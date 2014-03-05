Metatone Tonic 500Ml.

Great for those days when you don't feel too well
Great for those days when you don't feel too well picks you up gives you a great boost now unavailable that will be right ...😣
Offer
Each 5 ml Liquid contains: Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride Ph Eur) 500 micrograms, Calcium Glycerophosphate Ph Eur 45.6 mg, Potassium Glycerophosphate 45.6 mg, Sodium Glycerophosphate 22.8 mg, Manganese Glycerophosphate NFX 697 micrograms, Also includes: Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Ethanol, E123, Caramel, Sodium content: 16.4 mg/5 ml, Carbohydrate content: 1.75 g/5 ml
Store at a temperature not exceeding 25°C.
500ml ℮
Keep out of the reach of children. Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Please consult your pharmacist or doctor if symptoms persist.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020