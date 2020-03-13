By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Cotton Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

3.5(85)Write a review
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant aerosol is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour with an alcohol-free formula, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This anti-perspirant deodorant has a light, clean fragrance inspired by fresh cotton sheets, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry. That soft, fresh scent of cotton stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself.
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, floral fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection morning to night with Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant to keep sweat and odour at bay.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • (ethyl alcohol)
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • A clean fragrance with light, floral notes inspired by fresh cotton sheets
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol free
  • Sure, It won’t let you down
  • Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

150 ℮

Lovely

5 stars

I absaloutly love the smell of this anti- perspirant it really is so fresh and clean it's very uplifting. After using this I didn't sweat all day and it kept me feeling my best even after a busy day it still kept its fragrance. Would recommend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so fresh.

5 stars

This product is amazing, smells so fresh. Lasts all day without needing to reapply. The bottle is nice and compacted, easy to carry in handbag. Would defonailty buy this scent again. I dont get any irritations with thos brand unlike others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so good

5 stars

This smells sooo good. It keeps me feeling so fresh clean and dry. I absolutely love it. I use it before my gym workout and I don’t sweat at all. The fragrance is just beautiful. Keeps me dry and fresh. Love it. Would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really fresh clean scent

5 stars

I love the smell of this and the fact a bottle lasts well as you don’t need to use much each time. However it does leave marks on your clothes so you need to ensure that it is dry before you dress, still gives great protection though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must have while on the go !

5 stars

Been looking for that perfect cotton scent for ages and finally found it ! I love the size of it too as it doesn't take as much space in my bag as other sprays ! I would definitely recommend it to my friends ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best one

5 stars

I use this all the time, it keeps freshness, no powder marks, no problems on my skin. And it’s not an over power smell. Also do a travel size which is really good and helpful Will continue to use this one. 100% recommended from me, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps me dry!

4 stars

Iv been looking for so long to try and find a Deodorant that works so well! The fragrance is fresh, and doesn’t leave that sweet smell after a few hours either! Perfect size lasts ages! I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling

5 stars

Has a great smell and felt refreshed all day. Lovely smelling all day with no bad odour. Comes in a great size that lasts long on and is long lasting in the can. Cant fault this product one of the best out there in my opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does everythink the says on the tin

5 stars

I believe this is already a popular deodorant however I believe it is my duty to inform others about this. Over the years I have gone through so many bottles of deodorants only to settle for Sure. I do not exaggerate when I say that nothing comes close to this. It does what it says on the tin. It is non staining and comes with a lovely scent. The scent is not overpowering and will provide all day protection. If you are thinking about buying, do not hesitate to buy. I definitely recommend everyone to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

This product is one of my favourites, Fantastic for cabin baggage. I used this liberally twice a day and it lasted about 6 days,such a good size for travelling, I would defently recommend this product for travelling [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

