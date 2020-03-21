Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G

A winner every time - even for fussy cats!
My cats love this and lick the bowl clean whereas they usually leave other food (even premium brands). I think that makes this good value for money in my book.
Delicious
My older cat absolutely loved this product and it was just the right portion size for her
Daisy Loves it
Received a free sample of this from the Insiders, my cat Daisy loves it, and always cleans her bowl when having her pate.
A tasty treat for your cat
A smooth food that my cat loved . Was gentle on her stomach and she loved it and wanted more perfect for a extra treat or to mix with biscuits .
Great Stuff!
My cat loved this! Even when I was getting it out of the tin, she was jumping up as she could smell it. I'll definitely be getting her this again! The pate looked so smooth and rich, reckon I could've eaten it on some crackers!
My cats loved it
My cats loved it, I've never seen them clear their plates so quick, would definitely recommend either as a treat or as there regular food.
My cat is very fussy and doesnt usually eat the pa
My cat is very fussy and doesnt usually eat the pate meats but she scoffed this all up and still meowed for more..will definetly buy this again for her as a treat.
My cat loved this product (but he loves anything m
My cat loved this product (but he loves anything meaty). He found it difficult to eat if it was only tipped out but it was easier for him if it was squashed up. The texture was very soft and easy for the cat to eat. This did not smell too strong but the portion size would be better bigger as it recommends feeding three of these tins over at least two meals. The tin was easy to open with a ring pull lid.
My Cat loves it
My cat loves this, she is very fussy with food and doesnt seem to like anything with lumps in it therefore this is perfect! I've tried her on a few of the Gourmet flavours of the pate and this one is definitely the favourite
Fantastic
I got this cat food for my 4 cats and they absolutely loved it , it smells great and the consistency is very soft the pate is amazing and my cats could not eat it quick enough the price is very reasonable and I would definitely recommend this for your cats. It could also help cats that have lost there teeth as it’s so soft