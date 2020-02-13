Domestos Original Bleach 2L

Very good extra thick bleach 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th February 2020 I switched to this brand because I could never get the 'child safety' top off Tesco's own 2L brand with my arthritic fingers, but I'm glad that I did because not only does this bottle open much more easily but it lasts twice as long because the bleach is thicker, so therefore is worth the extra cost. Report

The best 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th October 2018 Simply the best at limescale removal I’ve used. I have a problem with a lot of dissolves iron in my water and this keeps the orange at bay

Domestos Bleach 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st July 2017 Have been using this for over a week for all my usual jobs around the house, I usually go for a cheaper supermarket brand but have been converted. It was lovely and thick and especially on the toilets stayed put instead of sliding off straight into the water. It stayed smelling fresh for much longer. Left everything sparkling and fresh and I didn't use as much as I normally would with a cheaper brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bleach user! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st July 2017 I think this bleach works wonders. I have a bit of a fobia when it comes to having a dirty toilet and I feel like with this I was cleaning less often because you see the lasting effects! The only reason that I have not given it 5/5 is because of the smell. Some people love the bleach smell because it makes them think things are clean but I don't have any windows in my bathroom so it gets a bit overpowering after a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos bleach 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th July 2017 Best bleach I have used with kids and a dog it leaves floors sparkling and house smelling fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps the bowl white! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th July 2017 I have previously used Parazone on my toilets as I have found it the most efficient at getting rid of stains however I have found the domestos bleach has actually reduced the amount of staining occurring. I have three children and my husband so our toilets get a lot of use. I continued to use parazone in the upstairs loo and the bleach in the downstairs loo. I will say the difference is quite stark. Both are used equally but the downstairs loo require cleaning less frequently with the bleach. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect cleaning product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th July 2017 Thank you bzz for this amazing product. Really good cleaning product. Can recommend to everyone . Definitely this cleaning product worth 5 stars !!!! Thanks BZZ and thanks Domestos !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos original bleach 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 I got the 2ltr bottle of the domestos original bleach, I have used this to clean floors, bathrooms from toilets,sinks, bath, walls n doors.. I love the fresh, cleanliness of bleach! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very happy customer 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 My main concern with bleach would be the strong odour it brings with it, however this was great! Normally our dogs bark when we use bleach but this was more of a clean smell that a strong bleach odour which meant no barking dogs! It was great at cleaning our toilet and sink and more than anything I know that it has pretty much all the bacteria etc. I would recommend this to anyone not wanting a strong bleach odour but ensuring that it cleans your areas. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]