Herta Classic Frankfurters Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

Scrummy Hot Dog Sausages
Delicious! Good texture & taste - have tried most of them but these are our favourites now!
Bad value
Ultra skinny, fell apart almost immediately, generally not good value.
Don't risk eating these.
In my opinion these are vile, incredibly salty, even though I heated them for 4 minutes in simmering water rather than frying or grilling, and left a dreadful metallic aftertaste in the mouth. YEUCH. Also made us very ill. Do not purchase - and if you already have, throw them in the bin before even thinking of eating them.
Not Gluten Free
I just fed these to my coeliac children! No other brands put Wheat Fibre in their Frankfurters. Plus more expensive than others.
Great features!
I bought this a month ago and am so happy that I did...
BEST tasting Frankfurter
I have been into these since I was little but still love them, I buy the 10 Pack of classic frankfurters & love the cooked in the microwave. I also often have them for Breakfast on Saturdays as a treat & they are nice in pastry made as sausage rolls. Keep making them Herta, & I think you should make some spicy ones.
They've changed the ingredients! Yuk
I'm with the previous poster, they now taste horrible and have nasty cheap ingredients and chemicals like nitrites that they never used to have in. I'll be avoiding these in future.
uupss..disappointed :(
I was "addicted" to your frankfurters for ages. I new that you're the most expensive on the market but absolutely worth the price. A few weeks ago I couldn't buy it for while at any supermarket (made me sad & mad) and now you back on the shelf! Wow ;) I've tried it today and.. I couldn't believe how the taste has changed, you've changed the recipe and possibly ingredients for much cheaper stuff ! Now I know why you disappeared for some period ;) Extremely disappointed and I wouldn't recommend you to my friends any more. Shame..really..
kids love this
My kids love the herta Classic frankfurters, It's very yummy and it's easy to prepare. I usually prepare and cook the whole packet for the three of them.
Classical Cuisine
Nothing beats a classical frankfurter like Herta, go try it for yourself and come to the same Classical conclusion as I did