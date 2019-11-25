By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpen No Added Sugar Muesli 560G

3.5(2)Write a review
A 45g serving contains
  • Energy700kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1556kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheatflakes and Rolled Oats with Raisins and Roasted Sliced Hazelnuts and Almonds.
  • For more suggestions visit www.alpen.co.uk
  • Mountains of taste in every bowl!
  • Our muesli is bursting with delicious, natural ingredients. We've combined creamy rolled oats and toasted wheat flakes with roasted almonds, hazelnuts and juicy raisins to bring you a breakfast you can truly savour.
  • The UK's No.1 Muesli*
  • *The no.1 muesli brand in the UK based on the last 52 weeks of retail value sales from Nielsen up to 26.08.17
  • No added sugar
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Wholegrain
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 560g
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (43%), Wholegrain Rolled Oats (37%), Raisins (15%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Roasted Sliced Nuts (2.5%) (Hazelnuts, Almonds), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before, see top flap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try a handful of berries and a drizzle of honey on your Alpen?

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twelve 45g servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Alpen in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return it with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Net Contents

560g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g serving
Energy 1556kJ/700kJ/
-369kcal166kcal
Fat 5.8g2.6g
(of which saturates 0.9g0.4g)
Carbohydrates 63g28g
(of which sugars 16g7.2g)
Fibre 8.3g3.7g
Protein 12g5.4g
Salt 0.28g0.13g

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

A healthy and tasty start to the day!

5 stars

So many cereals have added sugar which sometimes results in over a fifth of the cereal's weight being made up of sugars! I love this 'No Added Sugar' Alpen. The naturally occurring sugars in the raisins provides a perfect amount of sweetness for me.

Buy the original version, not this

2 stars

Quite like every ounce of sweetness had been sucked out and only the cardboard remained. Had to add so much sugar to it to make it mildly palatable. Alpen original is the way forward.

