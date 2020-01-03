By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g

5(104)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g
£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes - that's why Felix recipes are made with quality ingredients and packed with meaty pieces in a succulent jelly.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals are
  • A source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • The right combination of balanced minerals.
  • Contains Vitamins D&E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Your cat will enjoy an irresistible meal.
  • Also, Felix is available in a wide range of fishy and meaty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Felix Sensations - meaty or fishy pieces in deliciously flavoured jellies
  • Felix As Good As It Looks - meaty or fishy pieces that are as good as they look
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Source of omega 6
  • Contains vitamins D&E

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Clean fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Salmon & Trout
    • 3x with Beef

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Salmon & Trout
    • 3x with Beef

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%, Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Salmon & Trout
    • 3x with Beef

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Salmon & Trout
    • 3x with Beef

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

104 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

A winner!

5 stars

Great quality. My cat is very picky with the food, but really enjoyed the felix sachets. Nice jelly and pieces perfect sized and to be honest they smell really well. We have a winner.

Fussy Cat liked it

5 stars

My cat really liked this product (except when he was being “fussy cat”) but even then he kept sniffing at it and eventually decided it was good enough for him to eat! Good variety of flavours too and easy to open packaging.

A treat for my cats

4 stars

These are a great size! I have two cats and they both love the Felix jelly pouches. All flavours went down a treat. They are easy to open so nice and quick when the cats want feeding! I will keep buying these for my two.

Great quality food

5 stars

Great quality cat food that my very fussy kitties absolutely loved. Plenty of meat in the foil fresh packets and lots of jelly to which the cats seemed to lick off first before munching away on the meat. I'd definatly recommend this food if you have a feline friend with a fussy attitude to food.

My cat loves this selection

5 stars

Loved how easy it is to open the packets and how the food comes out and you don’t need to get a fork to scrape it out also love how there’s enough jelly exactly what my cat loves about his food all the flavours he loved too

Set your watch

5 stars

My cat loves his felix and you can set your watch by his morning and evening arrival when it's feeding time.. That tells me it's great food...

Cat food by felix

5 stars

This cat food is good quality for my 2 cats, they liked the taste and smell of it. The price is reasonable

Great tasty catfood, gone in minutes!

5 stars

My two cats really enjoyed this food, really good quality not too dry or oily! Good size pounches, went down a treat! 🐾 🐾

Great taste for good value

5 stars

Good quality food, my cat absolutely loved it!

Excellent

5 stars

Really good cat food my cat love it and eat every last bit would tell over to buy this

1-10 of 104 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Go Cat Adult Chicken & Duck 340G

£ 1.10
£3.24/kg

Go Cat Duck & Chicken 825G

£ 2.25
£2.73/kg

Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here