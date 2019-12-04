Herta Chicken Frankfurter Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

Rubbish 1 stars Review from herta.co.uk 8th June 2019 We buy this chicken frankfurters of herta and we use to love them but something is wrong with this product as when we cook them they not tasty and they puff they become big like you pumping them with something inside, even though the expiry date is 10 days later. Like for example today 7/6/2019 we wanted to cook one pack and expire date was showing 17/06/2019 but when we put them on pan fry to cook the became huge and not tasty. I don’t know whats wrong with this stuff but it’s becoming rubbish.

Amazing product. 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th February 2019 Always an excellent product with an awesome taste and flavor. Fantastic for omelettes, scrambled eggs 🍳, or just by its own with some salad and/or French fries 🍟 and dips. Do try them out!😃 Report

kids? yes! 5 stars A Tesco Customer7th February 2019 took me some time to get it when searching it up but fanstaic food! my kids eat it all the time! even raw!! Report

Tasty, used in pasta and rice spicy dishes and as 4 stars A Tesco Customer23rd January 2019 Tasty, used in pasta and rice spicy dishes and as treat for dogs Report

Great treat 3 stars Review from herta.co.uk 26th September 2016 Tasty treats for all the family. Quick and easy to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love theses 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 24th September 2016 I love eating this find them so tasty and eat them over and over [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot Chicks ! 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 24th September 2016 I don't eat red meat so often go for a chicken alternative. Finding Herta Chicken Frankfurters has transformed my summer - now I can enjoy a barbecue ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the kids at diner time! 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 23rd September 2016 I bought these to make with a cheese pasta and my girls love them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 22nd September 2016 These are very tasty. They are healthier than the others so I always get them. They can be a little hard to find - I have to go to the larger stores to buy them. Very quick and easy to cook and can be used in many different ways. Popular with the whole family too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]