Avent Soother Animal 6-18 Month X2

Avent Soother Animal 6-18 Month X2
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • 2 Animal Orthodontic Soothers 6-18m
  • BPA-free
  • Taste-free & odourless
  • If you need information or support, please visit the Philips website at www.philips.com/support

  • Philips AVENT soothers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. These Animal soothers feature cute and colourful animal designs and have their own snap-on protective cap. The orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. \n

    \n

    The AVENT Animal soothers are BPA free and come in a handy twin pack. Colours and styles may vary. \n

    \n

  • Stages
  • 0-6m
  • 6-18m Discover
  • 0% BPA
  • Soft silicone
  • Comforts your baby
  • Snap on hygienic cap

Information

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions included - contains silicone
  • Replace 1m

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not store a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or store in disinfectant ('sterilising solution') for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep the removable teat protector away from children to avoid suffocation. Before first use, place in boiling water for 5 minutes, allow to cool, and squeeze out any trapped water from the soother. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, your child may get tooth decay. Replace the soother after 4 weeks of use, for safety and hygiene reasons. In the event the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. Always use this product under adult supervision. Keep it in a dry covered container. Soothers and caps are suitable for all commonly used forms of sterilisation.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and ensure surfaces are clean before contact with sterilised components. Night time soothers - expose handles to light before use. The soother can be cleaned by washing with warm water. DO NOT use abrasive cleaning agents or anti-bacterial cleaners on the soothers. Excessive combinations of detergents may eventually cause plastic components to crack. Should this occur, replace your soother immediately. DO NOT sterilise the display case.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • GB: 0844 33 80 489 5 pence/minute (mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 0818 21 01 41 national call rate (mobiles vary)
  • www.philips.com/Avent
  • www.philips.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

18 Months

Net Contents

2 x Soothers

Safety information

View more safety information

31 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Nice product

4 stars

The Two Phillips Avent Classic Smoothers are very good Quality. The Avents Classic Smoother came into Two images. The Penguins and Dolphin images is too Cute for my Baby. This was suitable for my Baby. This was his first trial with Smoother. I hope to buy more Smoother in the Future. I am happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dummies cute little designs nice colours

5 stars

Thought these were really great little dummies I love the shape of them and the size easy for children to hold and grip I also love the cute little pictures which they have in them and the colours are really nice too very noticeable which helps them be easier to find [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AVENT soother

5 stars

very good quality of the material, thanks to these soothers my child has no more colic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby loves this dummy

5 stars

My son loves these dummies, I have had trouble getting him to switch between brands but as soon as he tried the Avent soothers he took to them straight away. I think other brands have been too lareg in the teat for him so we had him using the dummies for up to 2 months old, but the Avent ones have a nice flatter shaped teat which is just the right size forhow mouth. The little designs on it are also very cute. One thing which I find very useful if the soother covers, this means I can keep them nice and clean in the changing bag without having to worry about the need to keep sterilising and finding suitable containers to transport the soothers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Soothing-Good size

5 stars

My baby used these, and got on with them so well. He's breastfed so was a bit cautious at first as didn't want to cause any problems/ confusion when breast feeding. However the size and shape of these he got on with really well, and they worked really when just wanting to suckle- they comforted him well. I also myself like the cute designs on them. Would definitely recommend - 5 stars [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love that these dummies have hygienic covers !!

5 stars

My little girl is 7 months and she loves these dummies, they come in a pack a of two. I found these great qualify and very durable, they are also dishwasher safe which makes life easier! One of the best features for me is the cap, these are great when throwing the dummy in your bag or your coat pocket, the dummy stays clean and also when out and about in between uses when putting the dummy on a table when not in use. I would recommend these dummies to any parent or carer, they are durable, safe and hygienic, everything that you would look for in a dummy and I will continue to use them for my little girl [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

exactly what we were after

5 stars

What an interesting pair of soothers. I believe it's a clever thing to put individual caps on each soother so we don't need to carry around the whole case. My little one likes the shape of the silicone dummy as it doesn't get spat out which is exactly what we are after. The dummies are easy to keep clean and store, and the lovely colourful characters are eye catching too. The best part is when washed they don't store water inside as most similar ones do. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab soothers!

5 stars

I have given my son every brand of soothers on the market but these are the only ones he takes! Excellent little pack of soothers, comfortable fit in the mouth. High quality and sturdy. Very pleased. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for my little boys

5 stars

İt is very nice shooters like my little boys it is very good like my boys [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very robust

5 stars

These dummies have a fun whale and penguin print. Sure over time the printed designs gradually rubs away but this is to be expected from a product that is used daily and constantly withstands a lot of handling, wear and tear. The shape sits comfortably against my sons mouth so that his skin can still breath but of course these will need replacing as he grows. The dummy teat itself is very robust withstanding my sons mouthful of teeth chomping down on it when he is bored. I am a repeat customer of this brand as we are happy with the product and require a 'spare set' for when our son starts nursery. I recommend this product as it has proved to be of good reliable and safe quality so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

