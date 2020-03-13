Sure Women Cotton Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 I absaloutly love the smell of this anti- perspirant it really is so fresh and clean it's very uplifting. After using this I didn't sweat all day and it kept me feeling my best even after a busy day it still kept its fragrance. Would recommend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so fresh. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 This product is amazing, smells so fresh. Lasts all day without needing to reapply. The bottle is nice and compacted, easy to carry in handbag. Would defonailty buy this scent again. I dont get any irritations with thos brand unlike others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 This smells sooo good. It keeps me feeling so fresh clean and dry. I absolutely love it. I use it before my gym workout and I don’t sweat at all. The fragrance is just beautiful. Keeps me dry and fresh. Love it. Would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really fresh clean scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 I love the smell of this and the fact a bottle lasts well as you don’t need to use much each time. However it does leave marks on your clothes so you need to ensure that it is dry before you dress, still gives great protection though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must have while on the go ! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 Been looking for that perfect cotton scent for ages and finally found it ! I love the size of it too as it doesn't take as much space in my bag as other sprays ! I would definitely recommend it to my friends ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best one 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 I use this all the time, it keeps freshness, no powder marks, no problems on my skin. And it’s not an over power smell. Also do a travel size which is really good and helpful Will continue to use this one. 100% recommended from me, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps me dry! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2020 Iv been looking for so long to try and find a Deodorant that works so well! The fragrance is fresh, and doesn’t leave that sweet smell after a few hours either! Perfect size lasts ages! I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th March 2020 Has a great smell and felt refreshed all day. Lovely smelling all day with no bad odour. Comes in a great size that lasts long on and is long lasting in the can. Cant fault this product one of the best out there in my opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does everythink the says on the tin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th March 2020 I believe this is already a popular deodorant however I believe it is my duty to inform others about this. Over the years I have gone through so many bottles of deodorants only to settle for Sure. I do not exaggerate when I say that nothing comes close to this. It does what it says on the tin. It is non staining and comes with a lovely scent. The scent is not overpowering and will provide all day protection. If you are thinking about buying, do not hesitate to buy. I definitely recommend everyone to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]