Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream 500Ml

Delicious! Love the small bits of cookie dough in 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th October 2019 Delicious! Love the small bits of cookie dough in it Report

Delicious as ever 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've always been a fan of Ben & Jerry's but I only usually buy it on offer and I buy the same flavour each time. The Cookie Dough flavour was different though and it didn't disappoint. My only complaint was that the tub wasn't big enough! Will be making sure I add a tub to my basket next time I am shopping. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heaven in a tub! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 My name is Jen, and I am an ice cream-aholic! Ben and Jerry's has always been my favourite brand due to the awesome combination of flavours available, however despite the amazing variety cookie dough will always and forever be my true love. The ice creams smooth texture, teamed with the slightly salty, sweet and almost gritty (in a good way!) cookie dough chunks are literally the best taste combination that has ever existed. Fact. I can also confirm a single tub can be consumed in under 15 minutes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love LOVE this! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Now what girl doesn’t love ice cream!! With this beautiful hot weather we have been having there really is nothing better than sitting in the evening sun with a bowl of Ben and Jerry’s cookie Dough ice cream, especially once the kids have gone to bed so I don’t have to share!! I love the cookie dough chunks, really makes it feel like a treat, the ice cream is smooth and tasty, and you can just tell it’s superb quality. Definitely one of my favourite treats! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect I’m every way! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Ben and Jerry’s are worldwide famous for their ice cream, and cookie dough certainly lives up to the famous standards. It’s vanilla ice cream is lovely and smooth, and when left out for just a few minutes before eating it’s beautifully soft too. There are just the perfect amount of cookie dough chunks in the ice cream. Not enough to have some with every spoonful but they’re big enough to break in half so you can have half cookie dough and half ice cream. Perfect! It’s also got beautiful chocolate pieces in, which gives a lovely crunch to the whole thing. You really can’t go wrong with this ice cream. It’s a timeless favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This ice cream is Cookie Doughlicious! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 From the moment you pull open the lid on this Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice-cream you can guarantee every mouthful will be full of creamy, flavourful delicious ice-cream. I just couldn't stop going back for more, digging my spoon in to find the hidden gems of cookie dough, accompanied by yummy chocolate chips mixed in to the creamy sweet ice cream. A very indulgent delicious ice-cream treat which I can't recommend enough! Oooops I liked it so much I ate the whole tub! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously and dangerously moreish! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have been a fan of Ben & Jerrys icecream for many years but for some reason had not tried the Cookie Dough flavour, selecting instead the more extravagant options! I am glad I finally tried it though, the smooth creamy vanilla ice cream combined with the delectable and scrumdiddlyumtious raw cookie dough pieces was a taste sensation! Flecks of dark chocolate in the dough not only tantalised my taste buds but also helped break up the super sweet combined flavour. The only downsize I found was that it was very sweet, but that did also mean I didn’t devour the entire pot in one sitting - so that’s probably a good thing! Well done B&J - another flavour to add to my already difficult decision making when it comes to buying my next flavour tub! Definitely a contender and will recommend to friends...especially if I’m invited round for dinner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Ice cream ever 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 From the lovely creamy ice cream to the little surprises of collie dough throughout, I can’t recommend it enough!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy in the Tummy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is absolutely delightful! The ice cream itself is so very creamy and smooth. The cookie dough part of this bit of heaven in a pot is VERY full on. So so long as you like dough in your ice cream, then you are in for an absolute treat. It is so very easy to eat this all in one go! There are chocolate bits (not so much chips as chunks!) stirred all the way through. It was awesome! There is no other way around it. However, my waistline was very shocked by the calories and fat in it ... ouch! Just.Buy.It! Simple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]