Whiskas Crunch 100G

Product Description
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- Simply sprinkle Whiskas® Crunch on top of Whiskas® food for a taste and texture combination your cat will love. Containing extra vitamins and minerals, every crunchy bite is full of taste and goodness, a great way to keep your cat healthy and happy.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken, 4% Turkey, 4% Duck), Oils and Fats, Minerals
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Simply sprinkle WHISKAS® Crunch! topping on top of your cat's WHISKAS® wet meal. Use within 4 weeks of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- 0800 0648484
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|20
|Fat Content:
|8
|Inorganic Matter:
|7
|Crude Fibres:
|1.5
|Vitamin A:
|13023 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1436 IU
|Vitamin E:
|112 mg
|Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate:
|18 mg
|Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate:
|19 mg
|Potassium Iodide:
|2 mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate:
|84 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Antioxidants, Colourants
|-
