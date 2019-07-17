Avent Soother Animal 6-18 Month X2

Nice product 4 stars Review from philips.com 17th July 2019 The Two Phillips Avent Classic Smoothers are very good Quality. The Avents Classic Smoother came into Two images. The Penguins and Dolphin images is too Cute for my Baby. This was suitable for my Baby. This was his first trial with Smoother. I hope to buy more Smoother in the Future. I am happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dummies cute little designs nice colours 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th July 2019 Thought these were really great little dummies I love the shape of them and the size easy for children to hold and grip I also love the cute little pictures which they have in them and the colours are really nice too very noticeable which helps them be easier to find [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AVENT soother 5 stars Review from philips.com 1st July 2019 very good quality of the material, thanks to these soothers my child has no more colic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby loves this dummy 5 stars Review from philips.com 20th June 2019 My son loves these dummies, I have had trouble getting him to switch between brands but as soon as he tried the Avent soothers he took to them straight away. I think other brands have been too lareg in the teat for him so we had him using the dummies for up to 2 months old, but the Avent ones have a nice flatter shaped teat which is just the right size forhow mouth. The little designs on it are also very cute. One thing which I find very useful if the soother covers, this means I can keep them nice and clean in the changing bag without having to worry about the need to keep sterilising and finding suitable containers to transport the soothers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Soothing-Good size 5 stars Review from philips.com 18th June 2019 My baby used these, and got on with them so well. He's breastfed so was a bit cautious at first as didn't want to cause any problems/ confusion when breast feeding. However the size and shape of these he got on with really well, and they worked really when just wanting to suckle- they comforted him well. I also myself like the cute designs on them. Would definitely recommend - 5 stars [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love that these dummies have hygienic covers !! 5 stars Review from philips.com 17th June 2019 My little girl is 7 months and she loves these dummies, they come in a pack a of two. I found these great qualify and very durable, they are also dishwasher safe which makes life easier! One of the best features for me is the cap, these are great when throwing the dummy in your bag or your coat pocket, the dummy stays clean and also when out and about in between uses when putting the dummy on a table when not in use. I would recommend these dummies to any parent or carer, they are durable, safe and hygienic, everything that you would look for in a dummy and I will continue to use them for my little girl [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

exactly what we were after 5 stars Review from philips.com 17th June 2019 What an interesting pair of soothers. I believe it's a clever thing to put individual caps on each soother so we don't need to carry around the whole case. My little one likes the shape of the silicone dummy as it doesn't get spat out which is exactly what we are after. The dummies are easy to keep clean and store, and the lovely colourful characters are eye catching too. The best part is when washed they don't store water inside as most similar ones do. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab soothers! 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th June 2019 I have given my son every brand of soothers on the market but these are the only ones he takes! Excellent little pack of soothers, comfortable fit in the mouth. High quality and sturdy. Very pleased. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for my little boys 5 stars Review from philips.com 14th June 2019 İt is very nice shooters like my little boys it is very good like my boys [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]