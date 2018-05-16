Spontex Multi- Purpose Cloths 2 Pack

Product Description
- Made with a unique composition to ensure it picks up dirt easily, Spontex Multi-Purpose Cloth + Microfibre Cloth is ultra absorbent and long lasting.
- Easy to rinse, strong and hard-wearing, it is ideal for use all around the home with just water, helping to keep the cloth cleaner for longer.
- And did you know, each Spontex Microfibre cloth is made of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface is greatly increased compared to a standard cloth.
- Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.
- Composition: 60% viscose, 40% polyester
- Dim. Approx. 36x38 cm
- Extra thick and ultra absorbent multi-purpose cloths
- Strong and hard-wearing for all general cleaning
- Made with added microfibre to pick up dirt easily
- Cloth size: 36 x 38 cm
- Rinse thoroughly in water before and after each use.
- Machine washable at 60°C.
- To avoid suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.
- Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
- Berkeley Business Park,
- Worcester,
- WR4 9ZS,
- UK.
- Guaranteed Quality
- SPONTEX® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
2 x Multi-Purpose Cloths
