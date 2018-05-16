Shippams Crab Spread 75G

Product Description
- Spreadable crab sandwich filling, ideal for lunch or as a snack.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Minced Haddock (Fish) (57%), Brown Crab Meat (Crustacean) (15%), Water, Tomato Purée, Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See cap or base of jar.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Extra care has been taken to remove bones and shell, although some may remain.
Name and address
- Shippam's Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|414/98
|Fat
|1.8g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|15.2g
|Salt
|0.83g
Safety information
Extra care has been taken to remove bones and shell, although some may remain.
