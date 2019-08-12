By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Refreshed Shower Gel 250Ml

  • Radox Feel Refreshed Shower Gel brings you the scent of fresh forest air, wonderfully clean and enlivening. A refresing shower experience with a Eucalyptus and Citrus Oils fragrance combination, specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed. For best results in the shower, squeeze out the refreshing shower gel, lather on body. Then rinse off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Our shower gel is suitable for daily use. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. In case of rash or irritation, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood. Explore the Radox range of nature inspired products, including a 2 in 1 men's shower gel, lavender shower gel, a pink grapefruit & basil shower gel for women, and more.
  • Radox Feel Refreshed Shower Gel is an invigorating experience that leaves your skin fresh, clean and delightfully fragrant
  • A refreshing shower gel with Eucalyptus and Citrus Oil scent inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Each of our fragrance combinations are specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed.
  • Our shower gel is suitable for daily use, squeeze out and lather on body
  • pH skin neutral shower gel which is suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel that rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-2, Sodium Lactate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47005, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: if product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

114 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Superbly refreshing!

5 stars

This Radox refreshing shower gel is a must to try! It glides on your skin easily, smells fabulous, and seems to leave your skin hydrated once showered off! It’s certainly now on my weekly shopping list, I can tell you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing

5 stars

I have now been able to use this on several occasions and I have to say I do find it refreshing. As soon as you open the cap you can smell pines, it gives a good lather and made my skin feel very soft. I would recommend anyone who likes the smell of the outdoors to try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb shower gel!

5 stars

This Radox shower gel is absolutely fantastic, it’s smells awesome, smoothly covering your body whilst showering! It’s got an ideal clip to hang up in your shower! Lasts along time! 100%Yoi will not be disappointed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells more like bathroom cleaning product than body wash!

2 stars

The name of the fragrance sounds delightful. But, when you open it up and start to use it, it smells more like something you would clean the sinks and toilets with than your actual body. Dies down after awhile (thankfully!), but it's not exactly calming or relaxing to use. I think I'll keep it as a body wash of last resort! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refrshing

4 stars

when this arrived I thought it wa no different to other shower gels. I tried it and it was a nice consistency smelt lovely and slathered up nicely. the gel didnt dry my skin out like some do it was east to apply and washes of NICely to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No thrills works as it should do

4 stars

Have used radox plenty of times over the years and never had any complaints and can’t with this product either. It has a nice scent and smell, lathers and rinses spot on and does the job any shower gel should do so works absolutely spot on. Packaging, branding, colour and size are all very good and on market trend, and especially as this goes in my gym bag is a nice compact and slim fit for a wash bag. There is nothing special about it though which stops it being 5 star as it is no different to any branded shower gel out there [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No thrills does the job

4 stars

I have used radox numerous times over the years as a shower gel and it has always performed its task as good as the next brand. The smells or scents of radox are normally pleasant, as is the case with this one, eucalyptus mixed with a forest like scent. The lather and rinse properties are as should be and works perfectly for a shower gel product. Absolutely no complaints in terms of packaging, smell, size, and usage. I just can’t give the product 5 star as there is nothing 5 star about it. It does as it should, it works, but there are no stand out qualities that elevate this product to above the rest of the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No thrills works as it should

4 stars

Have used radox shower gels quite a few times over the years and never had a problem. The smell is always pleasant with each of their smells or flavours and this one is no exception. Works no problem as you would expect from a shower gel, good leather and rinse properties. Reason for not 5 star is I can’t say it has anything special about it to warrant that, it is a shower gel that performs as a shower gel, nothing more nothing less. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh long lasting scent

4 stars

I got it about two weeks ago and I’m so happy with using it every time when I have shower. It’s so refreshing feeling on the body and it got so beautiful scent. After drying body with towel and wearing clothes the scent stays on the body at least till the end of the day and even when going to the bed in the night I can still feel this beautiful scent. And the best thing you don’t have to use a lot of product to get a lot of soap, it means the product will last for long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

3 stars

As always these radox shower gels are a great body wash. Lovely fruity and fresh fragrances and they foam up nicely! Leave you feeling refreshed and clean and smelling nice in the morning! Unisex fragrances. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

