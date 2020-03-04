By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Persil Silk & & Wool Washing Liquid 15 Wash 750Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
£ 3.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

  • We know it can be nerve-wracking to wash delicate clothes like wool jumpers or silk dress, but with Persil Silk and Wool Washing Liquid, you can just put it in the machine on a hand wash cycle and let it do the hard work. The mild non-bio formula used in the liquid is ideal for sensitive skin and effective in stain removal. You can wash your delicates using Persil Silk and Wool Washing Liquid either in a basin, tub, sink or with a hand wash cycle on your machine. If you’re washing manually you might want to wear rubber gloves. Pour the washing liquid into the water, and mixed it well before adding it to the laundry. With stubborn stains, let the fabric soak up to 30 minutes in our great stain remover for clothes. Next, wash the clothes by wringing them until the water runs clear. Drain the dirty water and rinse your clothes with fresh water to get rid of any traces of the liquid. When using the machine, just pour the laundry liquid into the machine drawer. Make sure you read the care labels and apply the right wash cycles. Persil Silk and Wool Washing Liquid can wash your delicates leaving them clean and smooth as new.
  • Persil Silk and Wool Washing Liquid is designed especially to wash delicate fabrics - manually or with a hand wash cycle in your machine
  • A washing liquid that is gentle on delicate fabrics including silk, wool, and lingerie
  • With it's Non-Bio formulation, this washing liquid is ideal for sensitive skin
  • Persil Silk and Wool Washing Liquid is gentle next to your skin and your clothes
  • This washing liquid leaves your clothes with a fresh fragrance that goes on and on
  • For your convenience, Persil Silk and Wool Washing Liquid also includes dosing ball on the lid
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Soap, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Storage

null

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

750 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

50 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

So pretty!

5 stars

So glad I have this. The smell is lovely both before and after the wash. The bottle design, clear bottle, pink lid and clear liquid inside is very eye catching. I havent used balls in a long time but this little bottle of flowers, has changed my mind. The clothes smell fresh and spring like. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil Silk & Wool Is Simply The Best!!

5 stars

Simply One Of The Best Detergents For ALL Your Delicate Item's ie: Pure 100% Silk Shirts & Blouses,Designer Label Shirts/Blouses That Require A Specialist Laundry Detergent,To Very Expensive Cashmere Woollens That Can Be Machine Washed!! To Be Honest I Grew Up With The Persil Brand!! My Mum Used It,As Well As My Grandmother, & Now Me!! Persil Has Always Been Simply The Best Laundry Detergent Money Can Buy!! The Product Smells Absolutely Beautiful & All Your Clothing Come Out So Clean,Soft & Fresh Even Though I Always Add A Dash Of Comfort Pure (White One,Baby On It) & It's Great That Your Using The Same Brand Of Laundry Detergent For Everything You Wash Without Having So Many Different Brands Persil Bio,Non-Bio & Colour!! Hope That It's NEVER Discontinued As It Would Be So So Missed!!

Better in the machine than washing by hand.

4 stars

I’ve not tried this hand wash before so was interested to see how it worked. It does a pretty good job. I’ve used it as a hand wash and used the dispenser that comes with it to do a woollen wash in the machine. I think it works better in the machine than by hand. I found it quite difficult to get any lather by hand and it seemed to rinse out almost too easily. However the jumper smelt clean and was soft so maybe it’s designed to have low lather. In the machine I felt the jumpers washed cleaner and I was pleased with the results. So it’s pretty good but probably not the best I’ve tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product which works for hand-wash and machine-wash items

5 stars

I have used this product for several washes now, on both wool jumpers and cashmere. I don't have the patience or time to hand-wash clothes, so use the machine on a very low temperature and spin with this washing liquid - so far results have been very good. The clothes have not been damaged at all and smell very fresh & clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok bottle

3 stars

I bought this about a month ago have used a few times not so keen on it doesn't smell nice. Then tried again still feel the same. Doesn't clean clothes as much so gone back to my original washing powder [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent

5 stars

Works great on my husband branded clothes that have to washed with delicate detergent. Even washed his coat that's not supposed to be washed, only wiped and came out looking like new. Best part about it is the smell. It nice and subtle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for delicates

5 stars

Tried this product for the first time and it worked really well on both my woollens and a silk top. I have since used for hand washing and in the washing machine with great results on each occasion. The fragrance is delicate and leaves clothing smelling fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell leaves clothes feeling clean and soft and soft

5 stars

Absoloutly loved only used a small amount on a small load and the bubbles were tremendous even after taking the clothes out they were left feeling soft and smelling fresh I will be buying this on a regular basis from now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice scent, would buy

4 stars

I used the Persil silk & wool washing liquid to hand wash mine & my daughters cardigans and the outcome was great. They smelt fantastic and once dried felt so soft. I would definitely buy this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil silk an wool washing liquid

5 stars

I recently purchased this wash liquid for my wools and silks it leaves beautiful results, and smells lovely too which is a bonus! I usually just use the same wash powder for everything but will deffo be buying this product aga in! I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

