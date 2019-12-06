Tesco French One Cup Filters Coffee 10 Pack 75G

Another wonderful coffee
Another wonderful coffee like the other Tesco one cup coffee.
one cup coffee
Takes too long to filter leaving coffee lu..ke warm have to microwave it.
Great discovery
My friend, who is a prolific coffee drinker, brought this the last time she visited and left me with a few cups. I am more of a tea drinker but enjoy the occasional black “proper coffee”. Thought I would try it and now it is a regular item on my shopping list. It is a real treat to look forward to the odd relaxing coffee break without the almost prohibitive cost of the well known shops.
Gorgeously Strong Coffee
I have never liked coffee and i still do not drink it. However my friends like "proper" coffee, so as a small treat I bought them this strength 5 Tesco French coffee. They were delighted and said it was as good or even better than Starbucks, Costa coffee etc. I tried a cup with Elmlea cream and I thought it delicious, so much so it is now on my weekly shop. It works out at 22p per cup and is worth every penny.
Love it!
Love it - the only coffee we buy.
Excellent
I have enjoyed the No 5 individual filter coffee for several years and hope the line is continued. It is refreshing and, for me, has body and is the right strength - not bitter, definitely 5 star.
Tesco’s delicious french blend in a handy one cup
The same delicious taste but in a handy one cup filter. I bring these to work so I can have a great cup without having to faff about with a cafetiere. I’ve been buying these and the french ground coffee for years. I haven’t found any other that tastes as good.
Great taste.
Buying it for a long time.
the best coffee I have tasted in a long time
I started using this coffee a few weeks ago and shall carry on