Herta Original Frankfurter Classics 4S 140G

5(27)Write a review
image 1 of Herta Original Frankfurter Classics 4S 140G
Each frankfurter** contains
  • Energy416kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1181 kJ

Product Description

  • Beechwood Smoked Pork Frankfurters.
  For more exciting and fun ideas check out www.Herta.co.uk
  • Did you know that you can Enjoy Herta Frankfurters as part of a varied balanced diet & healthy lifestyle?
  • Have a look at the delicious recipes that we have developed especially for you and your family. Many of the recipes contain at least one portion of your 5 a day for fruit and vegetables and many have been developed looking at the salt and fat levels keeping the levels in line with healthy eating guidelines.
  • Put some Fun on the menu with Herta great tasting frankfurters Hot Dogs!
  • You can create your very own tasty Hot Dog or try Mixing, Chopping, Dicing Herta as part of a delicious easy family meal.
  • Made with care since 1897, Herta Classics Frankfurters are smoked with natural beechwood for extra flavour and can be simmered, fried, grilled, microwaved, baked or barbecued.
  • Are you looking for a lighter alternative? Try our tasty Chicken Frankfurters; they contain 39% less fat and 67% less saturated fat than Herta Pork Frankfurters.
  • Try Herta Frankfurters grilled or oven baked, it really brings out the flavour!
  • Pork frankfurters / hot dog sausages
  • Smoked with natural beechwood
  • 74.5% pork
  • Natural colours only
  • A good source of protein
  • Versatile and easy to prepare
  • Can be frozen
  • Pack size: 140G
  • A good source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork (74.5%), Water, Pork Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Flavourings (Celery, Wheat), Pea Protein, Dextrose, Colours (Carmine, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Lactic Acid Culture, Natural Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 daysSuitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Defrost thoroughly before use. After defrosting keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of simmering water for 4 minutes

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little hot oil over a moderate heat for 4 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Contains 4, 6 or 10 servings

Warnings

  For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent choking hazards.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

  Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Serving**% RI*
Energy 1181 kJ416 kJ
-285 kcal100 kcal5%
Fat 25.0g8.8g13%
of which: saturates 9.8g3.4g17%
Carbohydrate 2.0g0.7g<1%
of which: sugars 2.0g0.7g<1%
Fibre 1.2g0.4g-
Protein 12.5g4.4g9%
Salt 1.60g0.56g9%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ---
**One frankfurter (35g)---
Contains 4, 6 or 10 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Safety information

For children aged 4 years or below, we recommend slicing a frankfurter lengthways and then into small pieces. This is to prevent choking hazards.

27 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Reasonably average

3 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

Quite nice in a hot dog roll smothered in tomato ketchup, but not as good as a proper pork and leek sausage! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

taste's great

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

My Children persuaded me to buy these as I have never had them before! I was impressed with how they looked they were a good size and tasted great! we made hot dogs with onions... was delicious

QUICK SNACK

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

BRILLIANT FOR A QUICK SNACK FOR HUNGRY ADULTS AND KIDS

Versatile, great to keep for emergencies ! Specia

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

Versatile, great to keep for emergencies ! Specially school holiday times.

taste delicious

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

Love these classic frankfurters, I use them for hotdogs and kids love them, delicious unmistakable flavour and smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous Tasting Hot Dog

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

We had these recently and loved them. They are packed with flavour and are totally versatile - from putting them into a roll to chopping them up and adding them into pasta or salad. The only ones we'll buy from now on and more than happy to recommend. Don't be a Bert - buy Herta! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for an easy lunch.

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

I was very pleased with these sausages, we thought we would give them a try but because our boys are fussy eaters they don't always like new things. We gave them these but let them think it was our usual hot dog sausages, they enjoyed them and even asked for more, they even said that they tasted better than usual. We had only bought the small packet originally because we didn't want to waste them. After getting the good response from them we bought a couple of the larger packages and they are so easy to do for a quick enjoyable lunch. I will definately recomend these to anyone who hasn't tried them yet and if like us,kids are fussy, just don't tell them and you may be surprised by their reaction. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick snack

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

A quick easy snack for all the family, We all enjoy this product for a weekend supper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always a clean plate!

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

Whenever we have these for tea, my boys finish every little bit. A winner every time.

So Versatile

5 stars

Review from herta.co.uk

Herta Frankfurter can be used in so many dishes, my favourite is in a stir fry with a variety of vegetables chopped served with mashed potatoes and smothered in tomato sauce. The sausage has a lovely flavour.

1-10 of 27 reviews

