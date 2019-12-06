Tesco French One Cup Filters Coffee 10 Pack 75G

Each individual filter gives you a single serving of freshly made pure roast & ground coffee.

PREPERATION GUIDELINES

1. Shake the coffee filters to distribute the ground coffee evenly.

2. Carefully place the filter on a suitable sized cup, pour freshly drawn hot (not boiling) water up to the mark inside the filter.

Warning: Ensure filter sits tightly on cup.

3. Put the lid on and leave for 2-3 minutes whilst the filter empties

4. Take off the lid and turn upside down, using it as a saucer for the empty filter. Wash and retain lid for further use.

Add milk, cream or sugar as preferred.