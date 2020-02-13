By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Domestos Original Bleach 2L

5(85)Write a review
Domestos Original Bleach 2L
£ 2.50
£1.25/litre
  • Domestos kills germs dead. Domestos Extended Power Bleach with anti-limescale active molecules sticks even below the waterline to remove stains and to help prevent the build-up of limescale for up to 3x longer than before. Keep this 2 litre bottle of Domestos Bleach at home to be prepared for any situation, big or small.
  • Domestos Original Bleach gives you the longest lasting protection from germs, whilst helping to prevent the build-up of limescale, which is where germs multiply. Domestos Original Bleach is a multi-surface cleaner for around your home. It can be used as a bathroom cleaner or even as a drain cleaner. So, germs –watch out! Keep Domestos Original Bleach at home in this bigger 2 litre bottle so you're always ready to tackle germs.
  • How to use: Apply this thick bleach under the rim and leave it overnight to kill germs and remove stains. Suitable for use in homes with septic tanks.
  • Domestos have been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays, which can be used as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. Toilet wipes, toilet rim block, and sink and pipe unblocker products are also available to keep your home hygienic. Domestos doesn’t just protect families at home though; they fight poor sanitation globally too. They've helped more than 10 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools; helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support their work and help to empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. Visit Domestos.co.uk to find out more.
  • *Nielsen, Total Market MAT, Toilet Cleaning, January 2020.
  • Domestos is the UK’s #1 bleach, protecting your home from germs*
  • Domestos thick bleach kills all known germs, dead
  • Domestos bleach can be used as a toilet cleaner, as well as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home
  • Domestos cleaning bleach prevents the build-up of limescale for up to 3x longer
  • Our bleach provides long lasting germ protection
  • Use Domestos bleach with a toilet block for maximum freshness
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Cationic surfactant; Perfume.; Soap; Non-ionic surfactants; Disinfectant: Sodium hypochlorite 4.5g per 100g. < 5%: Chlorine based bleaching agent (Sodium Hypochlorite)

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Use neat – disinfection and extended germ kill: - toilets: apply under rim (around 80ml) and leave it to act for 15 minutes. For extended germ kill action and remove stains leave the product to act overnight. - Kitchen/bathroom drains: squirt into drain to disinfect and eliminate unpleasant smells. - Sinks: squirt into plugholes and overflow; leave for 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use dilute – disinfection: - floors and work surfaces – 120 ml of domestos per 5 litres of water. Do not use neat on floors. - Dishcloths and sponges – 60 ml of domestos in half bucket of water for soaking. Use dilute - bleaching: - to bleach whites: 20ml of domestos per 5 litres of water, for overnight soaking. Rinse after use. - For septic tanks add 20ml. Always use a plastic container. Suitable for use in septic tanks. 1Xcap = 15ml

Warnings

  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Causes serious eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life. May be corrosive to metals. Warning! do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Precautions: do not use on enamel or plated metal (chrome/gold) surface. Do not use undiluted on floors. Do not use on wool, silk, coloureds, man made fibres, leather or garments with a special finish e.g. Flameproof. Always refer to the garment label. Take care not to spill on fabrics/furnishings/carpets as damage will result. Always wipe up spillages and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Wash hands after use
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Keep only in the original container. Avoid release in the environment. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. If on skin (or hair): Remove/take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

2 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

85 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good extra thick bleach

5 stars

I switched to this brand because I could never get the 'child safety' top off Tesco's own 2L brand with my arthritic fingers, but I'm glad that I did because not only does this bottle open much more easily but it lasts twice as long because the bleach is thicker, so therefore is worth the extra cost.

The best

5 stars

Simply the best at limescale removal I’ve used. I have a problem with a lot of dissolves iron in my water and this keeps the orange at bay

Domestos Bleach

5 stars

Have been using this for over a week for all my usual jobs around the house, I usually go for a cheaper supermarket brand but have been converted. It was lovely and thick and especially on the toilets stayed put instead of sliding off straight into the water. It stayed smelling fresh for much longer. Left everything sparkling and fresh and I didn't use as much as I normally would with a cheaper brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bleach user!

4 stars

I think this bleach works wonders. I have a bit of a fobia when it comes to having a dirty toilet and I feel like with this I was cleaning less often because you see the lasting effects! The only reason that I have not given it 5/5 is because of the smell. Some people love the bleach smell because it makes them think things are clean but I don't have any windows in my bathroom so it gets a bit overpowering after a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos bleach

5 stars

Best bleach I have used with kids and a dog it leaves floors sparkling and house smelling fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps the bowl white!

5 stars

I have previously used Parazone on my toilets as I have found it the most efficient at getting rid of stains however I have found the domestos bleach has actually reduced the amount of staining occurring. I have three children and my husband so our toilets get a lot of use. I continued to use parazone in the upstairs loo and the bleach in the downstairs loo. I will say the difference is quite stark. Both are used equally but the downstairs loo require cleaning less frequently with the bleach. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect cleaning product!

5 stars

Thank you bzz for this amazing product. Really good cleaning product. Can recommend to everyone . Definitely this cleaning product worth 5 stars !!!! Thanks BZZ and thanks Domestos !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos original bleach

5 stars

I got the 2ltr bottle of the domestos original bleach, I have used this to clean floors, bathrooms from toilets,sinks, bath, walls n doors.. I love the fresh, cleanliness of bleach! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very happy customer

5 stars

My main concern with bleach would be the strong odour it brings with it, however this was great! Normally our dogs bark when we use bleach but this was more of a clean smell that a strong bleach odour which meant no barking dogs! It was great at cleaning our toilet and sink and more than anything I know that it has pretty much all the bacteria etc. I would recommend this to anyone not wanting a strong bleach odour but ensuring that it cleans your areas. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Brookes

5 stars

What a fabulous product sparkling clean and fresh toilets without the over powering 'bleach' smell A* product and will definitely use again and again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 85 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

