By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mrs Crimble's Coconut Macaroons 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mrs Crimble's Coconut Macaroons 6 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • 6 Big Coconut Macaroons
  • Hear more from Mrs Crimble... www.mrscrimble.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
  • Bake, live, love
  • They're rich, golden and downright delish
  • Gloriously gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly

Information

Ingredients

Coconut (30%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Egg White, Potato Starch, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Might contain traces of Milk, Soya and Nuts, as we do use these at the bakery

Storage

Keep them in a cool, dry place. A cupboard's perfect. Once they're open, transfer to an airtight biccie tin and polish off within two weeks.You'll find this on the side of the pack, poppet.

Produce of

Baked in the EU

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • info@mrscrimbles.com

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer macaroon
Energy1852kJ/443kcal592kJ/141kcal
Fat21.2g6.7g
of which saturates19.1g6.1g
Carbohydrate55.6g17.7g
of which sugars46.3g14.8g
Protein3.7g1.1g
Salt0.1g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Moist and Moorish

5 stars

Very moist and tasty

Usually bought next

Mrs Crimble's Chocolate Macaroons 6 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.20/each

Tesco Coconut Macaroons 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Mrs Crimbles 5 Jammy Loaf Cakes 150G

£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here