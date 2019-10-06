Bertolli Original Spread 500G

Always keep it in the fridge. 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th October 2019 I decided to make a sponge cake and this was all t here was in the fridge so gave it a go, the cake rose and was a lovely colour so I always use this now. My husband also uses it for a spread on toast but that's not to my personal taste. Report

Bertolli butter 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2017 So i have always been a lurpak lover but bertolli is really nice I guess if have never know if it wasn't for bzzagent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2017 Very soft texture,ideal for my kids breakfast. They prefer it to butter because of its lovely taste. Nothing can beat happ kids by the breakfast table )) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli Original Spread 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2017 Very nice texture to this. Tasted very similar to butter but without the high fat content. Easy to spread. Tried baking with this & the cakes were delicious & very light. Also tried using for frying instead of oil and worked just like oil only having to use a very small amount. Will definitely be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Much better than expected! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th July 2017 After trying many similar products I was pleasantly suprised with this one. Buttery taste, not too strong tasting either, and it's actually spreadable! You might be wondering why I had to point that out, but most 'spreadable' products I often find to be completely misleading. Often my bread is so torn up it'd be impossible to use for a sandwich. It's nice to finally use a spread straight from the fridge that doesn't need an hour on the kitchen side...lets face it in this hot weather we're having it'll probably be inedible afterwards. 100% recommendable! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertoli spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th July 2017 Taste is lovely, spreads really easy from the fridge. Good for bread, frying, jackets and on pasta. Would definitely use again and recommend it to anyone who's thinking about making a change of brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd July 2017 I have not brought any spread for a long time we use butter in our house...but I was surprised at how nice this was in sandwiches and even on toast... my two year old likes it as well and being a fussy eater this is a winner for me its very easy to spread from the fridge would definitely buy and recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd July 2017 Before buying this product i would like to know what in it which is clearly indicated on the packaging . My experiance with this product is its very light and spreads really easy straight from the fridge which is great to use . It tastes great on bread / toast , corn on the cob and fab to fry mushrooms and garlic in , my full family enjoyed the taste too . After getting this i was back in the supermarket where a couple were looking at this , i aproached them and told them what i liked about it and my experiance with it to which they seemed happy to try it to so good result [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2017 The spread was lovely and light. It was nice spread on toast or sandwiches and was nice melted into pasta or veg. It also spreads great just out the fridge. Would recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]