Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes 25'S

My go to face wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th February 2020 I love Simple. Having sensitive skin I can't use fancy and fragrant products. These wipes are a joy to use at the end of a long day and I always feel clean and fresh after using them. My only critique would be they don't work so well on heavy eye make up but that's objective. I will continue to use one of my favourite beauty products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 These wipes were soft on my skin but really cleansed it and most of all it didn’t leave my skin feeling dry which previously I have found some products have done! Great price & the amount of wipes I think are definitely good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 I love these wipes, I have sensitive skin and these don’t make my eyes sore of sting when removing make up. They also don’t dry out my face when removing foundation. These a definitely a staple for any make up bag!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd January 2020 Simple wipes are really good, they take my makeup off with ease , and when you just want your skin freshend up , good for sensitive skin especially as there fragrance free would buy these again and recommend to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love using these 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd January 2020 These have been my a staple to my makeup bag. I love using these before cleansing as it gets the majority of my makeup off. They aren’t abrasive or anything for my sensitive skin! Definitely will be getting these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does it’s job 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd January 2020 First impressions are good as the Packaging is good quality, nice colour and easy on the eye. Once opened the wipes don’t really have much of a smell which isn’t a problem. The wipes are very wet which isn’t a bad thing as means it takes all the makeup off well, as it’s supposed to. It definitely gives my face a food clean and gets all my make up off and my face feels clean and soft afterwards. After I have used the wipes my face is quite wet but it soon dries. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leave skin clean and soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st January 2020 Been using these while travelling to save space and can really say I like them. I don’t wear heavy make-up just a little foundation and they remove it very well and leave skin soft rather than dried out. They are fairly wet though so I use a tissue or cotton wool for excess [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2019 Love love love these wipes! The wipes are thick with plenty of moisture. I have really sensitive skin and the wipes do not irritate it in the slightest as if that wasn't a good selling point on its own they also remove waterproof mascara!! Probably the only wipes I will use from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can never go wrong 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th December 2019 I love the price point and efficieny of simple products and often find myself repurchasing things. These wipes are perfect for sensitive skin and never leave my skin feeling sore or dry after use. They do well at removing my make up and even do an okay job with waterproof mascara but I do sometimes have to give them an extra wash. Overall these are useful to have on hand for those lazy nights or for fixing make up mistakes. Will forever repurchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]