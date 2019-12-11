Fray Bentos Steak & Ale Pie 475G

Product Description
- Beef and ale in gravy topped with puff pastry
- Why Not Try Our...
- Meaty Puds
- Available in 2 delicious flavours
- Steak & Kidney and Just Steak!
- Microwave in 3 mins!
- Pack size: 475g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef (23%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ale (contains Barley, Wheat) (10%), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Remove lid using a robust can opener, we highly recommend both the Brabantia Essential Line and OXO Good Grips openers. Place opened can on a baking tray...
2 Place in a preheated oven (450°F/230°C/Gas mark 8). Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust has risen and golden brown.
For Fan Assisted Ovens: Follow manufacturer's guidelines for temperature and cooking time. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: REMOVE LID BEFORE BAKING
- CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Fray Bentos Foods,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
Net Contents
475g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per 1/2 pie (237.5g)
|Energy
|491kJ/
|1166kJ/
|-
|116kcal
|276kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|8.1g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|39.0g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|6.6g
|15.7g
|Salt
|0.64g
|1.52g
|This pie contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: REMOVE LID BEFORE BAKING CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.
