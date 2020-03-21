By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G

5(102)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G
£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • GOURMET Gold has created Paté, a delicious wet cat food recipe to spoil her sophisticated palate with a unique taste experience. Tender paté with ocean fish carefully prepared to offer your cat the pleasure of a delicate and smooth sensation.
  • Patés from GOURMET Gold, tempt your cat with a soft, velvety delight!
  • Made with tender pieces with Ocean Fish
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Ocean Fish 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. For pregnant or nursing cats; feed as much as your cat will eat. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:77.5%
Protein:10.5%
Fat content:7.0%
Crude ash:3.2%
Crude fibres:0.05%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:900
Vit. D3:140
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31.6
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.40
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:6.2
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:51
Additives:-
Preservatives-

102 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

A winner every time - even for fussy cats!

5 stars

My cats love this and lick the bowl clean whereas they usually leave other food (even premium brands). I think that makes this good value for money in my book.

Delicious

5 stars

My older cat absolutely loved this product and it was just the right portion size for her

Daisy Loves it

4 stars

Received a free sample of this from the Insiders, my cat Daisy loves it, and always cleans her bowl when having her pate.

A tasty treat for your cat

5 stars

A smooth food that my cat loved . Was gentle on her stomach and she loved it and wanted more perfect for a extra treat or to mix with biscuits .

Great Stuff!

5 stars

My cat loved this! Even when I was getting it out of the tin, she was jumping up as she could smell it. I'll definitely be getting her this again! The pate looked so smooth and rich, reckon I could've eaten it on some crackers!

My cats loved it

5 stars

My cats loved it, I've never seen them clear their plates so quick, would definitely recommend either as a treat or as there regular food.

My cat is very fussy and doesnt usually eat the pa

5 stars

My cat is very fussy and doesnt usually eat the pate meats but she scoffed this all up and still meowed for more..will definetly buy this again for her as a treat.

My cat loved this product (but he loves anything m

4 stars

My cat loved this product (but he loves anything meaty). He found it difficult to eat if it was only tipped out but it was easier for him if it was squashed up. The texture was very soft and easy for the cat to eat. This did not smell too strong but the portion size would be better bigger as it recommends feeding three of these tins over at least two meals. The tin was easy to open with a ring pull lid.

My Cat loves it

5 stars

My cat loves this, she is very fussy with food and doesnt seem to like anything with lumps in it therefore this is perfect! I've tried her on a few of the Gourmet flavours of the pate and this one is definitely the favourite

Fantastic

5 stars

I got this cat food for my 4 cats and they absolutely loved it , it smells great and the consistency is very soft the pate is amazing and my cats could not eat it quick enough the price is very reasonable and I would definitely recommend this for your cats. It could also help cats that have lost there teeth as it’s so soft

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

