Cox Apples Class 1 Loose

Cox Apples Class 1 Loose
£ 0.35
£2.20/kg
A typical apple contains
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225.50kJ (53.30kcal)

Product Description

  • COX APPLES APPLES FRUIT PICKLIST

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,New Zealand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical apple (133g) contains
Energy225.50kJ (53.30kcal)299.92kJ (70.89kcal)
Fat.10g.13g
Saturates.01g.01g
Carbohydrate11.80g15.69g
Sugars11.80g15.69g
Fibre1.80g2.39g
Protein.40g.53g
Salt.00.00g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

They have to stored in a chilled cabinet

4 stars

Cox apples are the greatest English apple. Half of yours are exquisite. The other half are rubbish. The answer is simple. They have to be kept well chilled during transportation and on the shelf. They deteriorate very quickly.

Crisp, sweet,,keeps well. ' A good keeper with an

5 stars

Crisp, sweet,,keeps well. ' A good keeper with an 'old-fashioned' flavour.

Crisp and firm .....

5 stars

Lovely crisp firm apples with a slightly tangy flavour and loads of juice. Goes great with a good piece of cheese.

Awful tasteless apple

1 stars

Usually enjoy Cox apples but these were awful. I had to peel the skin off because it was too hard, the inside of the apple was all brown marked and still very hard, also completely tasteless, worse apple I have ever tried eating and complete waste of money, will not be buying these again.

Too big and tasteless

2 stars

Some of these Cox apple are very large, very watery, and tasteless

Please check apples are not bruised or damaged i.e

3 stars

Please check apples are not bruised or damaged i.e nail mark

once more they are tasteless same as last year

2 stars

once more they are tasteless same as last year

