Oral-B Complete Extra White Toothpaste 100Ml

- Oral-B Complete Extra White toothpaste gives you a whole mouth clean with dual whitening power by removing surface stains for a beautiful smile and a long lasting fresh breath. It contains two types of whitening beads that act as stain so that you can flash a beautifully whiter smile.
- Cleans in hard to reach areas
- Dual whitening power
- Long lasting freshness
- Prevents tartar
- Prevents cavities
- Mint flavour
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cellulose Gum, Aroma, Zinc Citrate, Chondrus Crispus Powder, CI 77891, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Citrate, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool, Polysorbate 80, CI 74260
Preparation and Usage
- Brush your teeth with Oral-B manual toothbrush and Oral-B toothpaste 3 times a day.
Warnings
- Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- 0800 731 1792
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
1 x 100 ℮
Safety information
Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020