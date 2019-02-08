By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Herta 4 Jumbo Frankfurters 360G

5(64)Write a review
image 1 of Herta 4 Jumbo Frankfurters 360G
£ 2.60
£0.72/100g
Each frankfurter** contains,**One frankfurter (90g)
  • Energy1057kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat22.5g
    32%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.44g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174 kJ

Product Description

  • Natural Beechwood Smoked Pork Frankfurters.
  • For more exciting and fun ideas check out www.herta.co.uk
  • Did you know that you can Enjoy Herta Frankfurters as part of a varied balanced diet & healthy lifestyle?
  • Have a look at the delicious recipes that we have developed especially for you and your family. Many of the recipes contain at least one portion of your 5 a day for fruit and vegetables and many have been developed looking at the salt and fat levels keeping the levels in line with healthy eating guidelines.
  • Put some Fun on the menu with HERTA great tasting frankfurters Hot Dogs!
  • You can create your very own tasty Hot Dog or try Mixing, Chopping, Dicing Herta as part of a delicious easy family meal.
  • Herta Jumbo Frankfurters are smoked with natural beechwood for extra flavour and can be simmered, fried, grilled, microwaved, baked or barbecued.
  • Did you know that Herta Jumbo Frankfurters are great on the barbecue? Serve up in a roll with mustard, ketchup and fried onions or create your own combo!
  • Are you looking for a lighter alternative? Try our tasty Chicken Frankfurters; they contain 39% less fat and 67% less saturated fat than Herta Pork Frankfurters.
  • Jumbo Pork frankfurters / hot dog sausages
  • Smoked with natural beechwood
  • 69.5% pork
  • Natural colours only
  • A good source of protein
  • Versatile and easy to prepare
  • Can be frozen
  • Pack size: 360g
  • A good source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork (69.5%), Water, Pork Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins, Flavourings (Celery, Wheat), Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Pea Protein, Colours (Carmine, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Lactic Acid Culture, Natural Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened eat within 2 days Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Defrost thoroughly before use. After defrosting keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of simmering water for 7 minutes

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little hot oil over a moderate heat for 7 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent choking hazards.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**% RI*
Energy 1174 kJ1057 kJ
-284 kcal256 kcal13%
Fat 25.0g22.5g32%
of which: saturates 9.8g8.8g44%
Carbohydrate 2.0g1.8g<1%
of which: sugars 2.0g1.8g2%
Fibre 1.4g1.3g-
Protein 12.0g10.8g22%
Salt 1.60g1.44g24%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**One frankfurter (90g)---
Contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Safety information

View more safety information

For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent choking hazards.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

64 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste great but expensive for what they are

4 stars

The herta range of dogs are all tasty and quite nostalgic, one of the few processed foods that still look, smell and taste the same as when I was a kid. However compared to sausages and burgers and similar products I really am at a loss how they can command such a premium (expensive) price point?

Wonderful - If I can get them.

4 stars

Used to get them quite often, as they are the best. Because they are the best, no one round here stocks them. So when I travel, I buy them on the last day and hope they will keep till I get home.

Simply the Best

5 stars

I have been buying these beauties for years. Simply the best Dawgs I have ever eaten [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A hearty meal with that American feel.

5 stars

I just love these hotdogs, they have a great flavour and make a filling weekday meal for the whole family. The flavour is great and gives you a very American feel to dinner time - if you have ever been across the pond you will appreciate a trip down memory lane. Texture and taste are brilliant and they really fill you up which is great for teenage appetites, I would highly recommend you give them a go.

Better than an 'ordinary' hot dag

5 stars

I first had Herta Frankfurters more years ago than I care to admit. I loved their distinct flavour then and I still do today. Being able to buy them in jumbo size is a bonus, and makes the idea of having a 'hotdog' as a quick Saturday Snack much more appealing

Moroccan style

5 stars

Tried these bad boys with Charissa mayonnaise and caramelised onions, snuck a bit of diced Lauretta in a brioche roll jammed in with fresh rocket. Taste sensation!!

Jumbos best!

5 stars

I just bought this product and I am impressed witht he goodness and taste. It also looks great, the packaging is attractive and I will definitaly buy it again

Fantastic for families!

5 stars

I purchased this item a month ago and ever since I've been back for more. These jumbo Frankfurters has been a favourite in the household for a while now. Definitely enjoy them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best BBQ'd or Griddled

5 stars

These are my goto "dogs". The smoky taste is spot on and they really fill a sub roll. I like to break with tradition by not boiling, but barbecuing these sausages or if the weather isn't great by cooking them on an ironstone griddle pan. These methods really allow the flavours from the meat to really come through and I always choose a brioche sub roll. If you want to try something a bit different, slice them long ways griddle them, then serve with fresh grilled haloumi cheese and salad of rocket leaves and sunblush tomatoes. As close as you can get to a "wurst" without hopping on a plane to Germany. My only criticism is the best things seem to come in packs of six, so why not give us six rather than four dogs Herta? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well Tasty!

5 stars

I recently purchased this product for a change and a quick snack due to a very hectic weekend. I needed something that was quick and easy and satisfying and wasn't disappointed, they were all of the above!

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Tesco Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco White Finger Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco White Sub Rolls 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here