Herta Chicken Frankfurter Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

Rubbish
We buy this chicken frankfurters of herta and we use to love them but something is wrong with this product as when we cook them they not tasty and they puff they become big like you pumping them with something inside, even though the expiry date is 10 days later. Like for example today 7/6/2019 we wanted to cook one pack and expire date was showing 17/06/2019 but when we put them on pan fry to cook the became huge and not tasty. I don’t know whats wrong with this stuff but it’s becoming rubbish.
Amazing product.
Always an excellent product with an awesome taste and flavor. Fantastic for omelettes, scrambled eggs 🍳, or just by its own with some salad and/or French fries 🍟 and dips. Do try them out!😃
kids? yes!
took me some time to get it when searching it up but fanstaic food! my kids eat it all the time! even raw!!
Tasty, used in pasta and rice spicy dishes and as
Tasty, used in pasta and rice spicy dishes and as treat for dogs
Great treat
Tasty treats for all the family. Quick and easy to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love theses
I love eating this find them so tasty and eat them over and over [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hot Chicks !
I don't eat red meat so often go for a chicken alternative. Finding Herta Chicken Frankfurters has transformed my summer - now I can enjoy a barbecue ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for the kids at diner time!
I bought these to make with a cheese pasta and my girls love them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
These are very tasty. They are healthier than the others so I always get them. They can be a little hard to find - I have to go to the larger stores to buy them. Very quick and easy to cook and can be used in many different ways. Popular with the whole family too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chicken Dogs, sounds odd but tastes great!
We were so pleased to find a chicken hot dog, we have a mixed group of friends and the only common meat is chicken, so to be able to know you can make a simple snack/meal for the group is wonderful. What's most important is you now have an excuse to have more than one, if only to try out which topping and sauces you prefer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]