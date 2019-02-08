Herta 4 Jumbo Frankfurters 360G

Taste great but expensive for what they are 4 stars Review from herta.co.uk 8th February 2019 The herta range of dogs are all tasty and quite nostalgic, one of the few processed foods that still look, smell and taste the same as when I was a kid. However compared to sausages and burgers and similar products I really am at a loss how they can command such a premium (expensive) price point?

Wonderful - If I can get them. 4 stars Review from herta.co.uk 25th August 2017 Used to get them quite often, as they are the best. Because they are the best, no one round here stocks them. So when I travel, I buy them on the last day and hope they will keep till I get home.

Simply the Best 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 22nd September 2016 I have been buying these beauties for years. Simply the best Dawgs I have ever eaten [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A hearty meal with that American feel. 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 22nd September 2016 I just love these hotdogs, they have a great flavour and make a filling weekday meal for the whole family. The flavour is great and gives you a very American feel to dinner time - if you have ever been across the pond you will appreciate a trip down memory lane. Texture and taste are brilliant and they really fill you up which is great for teenage appetites, I would highly recommend you give them a go.

Better than an 'ordinary' hot dag 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 I first had Herta Frankfurters more years ago than I care to admit. I loved their distinct flavour then and I still do today. Being able to buy them in jumbo size is a bonus, and makes the idea of having a 'hotdog' as a quick Saturday Snack much more appealing

Moroccan style 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 Tried these bad boys with Charissa mayonnaise and caramelised onions, snuck a bit of diced Lauretta in a brioche roll jammed in with fresh rocket. Taste sensation!!

Jumbos best! 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 I just bought this product and I am impressed witht he goodness and taste. It also looks great, the packaging is attractive and I will definitaly buy it again

Fantastic for families! 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 I purchased this item a month ago and ever since I've been back for more. These jumbo Frankfurters has been a favourite in the household for a while now. Definitely enjoy them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best BBQ'd or Griddled 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 20th September 2016 These are my goto "dogs". The smoky taste is spot on and they really fill a sub roll. I like to break with tradition by not boiling, but barbecuing these sausages or if the weather isn't great by cooking them on an ironstone griddle pan. These methods really allow the flavours from the meat to really come through and I always choose a brioche sub roll. If you want to try something a bit different, slice them long ways griddle them, then serve with fresh grilled haloumi cheese and salad of rocket leaves and sunblush tomatoes. As close as you can get to a "wurst" without hopping on a plane to Germany. My only criticism is the best things seem to come in packs of six, so why not give us six rather than four dogs Herta? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]