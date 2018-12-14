Tesco German Salami Slices 125G

Disappointing
Salami it is. But German style "salami" it isn't. Chopped up finely in a dish is fine - not in a sandwich or salad (?) as it's too solid.
Lovely
My Daughter says they’re the best she’s tasted
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1284kJ / 310kcal
Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared with 125g of raw pork per 100g of finished product
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
125g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Three slices (31g) contain
|Energy
|1284kJ / 310kcal
|398kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|20.0g
|6.2g
|Salt
|3.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
