Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with marshmallow (15%), caramel (10%) and chocolatey shaped fish (7.5%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Chocolate Ice Cream Tub with gooey marshmallow, caramel swirls and fudge fish. It’s delicious, but how did it come to be?
  • Ben had been pondering the lack of a good marshmallow Ben and Jerry's ice cream for years. Ben remembers that most attempts at marshmallow were wispy. You could see the white streaks, but you couldn't taste them, you couldn't feel them, you couldn't experience the true glorious marshmallowness of it all.
  • Well, back in 1995, we suggested to the rock band Phish that we celebrate our shared Vermont, USA, roots by creating a Phish flavour tub of ice cream. As the wheel started turning on the collaboration, Ben saw an opportunity to solve the marshmallow conundrum once and for all. Starting with a base of rich chocolate ice cream, he and our flavour gurus started bringing the band test tubs of the evolving concoction. “We ate many test tubs around the table with Phish. We’ve done flavours with other artists and entities, but nobody was more involved in creating the flavour than Phish was,” Jerry says. The band was instrumental, for example, in calling for caramel swirl, an addition that pushed the flavour over the top.
  • We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar and vanilla, and our Caring Dairy farmers follow sustainable production of milk and cream in this tub. All of our ice cream is made with non-GMO sourced ingredients, cage-free eggs and come in responsibly sourced packaging.
  • Ben and Jerry's Phish Food Chocolate Ice Cream Tub is a marshmallow, caramel and chocolatey shaped fish dessert to treat yourself whenever you feel like it
  • Our chocolate ice cream with gooey marshmallow, caramel swirls & fudge fish debuted in 1997
  • Our ice cream dessert contains Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream is also Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben and Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business of frozen dessert: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • At Ben & Jerry’s, we care about the environment and use responsibly sourced packaging for our tubs of ice cream
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

water, CREAM (20%), sugar, glucose syrup, condensed skimmed MILK, cocoa powder, coconut oil, fat reduced cocoa powder, sweetened condensed skimmed MILK, MILK fat, free range EGG yolk, EGG white, vanilla extract, stabilisers (guar gum, pectin, carrageenan), emulsifier (SOYA lecithin), acidity regulator (sodium bicarbonate), salt, natural vanilla flavour. May contain nuts. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 23%ᶠ. ᶠ Visit www.info.fairtrade.net

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1100 kJ980 kJ980 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)270 kcal230 kcal230 kcal12%
Fat (g)12 g10 g10 g14%
of which saturates (g)8 g7 g7 g35%
Carbohydrate (g)36 g31 g31 g12%
of which sugars (g)28 g24 g24 g27%
Protein (g)3.5 g3 g3 g6%
Salt (g)0.17 g0.15 g0.15 g3%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

absolutely delicious!

5 stars

absolutely delicious!

We love the ice cream, taste and texture ! The ice

5 stars

We love the ice cream, taste and texture ! The ice cream were on the offer which makes them more attractive to buy . However I will definitely buy them in regular price.

Tasted horrible. Would never buy it again. Bought

1 stars

Tasted horrible. Would never buy it again. Bought it elsewhere, had it once and disliked it but thought it was just me, so tried a second time. Ugh I will stick to Swedish Glacé..

Ben&Jerrry's phish food

5 stars

Phish food are chocolate ice cream with additional marshmallows , caramel and chocolate fishes. Yummy ! Dark chocolate that fish are made of is ideal to break sweetness coming from marshmallows and caramel. That makes ice cream ideally balanced in sweetness. They are creamy and fluffy. Packing is clear and easy to read what is inside . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly yummy!

5 stars

Well to be honest anything that sounds like it should go in a pond makes me think twice, but having read the description I was certainly intrigued! Opened the pot, closed my eyes and took a bite..... oh my days BLISS! For me it was kind of like frozen chocolate mousse but with the chocolate fishies in there giving it a bit of bite. It certainly is VERY rich, but difficult to put down once you start that’s for sure. Overall a massive thumbs up from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ben and Jerry's Phish Food!

5 stars

Ok, so Phish Food... What's that all about? Chocolate Ice cream with marshmallow, caramel and chocolatey shaped fish....sounds nice. This ice cream is a gooey mess of chocolate heaven, it lovely, such of flavours and texture and so rich. It a nice dark colour with swirls of white, the fish shapes are nice and add a further texture but it the tub didn't point out that they were fish shaped I don't think you would notice. Comes in a handy 500ml tub but as it is very rich I don't think you could manage it in one sitting...it seems to suggest 5 servings (two scoops at a time) which I think would be reasonable.It's a bit pricey for such a small tub but if you can manage to make it last for 5 serving its not too bad. Not so sure about the name but I suppose that's the gimmick that's making people buy it. In all a very tasty ice cream which hits the spot especially with our recent weather. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best ice cream - no questions

5 stars

Of all the premium ice cream brands, Ben and Jerry's is my favourite. As it melts it's just so creamy when some of the others seem quite watery. The brand has great ethical practices and they are so generous with their toppings and additions. Phish Food is probably my favourite of all their flavours (or at least the ones that I've tried - I'm well prepared to be proved wrong!). The rich chocolate has a hint of bitterness, but the sweet gooey marshmallow cuts through this and the chocolate fish and generously thrown in and delicious! The worst thing about this item? Tough to decide - it's either having to be patient for 10 minutes while it reaches the perfect temperature from the freezer, or having to share it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich, but gooooood

4 stars

Who doesn’t love ice cream right?! Especially when it’s nice hot weather. Ben & Jerry’s phish food ice cream is the perfect mix of chocolate, marshmallow, caramel, and yep that’s right... even more chocolate! Totally yummy ice cream, but really indulgently rich and not for the faint hearted. Oh and certainly not one to share with the children haha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good combo but needs a little melting

4 stars

The chocolate could be smoother, as it's more of a cocoa than chocolate flavour. This perhaps tastes a bit raw, but it's not really noticeable though when you have other flavours on the spoon, and it balances out with with a nice amount of marshmallows. The little pieces of chocolate are too hard when straight out of the freezer, so it is best left to melt a little or put in the microwave for a few seconds. I can't really detect any caramel. As for portion size, I ate 3/4 of a tub at once and now feel a bit full. I think it's the sort of ice cream that is made to go by itself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What the phish

5 stars

Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food is full of flavour and packed full of chocolate chunks(or phish)! I found myself binge eating the ice cream on extremely hot days! Rich with chocolate flavour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 100 reviews

