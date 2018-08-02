Radox Feel Relaxed Bath Soak 500Ml

Absolutely amazing!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2018 I usually use Radox products and I like them. But Radox feel relaxed will be my favourite bath soak. Left me feeling relaxed. My skin felt so soft and scented. Good before bed. I would recommend this product to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox bubble bath 3 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2018 I think that this is a lovely bubble bath but it could be improved. The amount of bubbles that you get for just putting such a small amount in your tub is fantastic. The smell is so relaxing and is perfect for a pre bedtime bath. The part that could be improved is that radox is still using chemicals in their products which even after a short bath have irritated my eczema. This isn’t the right product for someone with sensitive skin. It is however a great product for people who don’t suffer from skin conditions and the rest of my family loved bubble bath especially the relaxing scent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bubbletastic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2018 If you need to relax after a long day at work or simply unwind You need this bubble bath. Only a small amount is required to give you a bath full of bubbles. Lavender is not normally my favourite smell but I found the smell extremely pleasant. I could have easily fallen asleep whilst bathing and felt so relaxed afterwards. I would highly recommend this product and it's great value for the money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bubble heaven 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2018 This Radox bubble bath is fantastic, when you pour it under hot running water , you immediately can smell the fragrance of lavender and water lilies. While soaking the fragrant bubble bath sends you into a relaxing state, I felt like I was in a meadow field surrounded by These flowers. Free soaking my skin felt smooth and fragrant. I would recommend this item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average snell and not overly foamy 3 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2018 I love a good bubble bath. Especially after a hard day at work. Just soaking in that bubbly hot foam, makes a very stressful day more meaningful! So, Friday eve, I was really looking forward to try this radox Bath Soak. Honestly, I have tried better. The fragrance is nice, but not uncommon. And there weren’t enough bubbles for me. I’m not sure whether I would buy this again and hence I give it 3 out of 5. I have definitely tried better. :/ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radix feel relaxed 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd July 2018 I was really looking forward to trying this product as I buy radox products anyway and I've always loved their products. On opening the lid I immediately smelt the beautiful scent really strong and fragrant. However on using I found it quite watery and not many bubbles were produced. I personally wouldn't buy this i will continue to use their other products but unfortunately this one wasn't for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing Radox 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st July 2018 I was looking forward to using the bath soak as I’m usually a shower girl. The soak was a gorgeous purple colour and smelt divine. I like quite a lot of foam when I do have a bath and the only downside to this foam is that I had to use a large quantity of it to get this, so the bottle was more than half empty after just one use. My skin felt very nice when I got out the bath but the smell of the soak had completely disappeared from it. I would buy this again but would prefer a stronger, more lasting fragrance and also a bigger bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sadly not for me..... 3 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2018 First impressions I fell for this product. I love the colour, smell and appearance. My bath looked bubbly and inviting and I did indeed have a Radox Feel Relaxed Bath Soak. It gave my landing an bathroom a beautiful fresh sent. I was head over heels, unfortunately after using the product for about three days I found my skin was very dry so I went back to my original brand and the problem had gone. I'm genuinely gutted because I loved it beforehand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Take me to heaven 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2018 Absolutely gorgeous fragrance and nice relaxing unwinding soak.. I have always loved Radox and I cannot fault them on anything as the continue for years now to make the best bath time treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]