Princes Mackerel Fillets In Olive Oil 125G

Princes Mackerel Fillets In Olive Oil 125G
£ 1.25
£1.39/100g

Product Description

  • Skinless & Boneless Mackerel Fillets in olive oil (25%)
  • To view our seafood sustainability statement, visit princes.co.uk
  • Skinless & boneless
  • High in omega 3 - fish oils
  • Pack size: 90g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets [Fish], Olive Oil (25%), Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days. Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Product of: Denmark

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Drained weight

90g

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained
Energy 1123kJ/271kcal
Fat 21.3g
of which saturates 4.1g
Carbohydrate <0.1g
of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 19.7g
Salt 0.75g
Omega 3 2.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

