By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Metatone Tonic 500Ml.

5(1)Write a review
Metatone Tonic 500Ml.
£ 7.00
£1.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Tonic Original Flavour
  • Metatone provides a combination of Vitamin B1 and four essential minerals in a liquid formula, which help provide a gentle boost when you are feeling tired or during and after illness.
  • For use after illness such as colds and flu, and when you are feeling tired and run down
  • Helps restore health and vitality
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Each 5 ml Liquid contains: Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride Ph Eur) 500 micrograms, Calcium Glycerophosphate Ph Eur 45.6 mg, Potassium Glycerophosphate 45.6 mg, Sodium Glycerophosphate 22.8 mg, Manganese Glycerophosphate NFX 697 micrograms, Also includes: Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Ethanol, E123, Caramel, Sodium content: 16.4 mg/5 ml, Carbohydrate content: 1.75 g/5 ml

Storage

Store at a temperature not exceeding 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Adults and children over 12 years; One or two 5 ml spoonfuls, two or three times daily before meals (dilute if required).
  • Children 6-12 years; One 5 ml spoonful, two or three times daily before meals (dilute if required).

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Please consult your pharmacist or doctor if symptoms persist.

Name and address

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA.

Return to

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the reach of children. Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Please consult your pharmacist or doctor if symptoms persist.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for those days when you don't feel too well

5 stars

Great for those days when you don't feel too well picks you up gives you a great boost now unavailable that will be right ...😣

Usually bought next

Echinaforce Echinacea Tablets 42'S

£ 4.50
£0.11/each

Offer

Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Strawberry

£ 3.70
£0.12/each

Offer

Feroglobin B12 Sustained Release Caps 30

£ 5.25
£0.18/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin B X 30

£ 4.00
£0.13/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here