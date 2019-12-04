By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herta Classic Frankfurters Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

4.5(147)Write a review
image 1 of Herta Classic Frankfurters Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G
£ 1.75
£0.50/100g

Each frankfurter** contains,**One frankfurter (35g)
  • Energy416kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1181 kJ

Product Description

  • Beechwood Smoked Pork Frankfurters.
  • For more exciting and fun ideas check out www.herta.co.uk
  • Did you know that you can Enjoy Herta Frankfurters as part of a varied balanced diet & healthy lifestyle?
  • Have a look at the delicious recipes that we have developed especially for you and your family. Many of the recipes contain at least one portion of your 5 a day for fruit and vegetables and many have been developed looking at the salt and fat levels keeping the levels in line with healthy eating guidelines.
  • Put some Fun on the menu with Herta great tasting frankfurters Hot Dogs!
  • You can create your very own tasty Hot Dog or try Mixing, Chopping, Dicing Herta as part of a delicious easy family meal.
  • Made with care since 1897, Herta Classics Frankfurters are smoked with natural beechwood for extra flavour and can be simmered, fried, grilled, microwaved, baked or barbecued.
  • Are you looking for a lighter alternative? Try our tasty Chicken Frankfurters; they contain 39% less fat and 67% less saturated fat than Herta Pork Frankfurters.
  • Try Herta Frankfurters grilled or oven baked, it really brings out the flavour!
  • Pork frankfurters / hot dog sausages
  • Smoked with natural beechwood
  • 74.5% pork
  • Natural colours only
  • A good source of protein
  • Versatile and easy to prepare
  • Can be frozen
  • Pack size: 350g
  • A good source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork (74.5%), Water, Pork Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Flavourings (Celery, Wheat), Pea Protein, Dextrose, Colours (Carmine, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Lactic Acid Culture, Natural Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 daysSuitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Defrost thoroughly before use. After defrosting keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of simmering water for 4 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little hot oil over a moderate heat for 4 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent choking hazards.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**% RI*
Energy 1181 kJ416 kJ
-285 kcal100 kcal5%
Fat 25.0g8.8g13%
of which: saturates 9.8g3.4g17%
Carbohydrate 2.0g0.7g<1%
of which: sugars 2.0g0.7g<1%
Fibre 1.2g0.4g-
Protein 12.5g4.4g9%
Salt 1.60g0.56g9%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ---
**One frankfurter (35g)---
Contains 10 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Safety information

View more safety information

147 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Scrummy Hot Dog Sausages

5 stars

Delicious! Good texture & taste - have tried most of them but these are our favourites now!

Bad value

2 stars

Ultra skinny, fell apart almost immediately, generally not good value.

Don't risk eating these.

1 stars

In my opinion these are vile, incredibly salty, even though I heated them for 4 minutes in simmering water rather than frying or grilling, and left a dreadful metallic aftertaste in the mouth. YEUCH. Also made us very ill. Do not purchase - and if you already have, throw them in the bin before even thinking of eating them.

Not Gluten Free

1 stars

I just fed these to my coeliac children! No other brands put Wheat Fibre in their Frankfurters. Plus more expensive than others.

Great features!

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and am so happy that I did... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BEST tasting Frankfurter

5 stars

I have been into these since I was little but still love them, I buy the 10 Pack of classic frankfurters & love the cooked in the microwave. I also often have them for Breakfast on Saturdays as a treat & they are nice in pastry made as sausage rolls. Keep making them Herta, & I think you should make some spicy ones.

They've changed the ingredients! Yuk

1 stars

I'm with the previous poster, they now taste horrible and have nasty cheap ingredients and chemicals like nitrites that they never used to have in. I'll be avoiding these in future.

uupss..disappointed :(

1 stars

I was "addicted" to your frankfurters for ages. I new that you're the most expensive on the market but absolutely worth the price. A few weeks ago I couldn't buy it for while at any supermarket (made me sad & mad) and now you back on the shelf! Wow ;) I've tried it today and.. I couldn't believe how the taste has changed, you've changed the recipe and possibly ingredients for much cheaper stuff ! Now I know why you disappeared for some period ;) Extremely disappointed and I wouldn't recommend you to my friends any more. Shame..really..

kids love this

5 stars

My kids love the herta Classic frankfurters, It's very yummy and it's easy to prepare. I usually prepare and cook the whole packet for the three of them.

Classical Cuisine

4 stars

Nothing beats a classical frankfurter like Herta, go try it for yourself and come to the same Classical conclusion as I did [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 147 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

