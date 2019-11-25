Alpen No Added Sugar Muesli 560G

A healthy and tasty start to the day!
So many cereals have added sugar which sometimes results in over a fifth of the cereal's weight being made up of sugars! I love this 'No Added Sugar' Alpen. The naturally occurring sugars in the raisins provides a perfect amount of sweetness for me.
Buy the original version, not this
Quite like every ounce of sweetness had been sucked out and only the cardboard remained. Had to add so much sugar to it to make it mildly palatable. Alpen original is the way forward.