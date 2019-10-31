From The Deli Roast Turkey 4 Slices

as above
Does not taste or feel like fresh Turkey wanted it for a meal But wasn’t even nice enough for sandwiches 😩
Tough and tasteless.
I was very disappointed with this product, It was very tough and lacked flavour.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (95%), Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Pea Starch.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Made using turkey from the EU
4 Servings
Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Slice (41g)
|Energy
|475kJ / 112kcal
|195kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23.4g
|9.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
