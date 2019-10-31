By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
From The Deli Roast Turkey 4 Slices

1.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of From The Deli Roast Turkey 4 Slices

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 2.91
£13.00/kg

One slice
  • Energy195kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted formed turkey breast.
  • Slowly roasted for extra flavour and succulence.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (95%), Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Pea Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using turkey from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (41g)
Energy475kJ / 112kcal195kJ / 46kcal
Fat1.8g0.7g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein23.4g9.6g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

as above

1 stars

Does not taste or feel like fresh Turkey wanted it for a meal But wasn’t even nice enough for sandwiches 😩

Tough and tasteless.

2 stars

I was very disappointed with this product, It was very tough and lacked flavour.

