Radox Feel Active Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(64)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Active Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

  • Radox Feel Active Shower Gel releases the power of the surging surf to energise body and mind. A refreshing shower gel with a Lemongrass & Sea Salt fragrance combination, specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed. For best results in the shower, squeeze out the foaming shower gel, lather on body. Then rinse off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Our shower gel is suitable for daily use. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. In case of rash or irritation, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood. Explore the Radox range of nature inspired products, including a 2 in 1 men's shower gel, lavender shower gel, a pink grapefruit & basil shower gel for women, and more.
  • Radox Feel Active Shower Gel is an invigorating experience that leaves your skin fresh, clean and delightfully fragrant
  • A refreshing shower gel with a Lemongrass and Sea Salt scent inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Each of our fragrance combinations is specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed
  • Our shower gel is suitable for daily use, squeeze out and lather on body
  • pH skin neutral shower gel which is suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel that rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Parfum, Citric acid, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Leaf Oil, Glycerin, Lactic acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-2, Propylene glycol, Maris Sal, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Trideceth-9, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 17200, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

64 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic fresh smell

5 stars

Very refreshing, natural scent, left my skin feeling clean without stripping out moisture. The wash lathers up a lot so you don't need to use very much. The bottle comes with a clip for hanging in the shower - I didn't use this but a good feature for those who don't have a shower caddy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I'm not so keen on the scent but I love this bodywash overall. It makes my skin feel amazing, fresh, soft and clean. Will definitely be buying this again, but maybe a different scent next time. Definitely recommend this to anyone looking to change their soap [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

4 stars

Nice lather and great fresh smell. Shame it’s such a small package size. Would be better all round if came in a larger pack at a time when we are trying to save plastic. It feels a good quality product as you would expect and delivers on the fresh shower feel for body and hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely, feels great

5 stars

This has a lovely, refreshing smell and great to wake you up in the morning. It’s also great for shaving too as it works in to a lather and leaves your skin feeling really soft. I would definitely recommend this range. The bottle also has a handy hook so it can be hung up in the shower to save space. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell, good wash

5 stars

This shower gel doesn’t only smell amazing, it gives you a good, clean feeling after a wash. Keeps you smelling and feeling fresh. Ideal for a shower morning or evening too as the feel active is for a busy and not so busy life too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensational scent

5 stars

This shower gel has a sensational scent to it, it really leaves you feeling clean and fresh and is very invigorating. It lathers well and is easy to apply only needing a small amount squeezed out from the bottle as a little goes a long way! It has an easy to open lid and also a fold out hanging hook for easy storage whilst showering. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

wake up feeling

5 stars

Great to wake me up in the morning ,a lovely fragrance help wake up your senses . my skin really well left it nice and clean with a tingling feeling . My skin was nice and soft after with a lovely fragrance not over powering . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says

5 stars

Decent shower gel with a refreshing smell good for a morning shower. Packaging is functional and handy as it hangs up and makes it easy to use. My partner always uses radox so I gave him this one for a change and he liked it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Real fizzz added to showertime

5 stars

This version of one of my favourite shower gels was new to me however not for long. All the quality I have come to expect from Radox shone through along with the added twist of a real zing sensation. You really do feel re energised and ready for action (as well as clean and fresh) after using this.. I would thoroughly recommend that you give it a try, you won't regret it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I have been using the radox feel active shower gel daily. I love the a meal of it and a faint smell remains after rinsing. The product is there well and rinsed off easily. I want to hide this product but have left it in my bathroom to share. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

