Finish Shine And Protect Original Rinse Aid 800 Ml

Product Description
- Rinse Aid Regular
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
- Get 100% better drying* with Finish Rinse Aid.
- *At least 2x better drying performance when using Finish Rinse Aid with Finish All in One tablets vs using Finish All in One tablets alone.
- Super Value up to 160 Washes**
- **based on 5ml per wash
- No. 1 Recommended
- Recommended by renowned dishwasher
- Bosch, Constructa, Neff, Siemens
- Shinier & drier dishes
- Fights: water drops, spots and film
- For: brilliant shine
- Pack size: 800ML
Information
Ingredients
5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Preservatives Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Instructions: See dishwasher instruction booklet on how to use Rinse Aid dispenser. Slowly pour Finish Rinse Aid into the Rinse Aid dispenser. Wipe up any spills. Rinse Aid is automatically released during the rinse cycle. Refill the Rinse Aid dispenser monthly.
Warnings
- FINISH Rinse Aid Regular
- Causes serious eye irritation. Contains METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE, METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE.
- May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. Wear eye protection/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- WARNING
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel 0845 769 7079
- ROI Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel 01 661 7318
Net Contents
800ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
Using Product Information
