Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream 500Ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (16%) and chocolatey chunks (1%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Tub offers big delicious chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough surrounded by creamy vanilla ice cream. It seems like such a no-brainer today, but in 1984 it was revolutionary.
  • The Cookie Dough you know and love started with a simple suggestion: What if you put chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough into vanilla ice cream? That was the amazing anonymous idea submitted way back in the early days of our first Burlington, Vermont, USA, Scoop Shop. We used to have a bulletin board where people could suggest new flavours for Ben and Jerry's ice cream to make—and this idea stood out. The folks at the Scoop Shop immediately went to work mixing up a batch of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. It was an instant hit.
  • Initially, the flavour was only available at the Scoop Shop. When we decided to sell it in tubs of ice cream, we had to figure out how to get that familiar cookie-dough taste, consistency and texture at ice cream temperatures. We teamed up with local producer Rhino Foods and, over an incredible six-year journey, we perfected the cookie dough found in our tubs today. In 1991, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough began appearing in freezer aisles everywhere. It has remained one of our most popular and beloved flavours ever since!
  • We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar, and vanilla, and our Caring Dairy farmers are involved in a sustainable production of milk and cream in this tub of ice cream. All of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is made with cage-free eggs, and we use responsibly sourced packaging.
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Tub is vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolatey chunks
  • Following a tip from a fan, Ben and Jerry's embarked on a venture of making vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough - with great success as it turned out
  • Our ice cream dessert contains Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream is also Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben and Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business of frozen dessert: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • At Ben & Jerry’s, we care about the environment and use responsibly sourced packaging for our tubs of ice cream
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

CREAM (27%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, sugar, WHEAT flour, brown sugar, free range EGG yolk, BUTTER, vegetable oils (soybean, coconut), whole EGG, cocoa mass, fat reduced cocoa powder, molasses, vanilla extract, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), cocoa butter, natural BUTTER flavouring, salt, natural vanilla flavouring, emulsifier (SOY lecithin). Sugar, vanilla, cocoa, traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 21%ᶠ. ᶠVisit www.info.fairtrade.net

Storage

Storage Temperature -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1100 kJ970 kJ970 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)270 kcal230 kcal230 kcal12%
Fat (g)15 g13 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)9 g8 g8 g40%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g26 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)25 g21 g21 g23%
Protein (g)4 g3.5 g3.5 g7%
Salt (g)0.17 g0.14 g0.14 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

Delicious! Love the small bits of cookie dough in

5 stars

Delicious! Love the small bits of cookie dough in it

Delicious as ever

5 stars

I've always been a fan of Ben & Jerry's but I only usually buy it on offer and I buy the same flavour each time. The Cookie Dough flavour was different though and it didn't disappoint. My only complaint was that the tub wasn't big enough! Will be making sure I add a tub to my basket next time I am shopping. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heaven in a tub!

5 stars

My name is Jen, and I am an ice cream-aholic! Ben and Jerry's has always been my favourite brand due to the awesome combination of flavours available, however despite the amazing variety cookie dough will always and forever be my true love. The ice creams smooth texture, teamed with the slightly salty, sweet and almost gritty (in a good way!) cookie dough chunks are literally the best taste combination that has ever existed. Fact. I can also confirm a single tub can be consumed in under 15 minutes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love LOVE this!

5 stars

Now what girl doesn’t love ice cream!! With this beautiful hot weather we have been having there really is nothing better than sitting in the evening sun with a bowl of Ben and Jerry’s cookie Dough ice cream, especially once the kids have gone to bed so I don’t have to share!! I love the cookie dough chunks, really makes it feel like a treat, the ice cream is smooth and tasty, and you can just tell it’s superb quality. Definitely one of my favourite treats! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect I’m every way!

5 stars

Ben and Jerry’s are worldwide famous for their ice cream, and cookie dough certainly lives up to the famous standards. It’s vanilla ice cream is lovely and smooth, and when left out for just a few minutes before eating it’s beautifully soft too. There are just the perfect amount of cookie dough chunks in the ice cream. Not enough to have some with every spoonful but they’re big enough to break in half so you can have half cookie dough and half ice cream. Perfect! It’s also got beautiful chocolate pieces in, which gives a lovely crunch to the whole thing. You really can’t go wrong with this ice cream. It’s a timeless favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This ice cream is Cookie Doughlicious!

5 stars

From the moment you pull open the lid on this Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice-cream you can guarantee every mouthful will be full of creamy, flavourful delicious ice-cream. I just couldn't stop going back for more, digging my spoon in to find the hidden gems of cookie dough, accompanied by yummy chocolate chips mixed in to the creamy sweet ice cream. A very indulgent delicious ice-cream treat which I can't recommend enough! Oooops I liked it so much I ate the whole tub! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously and dangerously moreish!

4 stars

I have been a fan of Ben & Jerrys icecream for many years but for some reason had not tried the Cookie Dough flavour, selecting instead the more extravagant options! I am glad I finally tried it though, the smooth creamy vanilla ice cream combined with the delectable and scrumdiddlyumtious raw cookie dough pieces was a taste sensation! Flecks of dark chocolate in the dough not only tantalised my taste buds but also helped break up the super sweet combined flavour. The only downsize I found was that it was very sweet, but that did also mean I didn’t devour the entire pot in one sitting - so that’s probably a good thing! Well done B&J - another flavour to add to my already difficult decision making when it comes to buying my next flavour tub! Definitely a contender and will recommend to friends...especially if I’m invited round for dinner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Ice cream ever

5 stars

From the lovely creamy ice cream to the little surprises of collie dough throughout, I can’t recommend it enough!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy in the Tummy!

5 stars

This is absolutely delightful! The ice cream itself is so very creamy and smooth. The cookie dough part of this bit of heaven in a pot is VERY full on. So so long as you like dough in your ice cream, then you are in for an absolute treat. It is so very easy to eat this all in one go! There are chocolate bits (not so much chips as chunks!) stirred all the way through. It was awesome! There is no other way around it. However, my waistline was very shocked by the calories and fat in it ... ouch! Just.Buy.It! Simple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gooey goodness

4 stars

Best served after about 10 mins after taking out of the freezer! The kids loved ice cream and the chunks of cookie dough, there was a good amount all the way through. Very indulgent and a real sweet hit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

