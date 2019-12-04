By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Herta Chicken Frankfurter Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Herta Chicken Frankfurter Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G
£ 1.75
£0.50/100g

Offer

Each frankfurter** contains,**One frankfurter (35g)
  • Energy291kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 827 kJ

Product Description

  • Beechwood Smoked Chicken Frankfurters.
  • For more exciting and fun ideas check out www.Herta.co.uk
  • Did you know that you can Enjoy Herta Frankfurters as part of a varied balanced diet & healthy lifestyle?
  • Have a look at the delicious recipes that we have developed especially for you and your family. Many of the recipes contain at least one portion of your 5 a day for fruit and vegetables and many have been developed looking at the salt and fat levels keeping the levels in line with healthy eating guidelines.
  • Put some Fun on the menu with Herta great tasting frankfurters Hot Dogs!
  • You can create your very own tasty Hot Dog or try Mixing, Chopping, Dicing Herta as part of a delicious easy family meal.
  • Herta Chicken Frankfurters are smoked with natural beechwood for extra flavour and can be simmered, fried, grilled, microwaved, baked or barbecued.
  • Have you tried Herta Jumbos? They are great on the barbecue!
  • Try Herta Frankfurters grilled or oven baked, it really brings out the flavour!
  • Chicken frankfurters / hot dog sausages
  • Smoked with natural beechwood
  • Reduced fat and saturated fat: contains 39% and 67% less than herta pork frankfurters
  • High in protein
  • Versatile and easy to prepare
  • Can be frozen
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High in protein
  • Reduced fat and saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Chicken 78% (Mechanically Recovered Chicken 59.5%, Chicken Skin 18.5%), Water, Lactose (Milk), Flavourings (Celery, Wheat), Salt, Pea Protein, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Lactic Acid, Culture, Natural Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 daysSuitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Defrost thoroughly before use. After defrosting keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days. Do Not Refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.
Remove from Packaging

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of simmering water for 4 minutes**

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little hot oil over a moderate heat for 4 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent chocking hazards.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385(ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**% RI*
Energy 827 kJ291 kJ
-199 kcal70 kcal4%
Fat 15.0g5.3g8%
of which: saturates 3.0g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 1.5g0.5g<1%
of which: sugars 1.5g0.5g<1%
Fibre 1.0g0.4g-
Protein 14.0g4.9g10%
Salt 1.80g0.63g11%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**One frankfurter (35g)---
Contains 10 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Safety information

View more safety information

For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent chocking hazards.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

We buy this chicken frankfurters of herta and we use to love them but something is wrong with this product as when we cook them they not tasty and they puff they become big like you pumping them with something inside, even though the expiry date is 10 days later. Like for example today 7/6/2019 we wanted to cook one pack and expire date was showing 17/06/2019 but when we put them on pan fry to cook the became huge and not tasty. I don’t know whats wrong with this stuff but it’s becoming rubbish.

Amazing product.

5 stars

Always an excellent product with an awesome taste and flavor. Fantastic for omelettes, scrambled eggs 🍳, or just by its own with some salad and/or French fries 🍟 and dips. Do try them out!😃

kids? yes!

5 stars

took me some time to get it when searching it up but fanstaic food! my kids eat it all the time! even raw!!

Tasty, used in pasta and rice spicy dishes and as

4 stars

Tasty, used in pasta and rice spicy dishes and as treat for dogs

Great treat

3 stars

Tasty treats for all the family. Quick and easy to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love theses

5 stars

I love eating this find them so tasty and eat them over and over [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot Chicks !

5 stars

I don't eat red meat so often go for a chicken alternative. Finding Herta Chicken Frankfurters has transformed my summer - now I can enjoy a barbecue ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the kids at diner time!

5 stars

I bought these to make with a cheese pasta and my girls love them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

These are very tasty. They are healthier than the others so I always get them. They can be a little hard to find - I have to go to the larger stores to buy them. Very quick and easy to cook and can be used in many different ways. Popular with the whole family too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken Dogs, sounds odd but tastes great!

5 stars

We were so pleased to find a chicken hot dog, we have a mixed group of friends and the only common meat is chicken, so to be able to know you can make a simple snack/meal for the group is wonderful. What's most important is you now have an excuse to have more than one, if only to try out which topping and sauces you prefer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Tesco Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco White Finger Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here