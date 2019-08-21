By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Awake Shower Gel & Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(81)Write a review
Radox Feel Awake Shower Gel & Shampoo 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml
  • Radox Feel Awake 2in1 shower gel for men is a refreshing shower gel and UK's no.1 shower gel with mood changing fragrance of fennel and sea minerals. This refreshing shower gel leaves your skin delightfully fragrant which makes you feel awake. For best results in shower when using Radox shower gels and refreshing shower gels, squeeze out shower gel, lather on body. Body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. This Shower gels suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Refreshing 2in1 Shower Gel for men that leaves skin delightfully fragrant
  • Fennel and sea mineral scent shower gels inspired by nature's finest ingredients
  • A refreshing shower gel and body wash with mood changing fragrance which makes you feel awake
  • A showergel and cleanser suitable for daily use, squeeze out our shower gels, lather on body
  • A refreshing shower gel and male body wash pH neutral, dermatologically tested shower gel and suitable for all skin types
  • A mens shower gel and body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Glycerin, Sodium lactate, Allantoin, Maris Sal, Polyquaternium-7, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Seed Extract, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Citric acid, Lactic acid, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42053

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

81 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Smell nice and clean which I Like Dante say No Mor

5 stars

Smell nice and clean which I Like Dante say No More

A Fragrant Way to start the day!

5 stars

A subtle fragrance from the shower gel, belies how fragrant it is and how much the aroma seems to awaken and enliven you. The soap mix is gentle and cleansing and doesn't irritate the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job and a fairly neutral scent

3 stars

With the plethora of shower gels on the market, there will be some you love, some you hate, and some that do the job but you just feel a bit indifferent about. For me, the 250ml Radox Feel Active shower gel is firmly in the third category. The gel certainly keeps you clean without leaving an annoying smell or residue, such that it's suitable as part of a weekly rotation or throwing in your bag if you're staying away from home. But it isn't particularly pleasurable to use either. The salty smell is there, but doesn't really evoke the sea. Perhaps it's hard to evoke the sea at all from a bottle of shower gel, since it's more an experience than a single smell (unless you live in a place like I do with a lot of seaweed, and nobody wants rotting seaweed scent in a shower gel). No amount of "releases the power of the surging surf" and "ocean spray fills the air and waves crash around you" on the back of the bottle is going to make up for it, especially since nobody except me reads the back of cosmetics bottles since smartphones. The bottle itself also has one of those annoying nozzles where you have to squeeze hard enough for a bit to squirt out, and then too much at once squirts out so you have to rub it all over before you start washing so you don't waste it. Yes, I am a miser, but I'm not going to use more than what I need. Perhaps it's not helped by the gel feeling a little watered down. In short, it's perfectly usable, but it's not something I would choose unless it was on special offer. Its main advantage is that it provides a neutral/bland scent for if you don't really want to smell of anything or want to put some other scent on after you've washed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wakes up the senses

5 stars

I really enjoyed using this shower gel. The scent from the gel was invigorating in the mornings as it helped me to kickstart the day. The gel lathers very well compared to other similar products I’ve used in the past. I will definitely use this shower gel in the future and will investigate the rest of the Radox product range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zesty feeling

4 stars

This is a ok shower gel, not the best but does the job. I have used loads of different types of shower gels and only found a few I like, yes after using you feel fresh but don't get that total fresh vibe than you do from other products.i will recommend it as it smells nice but coming from the radix family I was expecting something big but didn't quite deliver. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing morning wake up

5 stars

Love this product. The smell is refreshing and wakes you up. My partner event commented how nice I was smelling. I would highly recommend this shower gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh, foamy and fantastic

5 stars

Whenever I buy a shower gel I don’t know about you but I always open the lid and have a sniff! This has a fresh and slightly sweet smell and my first thought was “yeah why not I’ll give it a go”. Well I was certainly not disappointed with this shower gel. The first thing I immediately got from it was just how easy it is to lather unlike some large brands where even with a sponge it is hard to get any bubbles! Add to that the clean fresh smell that seems to last for ages and you’ve got a great product. The flip out hook at the top is also really useful for hanging up the bottle. Overall it’s a 5 stars big thumbs up from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling shower gel

4 stars

This radox shower gel smells better than I anticipated. Their range has always been good in my opinion but this is the best I've had so far.i will definitely buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feel active

5 stars

Using this in the middle of summer, it definitely makes me feel a bit more alive after a hard day at work. The lemongrass scent is pleasant and doesn’t leave my giblets tingling as Radox have wisely steered clear of tea tree/menthol. It lathers well and doesn’t leave my skin feeling greasy. The built in hook allows for easy storage and for every last drop to be dispensed from the bottle. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox Feel Awake for Men 2in1 Shower Gel

5 stars

I have tried Radox Feel Awake for Men 2in1 Shower Gel and I must say that it will be my first choice now. I like everything about it. I feel fresh and full of energy long time after I use it. If you tired after long day at work or want to wake up in the morning Radox will help you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 81 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

