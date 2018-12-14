By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco German Salami Slices 125G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco German Salami Slices 125G
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g
Three slices contain
  • Energy398kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1284kJ / 310kcal

Product Description

  • A lightly smoked German pork salami
  • Authentic pork salami, delicately smoked over beechwood chippings, with a hint of garlic
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Prepared with 125g of raw pork per 100g of finished product

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsThree slices (31g) contain
Energy1284kJ / 310kcal398kJ / 96kcal
Fat25.0g7.8g
Saturates10.3g3.2g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0.3g<0.1g
Protein20.0g6.2g
Salt3.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

3 stars

Salami it is. But German style "salami" it isn't. Chopped up finely in a dish is fine - not in a sandwich or salad (?) as it's too solid.

Lovely

5 stars

My Daughter says they’re the best she’s tasted

Usually bought next

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Tesco Spicy Chorizo Slices 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco British Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here