Radox Feel Refreshed Shower Gel 250Ml

Superbly refreshing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th August 2019 This Radox refreshing shower gel is a must to try! It glides on your skin easily, smells fabulous, and seems to leave your skin hydrated once showered off! It’s certainly now on my weekly shopping list, I can tell you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th August 2019 I have now been able to use this on several occasions and I have to say I do find it refreshing. As soon as you open the cap you can smell pines, it gives a good lather and made my skin feel very soft. I would recommend anyone who likes the smell of the outdoors to try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb shower gel! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 This Radox shower gel is absolutely fantastic, it’s smells awesome, smoothly covering your body whilst showering! It’s got an ideal clip to hang up in your shower! Lasts along time! 100%Yoi will not be disappointed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells more like bathroom cleaning product than body wash! 2 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 The name of the fragrance sounds delightful. But, when you open it up and start to use it, it smells more like something you would clean the sinks and toilets with than your actual body. Dies down after awhile (thankfully!), but it's not exactly calming or relaxing to use. I think I'll keep it as a body wash of last resort! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refrshing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 when this arrived I thought it wa no different to other shower gels. I tried it and it was a nice consistency smelt lovely and slathered up nicely. the gel didnt dry my skin out like some do it was east to apply and washes of NICely to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No thrills works as it should do 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 Have used radox plenty of times over the years and never had any complaints and can’t with this product either. It has a nice scent and smell, lathers and rinses spot on and does the job any shower gel should do so works absolutely spot on. Packaging, branding, colour and size are all very good and on market trend, and especially as this goes in my gym bag is a nice compact and slim fit for a wash bag. There is nothing special about it though which stops it being 5 star as it is no different to any branded shower gel out there [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No thrills does the job 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 I have used radox numerous times over the years as a shower gel and it has always performed its task as good as the next brand. The smells or scents of radox are normally pleasant, as is the case with this one, eucalyptus mixed with a forest like scent. The lather and rinse properties are as should be and works perfectly for a shower gel product. Absolutely no complaints in terms of packaging, smell, size, and usage. I just can’t give the product 5 star as there is nothing 5 star about it. It does as it should, it works, but there are no stand out qualities that elevate this product to above the rest of the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No thrills works as it should 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 Have used radox shower gels quite a few times over the years and never had a problem. The smell is always pleasant with each of their smells or flavours and this one is no exception. Works no problem as you would expect from a shower gel, good leather and rinse properties. Reason for not 5 star is I can’t say it has anything special about it to warrant that, it is a shower gel that performs as a shower gel, nothing more nothing less. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh long lasting scent 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 I got it about two weeks ago and I’m so happy with using it every time when I have shower. It’s so refreshing feeling on the body and it got so beautiful scent. After drying body with towel and wearing clothes the scent stays on the body at least till the end of the day and even when going to the bed in the night I can still feel this beautiful scent. And the best thing you don’t have to use a lot of product to get a lot of soap, it means the product will last for long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]