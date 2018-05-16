By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shippams Crab Spread 75G

£ 0.85
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Spreadable crab sandwich filling, ideal for lunch or as a snack.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Minced Haddock (Fish) (57%), Brown Crab Meat (Crustacean) (15%), Water, Tomato Purée, Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See cap or base of jar.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Extra care has been taken to remove bones and shell, although some may remain.

Name and address

  • Shippam's Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Shippam's Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kJ/kcal)414/98
Fat 1.8g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which sugars 0.2g
Protein 15.2g
Salt 0.83g

Safety information

Extra care has been taken to remove bones and shell, although some may remain.

