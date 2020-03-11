Simple Age Resisting Night Cream 50Ml

Great addition to my night time skincare regime 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2019 Love this cream - the bottle is a great size and I like the way it has a pump facility to dispense. The consistency is creamy and soft and makes my face feel supple. Been using it for a couple of weeks now - difficult to say whether I look younger(!) but it definitely makes my skin feel softer. A thumbs up from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

soft skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 I have been using this night cream for 3 weeks now and I have noticed a big change....my skin was dry and flaky but after using it...my skin is so soft and smooth...no dry patches and in the morning my face is very moisturised and well hydrated.It goes on very smoothly and absorbs really well into the skin and NO greasy shiny looking face which you do normally get after using most of the night creams out there. I also like the packaging....the pump bottle is very hygienic.product stay fresh for long time. would highly recommend to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes your skin feel soft 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th August 2019 I've tried this cream for a couple of weeks now..my skin feels really soft . The cream smells nice but a little runny on application but it is non greasy. It felt sticky but ok after it had dried. My skin is very soft so well worth using , I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th August 2019 I got this to try as Iv recently thought I best start looking after my skin, I was a little hesitant as with some creams that I’ve sampled have left my skin feeling horrible, tacky, bitty, oily etc. So I read some reviews an they was positive so I gave it a try an was really impressed it’s in a lovely pump dispenser (I hate the pots where you have to dip your fingers in) you also don’t need to much as a little goes a long way, it sinks into the skin near enough straight away an leaves it feeling silky smooth an soft, would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My skin feels awesome 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd August 2019 I'm not big into skincare products and I wanted something as I'm nearing my big 30 and people keep saying I should be looking after my skin more! This product is easy to use and apply. Smells amazing and I really feel a difference in my skin! It's looking less tired and more glowy! I'll definitely be buying it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product. Results are evident 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 I tend to use the Simple range for all of my skincare routine, Cleanser and toner bit this ifbthe first time I've used a specialist moisturiser by them. I have never bought into the whole 'makes you look younger ' marketing ploys but it has definitely made my skin appear fresher and smoother. I use 30 minutes before bed time and it tends to sink in quickly. I really love this product and will be buying again as part of my daily routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th August 2019 I have drr sensitive skin / ezemea and found this not to irratate my skin at all so it leaves my skin feeling soft and hydrated but i do still have quite abit of dryness after use in certain area's, leave skin looking nice and not greasy after use , also comes in a good size easy to use pot and should last a few months with using it once every night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absorbs nicely and gentle on the skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 I have been using this for a week now and must say I’m very happy with it. The cream smells nice. The bottle is a good size and very good value. This should last at least a couple of months if used morning and night, probably 3 months if I just used it solely at night. The cream is smooth and gets absorbed fairly quickly on the skin. I haven’t had any reactions or breakouts using this and I have a combination skin with oily t-zone. I would be recommending this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super kind to the skin 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 I really like this cream. I can't comment on how well it has helped me resist ageing but I feel like this cream is really enriching but absorbs easily into the skin, is really soothing and kind to my skin and helps to regenerate it overnight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]