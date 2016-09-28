Herta Original Frankfurter Classics 4S 140G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Reasonably average 3 stars Review from herta.co.uk 28th September 2016 Quite nice in a hot dog roll smothered in tomato ketchup, but not as good as a proper pork and leek sausage! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

taste's great 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 22nd September 2016 My Children persuaded me to buy these as I have never had them before! I was impressed with how they looked they were a good size and tasted great! we made hot dogs with onions... was delicious

QUICK SNACK 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 BRILLIANT FOR A QUICK SNACK FOR HUNGRY ADULTS AND KIDS

Versatile, great to keep for emergencies ! Specia 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 Versatile, great to keep for emergencies ! Specially school holiday times.

taste delicious 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 Love these classic frankfurters, I use them for hotdogs and kids love them, delicious unmistakable flavour and smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous Tasting Hot Dog 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 We had these recently and loved them. They are packed with flavour and are totally versatile - from putting them into a roll to chopping them up and adding them into pasta or salad. The only ones we'll buy from now on and more than happy to recommend. Don't be a Bert - buy Herta! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for an easy lunch. 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 21st September 2016 I was very pleased with these sausages, we thought we would give them a try but because our boys are fussy eaters they don't always like new things. We gave them these but let them think it was our usual hot dog sausages, they enjoyed them and even asked for more, they even said that they tasted better than usual. We had only bought the small packet originally because we didn't want to waste them. After getting the good response from them we bought a couple of the larger packages and they are so easy to do for a quick enjoyable lunch. I will definately recomend these to anyone who hasn't tried them yet and if like us,kids are fussy, just don't tell them and you may be surprised by their reaction. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick snack 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 20th September 2016 A quick easy snack for all the family, We all enjoy this product for a weekend supper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always a clean plate! 5 stars Review from herta.co.uk 20th September 2016 Whenever we have these for tea, my boys finish every little bit. A winner every time.