into the bath. Use only as directed. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • A relaxing bath soak that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
  • Bath gel with lavender and waterlily scents inspired by nature's finest ingredients
  • A relaxing bath soak mood changing fragrance bath soak which cleanses your body and makes your feel relaxed
  • A moisturising bath and bath foam that leaves skin feeling fresh and clean post bath
  • A bath gel pH neutral bath product, dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types
  • Feel Relaxed bath soak also available in shower gel
  • Pack size: 500ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Parfum, Citric acid, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Extract, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Propylene glycol, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Sorbitol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090

United Kingdom

  • Caution: avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

500 ℮

Absolutely amazing!!

5 stars

I usually use Radox products and I like them. But Radox feel relaxed will be my favourite bath soak. Left me feeling relaxed. My skin felt so soft and scented. Good before bed. I would recommend this product to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox bubble bath

3 stars

I think that this is a lovely bubble bath but it could be improved. The amount of bubbles that you get for just putting such a small amount in your tub is fantastic. The smell is so relaxing and is perfect for a pre bedtime bath. The part that could be improved is that radox is still using chemicals in their products which even after a short bath have irritated my eczema. This isn’t the right product for someone with sensitive skin. It is however a great product for people who don’t suffer from skin conditions and the rest of my family loved bubble bath especially the relaxing scent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bubbletastic

5 stars

If you need to relax after a long day at work or simply unwind You need this bubble bath. Only a small amount is required to give you a bath full of bubbles. Lavender is not normally my favourite smell but I found the smell extremely pleasant. I could have easily fallen asleep whilst bathing and felt so relaxed afterwards. I would highly recommend this product and it's great value for the money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bubble heaven

5 stars

This Radox bubble bath is fantastic, when you pour it under hot running water , you immediately can smell the fragrance of lavender and water lilies. While soaking the fragrant bubble bath sends you into a relaxing state, I felt like I was in a meadow field surrounded by These flowers. Free soaking my skin felt smooth and fragrant. I would recommend this item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average snell and not overly foamy

3 stars

I love a good bubble bath. Especially after a hard day at work. Just soaking in that bubbly hot foam, makes a very stressful day more meaningful! So, Friday eve, I was really looking forward to try this radox Bath Soak. Honestly, I have tried better. The fragrance is nice, but not uncommon. And there weren’t enough bubbles for me. I’m not sure whether I would buy this again and hence I give it 3 out of 5. I have definitely tried better. :/ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radix feel relaxed

3 stars

I was really looking forward to trying this product as I buy radox products anyway and I've always loved their products. On opening the lid I immediately smelt the beautiful scent really strong and fragrant. However on using I found it quite watery and not many bubbles were produced. I personally wouldn't buy this i will continue to use their other products but unfortunately this one wasn't for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing Radox

4 stars

I was looking forward to using the bath soak as I’m usually a shower girl. The soak was a gorgeous purple colour and smelt divine. I like quite a lot of foam when I do have a bath and the only downside to this foam is that I had to use a large quantity of it to get this, so the bottle was more than half empty after just one use. My skin felt very nice when I got out the bath but the smell of the soak had completely disappeared from it. I would buy this again but would prefer a stronger, more lasting fragrance and also a bigger bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sadly not for me.....

3 stars

First impressions I fell for this product. I love the colour, smell and appearance. My bath looked bubbly and inviting and I did indeed have a Radox Feel Relaxed Bath Soak. It gave my landing an bathroom a beautiful fresh sent. I was head over heels, unfortunately after using the product for about three days I found my skin was very dry so I went back to my original brand and the problem had gone. I'm genuinely gutted because I loved it beforehand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Take me to heaven

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous fragrance and nice relaxing unwinding soak.. I have always loved Radox and I cannot fault them on anything as the continue for years now to make the best bath time treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My morning delight in a bottle

4 stars

I would like to use this every day from now on. The combination of the two fragrances lavender and waterlilly are perfectly blended. Created a bath full of foamy bubbles which sent my day off to a great start. Only thing i will say is the bubbles and scent could last in the tub a little longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

