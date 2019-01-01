Tesco Finest Alsace Gewurztraminer 75Cl

Is this really Gerwurztraminer??? 1 stars A Tesco Customer1st January 2019 I am a big fan of Gewürztraminer and drink it regularly. However, over the last few weeks the bottles I have purchased from Tesco (Hurst Park) have left me puzzled. Although the wine is not unpleasant it bears little resemblance to what I would expect. I have purchased a few bottles elsewhere and they taste have Tasted delicious. Report

Impressive wine for food. 4 stars Review from tesco.com 6th August 2017 I have to say that the quality of this was immediately apparent upon tasting straight from the fridge. Great structure. A complex, deep & floral, quality wine that is the perfect food partner to creamy & spicy fish & chicken dishes: We tried it with salmon in a spicy cream sauce with garden vegetables. Perhaps a touch on the sweet side for drinking on it's own (for me) BUT it cuts through cream & spice on the palette perfectly. Would be great with soft shell crab and thai curries or a chicken korma.Very impressive.

A very versitile wine 5 stars Review from tesco.com 23rd July 2017 This I an extremely good wine - great on its own or with a meal - particularly chicken. I have enjoyed gewurtztraminers over many years - was first introduced to it in the early 70s and have purchased many bottles since. I prefer red to white but if a Gewurtztraminer in on the wine list l would go for it. This Tesco finest is great quality.

Great value for the price. 4 stars Review from tesco.com 4th May 2017 Excellent quality from the renowned Alsace. Superb with traditional Thai curries.

one of our favourites 4 stars Review from tesco.com 15th August 2015 We were so glad to find this wine available on line from Tesco. It is one of our favourites and has seemed unavailable in any of the local supermarkets lately. This wine rarely disappoints and this bottle has proved most enjoyable and the case is disappearing much too quickly. We enjoy it with curries but also as a nice wine to drink on a sunny afternoon.

An explosion of flavour! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 8th March 2015 What a fantastic example of an off-dry Gewurz from Alsace, and good value too at around £8. The wine is a mid-intensity lemony colour, which leads onto fabulous aromas of rose petal, turkish delight, oranges and mangoes. The intense aromatics are followed through on the palate too, where more floral and tropical notes dominate. Oily in texture, but the sweetness is well balanced by a noticeable backbone of acidity. A brilliant Alsatian spice-matcher!

Always reliable 4 stars Review from tesco.com 10th December 2014 You get what you pay for with this reasonable benchmark Alsace Gewurz.

classic gewurtztraminer 5 stars Review from tesco.com 5th December 2014 Oily(sounds horrible but in this context good) and perfumed with enough acid to stop it being cloying.Even an ignoramus like me with a poor sense of taste could identify the grape in this wine in a blind tasting.Good value.

Real thing at a keen price 4 stars Review from tesco.com 3rd December 2014 If you like the distinctive flavour of Gewurtz, this is a straightforward example with a dry but rounded finish. At the offer price of just under £6 per bottle it is tremendous value for money.