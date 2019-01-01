By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Alsace Gewurztraminer 75Cl

4(50)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Alsace Gewurztraminer 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy430kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Alsace Appellation d'origine Protegee Gewurztraminer
  • The family owned winery behind our Gewurztraminer has created an elegant wine full of sweet lychee and passionfruit flavours with hints of spices. The intensity of the wine pairs well with spicy food such as Thai curries.
  • Exotic & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Nose : Aromas of flowers, spices and exotic fruits such as litchi and passion fruit. Palate : Rich, full-bodied and well-structured. Lovely length on the palate

Region of Origin

Alsace

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

ARTHUR METZ

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gewürztraminer

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are harvested at perfect ripeness. Alcoholic fermentation during 10 days under controlled temperatures. The wine is then racked, filtered and bottled.

History

  • Alsace owns a mosaïc of terroirs very different from each other.

Regional Information

  • Alsatian vineyard is situated at the foot of the Vosges, between Marlenheim and Thann.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once open, drink within three days.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy344kJ / 83kcal430kJ / 104kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

50 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Is this really Gerwurztraminer???

1 stars

I am a big fan of Gewürztraminer and drink it regularly. However, over the last few weeks the bottles I have purchased from Tesco (Hurst Park) have left me puzzled. Although the wine is not unpleasant it bears little resemblance to what I would expect. I have purchased a few bottles elsewhere and they taste have Tasted delicious.

Impressive wine for food.

4 stars

I have to say that the quality of this was immediately apparent upon tasting straight from the fridge. Great structure. A complex, deep & floral, quality wine that is the perfect food partner to creamy & spicy fish & chicken dishes: We tried it with salmon in a spicy cream sauce with garden vegetables. Perhaps a touch on the sweet side for drinking on it's own (for me) BUT it cuts through cream & spice on the palette perfectly. Would be great with soft shell crab and thai curries or a chicken korma.Very impressive.

A very versitile wine

5 stars

This I an extremely good wine - great on its own or with a meal - particularly chicken. I have enjoyed gewurtztraminers over many years - was first introduced to it in the early 70s and have purchased many bottles since. I prefer red to white but if a Gewurtztraminer in on the wine list l would go for it. This Tesco finest is great quality.

Great value for the price.

4 stars

Excellent quality from the renowned Alsace. Superb with traditional Thai curries.

one of our favourites

4 stars

We were so glad to find this wine available on line from Tesco. It is one of our favourites and has seemed unavailable in any of the local supermarkets lately. This wine rarely disappoints and this bottle has proved most enjoyable and the case is disappearing much too quickly. We enjoy it with curries but also as a nice wine to drink on a sunny afternoon.

An explosion of flavour!

5 stars

What a fantastic example of an off-dry Gewurz from Alsace, and good value too at around £8. The wine is a mid-intensity lemony colour, which leads onto fabulous aromas of rose petal, turkish delight, oranges and mangoes. The intense aromatics are followed through on the palate too, where more floral and tropical notes dominate. Oily in texture, but the sweetness is well balanced by a noticeable backbone of acidity. A brilliant Alsatian spice-matcher!

Always reliable

4 stars

You get what you pay for with this reasonable benchmark Alsace Gewurz.

classic gewurtztraminer

5 stars

Oily(sounds horrible but in this context good) and perfumed with enough acid to stop it being cloying.Even an ignoramus like me with a poor sense of taste could identify the grape in this wine in a blind tasting.Good value.

Real thing at a keen price

4 stars

If you like the distinctive flavour of Gewurtz, this is a straightforward example with a dry but rounded finish. At the offer price of just under £6 per bottle it is tremendous value for money.

Worth trying

4 stars

Cave de Turcrkheim are a big and reliable producer in the Alsace, this Gewurtz is for the price very good if a little overdone, this grape is or has been almost unique to this area of France and the really good ones are superb and very individual but also quite a bit more expensive in fact you really don't see much in the way of cheap buys with this grape and are normally best avoided. Nothing wrong with this as an introduction to the grape and with the discount difficult to fault, as others have said it is one of the few wines that will go with a curry or items like blue cheese, the wines of the Alsace are sadly not seen much in this country, the quality is very high, the styles unique and it would be nice to have more on the shelves.

1-10 of 50 reviews

