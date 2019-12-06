By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco French One Cup Filters Coffee 10 Pack 75G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco French One Cup Filters Coffee 10 Pack 75G
£ 2.20
£2.94/100g
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Ground coffee in one cup filters.
  • ONE CUP Freshly ground Arabica coffee, for filtering straight to your cup. CAREFULLY BLENDED Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dry it in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • ONE CUP Freshly ground Arabica coffee for filtering straight to your cup. CAREFULLY BLENDED Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dry it in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, preferably store in an airtight container in a refrigerator and consume within 3-4 weeks and by date shown

Preparation and Usage

  • Each individual filter gives you a single serving of freshly made pure roast & ground coffee.

     

    PREPERATION GUIDELINES

    1. Shake the coffee filters to distribute the ground coffee evenly.

    2. Carefully place the filter on a suitable sized cup, pour freshly drawn hot (not boiling) water up to the mark inside the filter.

    Warning: Ensure filter sits tightly on cup.

    3. Put the lid on and leave for 2-3 minutes whilst the filter empties

    4. Take off the lid and turn upside down, using it as a saucer for the empty filter. Wash and retain lid for further use.

    Add milk, cream or sugar as preferred.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 X 7.5g e (75g)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Another wonderful coffee

5 stars

Another wonderful coffee like the other Tesco one cup coffee.

one cup coffee

2 stars

Takes too long to filter leaving coffee lu..ke warm have to microwave it.

Great discovery

5 stars

My friend, who is a prolific coffee drinker, brought this the last time she visited and left me with a few cups. I am more of a tea drinker but enjoy the occasional black “proper coffee”. Thought I would try it and now it is a regular item on my shopping list. It is a real treat to look forward to the odd relaxing coffee break without the almost prohibitive cost of the well known shops.

Gorgeously Strong Coffee

5 stars

I have never liked coffee and i still do not drink it. However my friends like "proper" coffee, so as a small treat I bought them this strength 5 Tesco French coffee. They were delighted and said it was as good or even better than Starbucks, Costa coffee etc. I tried a cup with Elmlea cream and I thought it delicious, so much so it is now on my weekly shop. It works out at 22p per cup and is worth every penny.

Love it!

5 stars

Love it - the only coffee we buy.

Excellent

5 stars

I have enjoyed the No 5 individual filter coffee for several years and hope the line is continued. It is refreshing and, for me, has body and is the right strength - not bitter, definitely 5 star.

Tesco’s delicious french blend in a handy one cup

5 stars

The same delicious taste but in a handy one cup filter. I bring these to work so I can have a great cup without having to faff about with a cafetiere. I’ve been buying these and the french ground coffee for years. I haven’t found any other that tastes as good.

Great taste.

5 stars

Buying it for a long time.

the best coffee I have tasted in a long time

5 stars

I started using this coffee a few weeks ago and shall carry on

Usually bought next

Tesco Original One Cup Filter Coffee 10 Pack 70G

£ 2.20
£3.15/100g

Rombouts Original One-Cup Filter Coffee 10 Pack 62G

£ 2.78
£4.49/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Tesco French Blend Ground Coffee 227G

£ 2.30
£1.02/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here