Sheba Prime Cuts Of Tuna With Prawns 80G

Product Description
- Complementary Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- Sheba luxury wet cat food for adult cats domes
- 80g Premium cat food with Tuna and Prawn in sauce
- Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- A superior recipe of succulent pieces, enrobed in an extraordinary sauce. Exquisite cat food domes that will impress even the most discerning feline friend. Available in 80g cat food domes.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
- High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
- A superior recipe of succulent cat food pieces, enrobed in an extraordinary sauce
- 80g cat food dome gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
- Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
- Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Fish Fillet (40%, including 4% Tuna Fillets), Prawns (5%), Tapioca Starch
Storage
Best before date: see tear flap or tray side.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Instructions: To indulge your cat feed this product as a treat. It provides ~30% of the daily calorie requirement of a 4 kg cat. Please feed up to 3 domes per week and adjust the main meal accordingly. Fresh water should always be available. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline.
- 75 kcal / 100 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
Return to
- Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- 0800 5974322
- www.uk.sheba.com
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|13
|Fat content:
|1.5
|Inorganic matter:
|1
|Crude fibres:
|0.4
|Moisture:
|82
