Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes 25'S

4.5(74)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.12/each
  • Softer than silk and merciless on makeup, our Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial wipes are a gentle cleanser that lifts away grease, impurities and makeup effectively, even waterproof mascara. They are convenient, quick-to-use and make the perfect addition to any makeup bag, gym kit and bathroom. They give a gentle cleanse or touch-up for naturally healthy-looking skin every day, wherever you are. Our facial wipes do not dry out, irritate skin or leave a greasy residue. They're great to use as makeup remover wipes or part of your daily cleansing routine. What's more, your sensitive skin is left feeling clean, fresh and instantly hydrated.
  • The Simple face wipes are made of softer than silk fibres, gentle cleansers, purified water and skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E. Simple Face Wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfumes and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Every face wipe is as fresh as the first, thanks to our aqua-lock technology which helps prevent the face cleansing wipes from drying out. Every facial wipe stays fresh and effective, even the last one. Winner of the Look Beauty Award (Best Face Wipes), our face wipes are dermatologically tested and approved. We care for all sensitive skin types - so we've created them as hypoallergenic, too.
  • For best results: cleanse day and night by gently wiping the Simple Kind to Skin Facial Cleansing Wipes over eyelids, face, neck and even lips to cleanse the skin. Mascara won't budge? Hold the wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping. Stop your facial wipes drying out by remembering to reseal the pack.
  • Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Wipes gently cleanse the skin of impurities, remove makeup, unclog pores all in the convenience of a facial wipe
  • Leaving no greasy residue, our face wipes instantly refresh and hydrate your face leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed
  • Our Simple makeup wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfumes or colours and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Suitable for sensitive skin, our Simple Facial Cleansing Wipes are dermatologically tested and approved
  • New aqua-lock pack, prevents the face wipes from drying out and keeps every wipe fresh & softer than ever
  • Our Cleansing Wipes are made with softer than silk fibres, gentle cleansers, triple purified water and skin loving ingredients such as vitamin B5 and vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Benzoic acid, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citric acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Glyceryl stearate, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Storage

DO NOT FLUSH. THE ENVIRONMENT WILL BE THANKFUL FOR IT., THROW USED WIPES IN THE BIN

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently wipe over eyelids, face, lips and neck. Hold the wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping.

Warnings

  • Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.

74 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My go to face wipes

5 stars

I love Simple. Having sensitive skin I can't use fancy and fragrant products. These wipes are a joy to use at the end of a long day and I always feel clean and fresh after using them. My only critique would be they don't work so well on heavy eye make up but that's objective. I will continue to use one of my favourite beauty products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing wipes

5 stars

These wipes were soft on my skin but really cleansed it and most of all it didn’t leave my skin feeling dry which previously I have found some products have done! Great price & the amount of wipes I think are definitely good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle

5 stars

I love these wipes, I have sensitive skin and these don’t make my eyes sore of sting when removing make up. They also don’t dry out my face when removing foundation. These a definitely a staple for any make up bag!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes

4 stars

Simple wipes are really good, they take my makeup off with ease , and when you just want your skin freshend up , good for sensitive skin especially as there fragrance free would buy these again and recommend to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love using these

5 stars

These have been my a staple to my makeup bag. I love using these before cleansing as it gets the majority of my makeup off. They aren’t abrasive or anything for my sensitive skin! Definitely will be getting these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does it’s job

5 stars

First impressions are good as the Packaging is good quality, nice colour and easy on the eye. Once opened the wipes don’t really have much of a smell which isn’t a problem. The wipes are very wet which isn’t a bad thing as means it takes all the makeup off well, as it’s supposed to. It definitely gives my face a food clean and gets all my make up off and my face feels clean and soft afterwards. After I have used the wipes my face is quite wet but it soon dries. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leave skin clean and soft

5 stars

Been using these while travelling to save space and can really say I like them. I don’t wear heavy make-up just a little foundation and they remove it very well and leave skin soft rather than dried out. They are fairly wet though so I use a tissue or cotton wool for excess [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab

4 stars

Love love love these wipes! The wipes are thick with plenty of moisture. I have really sensitive skin and the wipes do not irritate it in the slightest as if that wasn't a good selling point on its own they also remove waterproof mascara!! Probably the only wipes I will use from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can never go wrong

5 stars

I love the price point and efficieny of simple products and often find myself repurchasing things. These wipes are perfect for sensitive skin and never leave my skin feeling sore or dry after use. They do well at removing my make up and even do an okay job with waterproof mascara but I do sometimes have to give them an extra wash. Overall these are useful to have on hand for those lazy nights or for fixing make up mistakes. Will forever repurchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on skin

5 stars

Great pack of wipes. They are really soft and gentle on your skin. They leave your skin felling nice and soft and glowing. Good amount in the packet and the wipes are a good size. The fragrance is also mild so anyone who doesn't like strong fragrance will love these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

