Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Ice Cream 500Ml

absolutely delicious! 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th October 2019 absolutely delicious! Report

We love the ice cream, taste and texture ! The ice 5 stars A Tesco Customer29th September 2019 We love the ice cream, taste and texture ! The ice cream were on the offer which makes them more attractive to buy . However I will definitely buy them in regular price. Report

Tasted horrible. Would never buy it again. Bought 1 stars A Tesco Customer19th December 2018 Tasted horrible. Would never buy it again. Bought it elsewhere, had it once and disliked it but thought it was just me, so tried a second time. Ugh I will stick to Swedish Glacé.. Report

Ben&Jerrry's phish food 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Phish food are chocolate ice cream with additional marshmallows , caramel and chocolate fishes. Yummy ! Dark chocolate that fish are made of is ideal to break sweetness coming from marshmallows and caramel. That makes ice cream ideally balanced in sweetness. They are creamy and fluffy. Packing is clear and easy to read what is inside . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly yummy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Well to be honest anything that sounds like it should go in a pond makes me think twice, but having read the description I was certainly intrigued! Opened the pot, closed my eyes and took a bite..... oh my days BLISS! For me it was kind of like frozen chocolate mousse but with the chocolate fishies in there giving it a bit of bite. It certainly is VERY rich, but difficult to put down once you start that’s for sure. Overall a massive thumbs up from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ben and Jerry's Phish Food! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Ok, so Phish Food... What's that all about? Chocolate Ice cream with marshmallow, caramel and chocolatey shaped fish....sounds nice. This ice cream is a gooey mess of chocolate heaven, it lovely, such of flavours and texture and so rich. It a nice dark colour with swirls of white, the fish shapes are nice and add a further texture but it the tub didn't point out that they were fish shaped I don't think you would notice. Comes in a handy 500ml tub but as it is very rich I don't think you could manage it in one sitting...it seems to suggest 5 servings (two scoops at a time) which I think would be reasonable.It's a bit pricey for such a small tub but if you can manage to make it last for 5 serving its not too bad. Not so sure about the name but I suppose that's the gimmick that's making people buy it. In all a very tasty ice cream which hits the spot especially with our recent weather. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best ice cream - no questions 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Of all the premium ice cream brands, Ben and Jerry's is my favourite. As it melts it's just so creamy when some of the others seem quite watery. The brand has great ethical practices and they are so generous with their toppings and additions. Phish Food is probably my favourite of all their flavours (or at least the ones that I've tried - I'm well prepared to be proved wrong!). The rich chocolate has a hint of bitterness, but the sweet gooey marshmallow cuts through this and the chocolate fish and generously thrown in and delicious! The worst thing about this item? Tough to decide - it's either having to be patient for 10 minutes while it reaches the perfect temperature from the freezer, or having to share it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich, but gooooood 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Who doesn’t love ice cream right?! Especially when it’s nice hot weather. Ben & Jerry’s phish food ice cream is the perfect mix of chocolate, marshmallow, caramel, and yep that’s right... even more chocolate! Totally yummy ice cream, but really indulgently rich and not for the faint hearted. Oh and certainly not one to share with the children haha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good combo but needs a little melting 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 The chocolate could be smoother, as it's more of a cocoa than chocolate flavour. This perhaps tastes a bit raw, but it's not really noticeable though when you have other flavours on the spoon, and it balances out with with a nice amount of marshmallows. The little pieces of chocolate are too hard when straight out of the freezer, so it is best left to melt a little or put in the microwave for a few seconds. I can't really detect any caramel. As for portion size, I ate 3/4 of a tub at once and now feel a bit full. I think it's the sort of ice cream that is made to go by itself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]