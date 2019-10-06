By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bertolli Original Spread 500G

4.5(57)Write a review
Bertolli Original Spread 500G
£ 1.90
£3.80/kg

Product Description

  • 59% Vegetable Fat Spread with 21% Olive Oil
  • Enjoy the goodness of Mediterranean olive oil as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle†
  • †Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels (monounsaturated fatty acids are unsaturated fats). Contains 73% less saturated fat than butter and contains olive oil and monounsaturated fats
  • For product and recipe information, log onto www.bertolli.co.uk
  • For more information, log onto www.upfield.com/contact
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.bertolli.co.uk
  • ~ Bertolli ~
  • Enriching mealtimes since 1865
  • Bertolli is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Olive oil, at the heart of the Italian kitchen, & the heart of our recipe
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (39%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Olive Oil (21%), Salt (1.1%), Buttermilk (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins A and D, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in refrigeratorSuitable for freezing For Best Before Date: See Lid

Produce of

Produced outside of Italy with olive oil

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy spreading on toast, sandwiches...
  • Baking cakes and scones
  • Sautêing & stir-frying

Name and address

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • Please visit: www.bertolli.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2191kJ/527kcal
Fat 59g
- of which saturates 14g
monounsaturates 33g
polyunsaturates 13g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
- of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.1g
Vitamin A (100% NRV) 800µg
Vitamin D (150% NRV) 7.5µg
Omega 69.0g
Omega 3††1.9g
†† From plant sources-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Values-

57 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Always keep it in the fridge.

5 stars

I decided to make a sponge cake and this was all t here was in the fridge so gave it a go, the cake rose and was a lovely colour so I always use this now. My husband also uses it for a spread on toast but that's not to my personal taste.

Bertolli butter

5 stars

So i have always been a lurpak lover but bertolli is really nice I guess if have never know if it wasn't for bzzagent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread

5 stars

Very soft texture,ideal for my kids breakfast. They prefer it to butter because of its lovely taste. Nothing can beat happ kids by the breakfast table )) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli Original Spread

4 stars

Very nice texture to this. Tasted very similar to butter but without the high fat content. Easy to spread. Tried baking with this & the cakes were delicious & very light. Also tried using for frying instead of oil and worked just like oil only having to use a very small amount. Will definitely be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Much better than expected!

4 stars

After trying many similar products I was pleasantly suprised with this one. Buttery taste, not too strong tasting either, and it's actually spreadable! You might be wondering why I had to point that out, but most 'spreadable' products I often find to be completely misleading. Often my bread is so torn up it'd be impossible to use for a sandwich. It's nice to finally use a spread straight from the fridge that doesn't need an hour on the kitchen side...lets face it in this hot weather we're having it'll probably be inedible afterwards. 100% recommendable! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertoli spread

5 stars

Taste is lovely, spreads really easy from the fridge. Good for bread, frying, jackets and on pasta. Would definitely use again and recommend it to anyone who's thinking about making a change of brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread

4 stars

I have not brought any spread for a long time we use butter in our house...but I was surprised at how nice this was in sandwiches and even on toast... my two year old likes it as well and being a fussy eater this is a winner for me its very easy to spread from the fridge would definitely buy and recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread

5 stars

Before buying this product i would like to know what in it which is clearly indicated on the packaging . My experiance with this product is its very light and spreads really easy straight from the fridge which is great to use . It tastes great on bread / toast , corn on the cob and fab to fry mushrooms and garlic in , my full family enjoyed the taste too . After getting this i was back in the supermarket where a couple were looking at this , i aproached them and told them what i liked about it and my experiance with it to which they seemed happy to try it to so good result [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli spread

5 stars

The spread was lovely and light. It was nice spread on toast or sandwiches and was nice melted into pasta or veg. It also spreads great just out the fridge. Would recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli Spread

4 stars

Bertolli Spread is incredibly light and silky. I love the fact that one of it's main ingredients is olives and i've been adding a little to my spaghetti dishes to boost the pasta flavour. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

