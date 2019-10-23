Cox Apples Class 1 Loose

They have to stored in a chilled cabinet
Cox apples are the greatest English apple. Half of yours are exquisite. The other half are rubbish. The answer is simple. They have to be kept well chilled during transportation and on the shelf. They deteriorate very quickly.
Crisp, sweet,,keeps well. ' A good keeper with an 'old-fashioned' flavour.
Crisp and firm .....
Lovely crisp firm apples with a slightly tangy flavour and loads of juice. Goes great with a good piece of cheese.
Awful tasteless apple
Usually enjoy Cox apples but these were awful. I had to peel the skin off because it was too hard, the inside of the apple was all brown marked and still very hard, also completely tasteless, worse apple I have ever tried eating and complete waste of money, will not be buying these again.
Too big and tasteless
Some of these Cox apple are very large, very watery, and tasteless
Please check apples are not bruised or damaged i.e nail mark
once more they are tasteless same as last year
